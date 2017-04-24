Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
THE SWAMP FOX QUILTERS GUILD MONTHLY MEETING. 9:30 a.m. May 4, John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., (corner of Third Loop Road and Marsh Avenue), Florence. Visitors and new members are welcome.
BOOK AND YARD SALE, sponsored by The Friends of Loris Library. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 5, at the library, 4316 Main St.
YARD SALE. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 5 and 6, fellowship hall, Socastee United Methodist Church, 5575 Dick Pond Road, near the Socastee drawbridge. All proceeds will be used for local mission work.
FREE SAFE BOATING COURSE, presented by Long Bay Power Squadron, 504-975-2994 or nick@gilliam.com. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 6, 13, the Myrtle Beach Fire Station #6, 970 38th Ave. N.
BLESSING OF THE INLET. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6, Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, U.S. 17 Business S., Murrells Inlet. 11:30 a.m. ceremony for blessing of the inlet. Lots of music, food, arts and crafts vendors and more.
PRAISING AND RAISING CONCERT, hosted by American Legion Riders of the Little River Post 186, 570-506-4838. 6 p.m. May 7, the Myrtle Beach Christian Retreat Center, 4105 Poinsett St., North Myrtle Beach. Freewill offering will be taken. All proceeds going to the Legacy Scholarship Fund.
THE COMMITTEE TO HONOR AMERICA’S VETERANS, holds golf tournament, honoramericasveterans@gmail.com or www.sbvets.org. 7 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. shotgun start, lunch 2 p.m. May 10, the Byrd Course of Sea Trail in Sunset Beach. $100 per golfer. Deadline to sign up, April 26. Applications and specific details are available on the Committee’s website.
VETERANS, do you know about your VA burial rights? 252-308-3507 or 843-399-0877 or 4william6@gmail.com. 7 p.m. May 10, members of the national Cemetary in Florence will be at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10804, 111 State Highway 57 N., Little River to assist with VA benefits in regrds to interment at a U.S. National Cemetery.
“BEACHCOMBER SHOOTOUT” golf tournament, 843-446-5811, 843-685-5540, or 843-449-5491. 7 a.m. registration starts, 9 a.m. shotgun start, May 13, River Oaks Golf Plantation. $50 per player/$200 per team
PIER WORKSHOPS. 10 a.m. May 13, council chambers, 115 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Town Council wants to hear your opinions about how the pier could best serve the community.
WORLD FAMOUS BLUE CRAB FESTIVAL, seeking volunteers, 843-249-6604 or Volunteers@BlueCrabFestival.org. Festival to be held May 20, 21. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, free admission the day they are working, an additional admission ticket, and a lunch ticket each day that they are scheduled to work a shift. Volunteers can call or apply online at www.BlueCrabFestival.org.
JUST FOR FUN
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
COMEDIAN JAMES STEPHENS, III, HEADLINES A BENEFIT PERFORMANCE, 843-752-7107 Ext. 1017, 843-774-2761 or 843-632-2774. 7 p.m. April 28, the Latta High School campus, 618 N. Richardson St. Call to order tickets or they can be purchased at the door. $15 adults; $5 for children 12 years of age and under.
SAFE HAVEN 4 CATS SPRING FUNDRAISER. 4-8 p.m. April 29, Calli Baker’s Firehouse Bar and Grill, Lake Arrowhead Road, Myrtle Beach. Door prizes, silent auction, 50/50 raffle - $2 raffle tickets for main prize.
VFW LADIES AUXILIARY YARD AND BAKE SALE. 8 a.m.-noon, April 29, 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet. Shop or rent a table for $10. No clothing. Proceeds are distributed to assist veterans.
BOOK AND YARD SALE, sponsored by The Friends of the Bucksport Library, 843-397-1950 or www.horrycounty.org. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29, at the library, 7657 U.S. 701 S., Conway.
WORLD TAI CHI & QIGONG DAY, 9 a.m.-noon April 29, Chapin Park, 16th Avenue North and King’s Highway, Myrtle Beach. Free and open to anyone that wishes to participate, learn or watch Tai Chi.
SAWMILL SATURDAY, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29, the L.W. Paul Living History Farm, the corner of U.S. 701 N. and Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Free and open to the public.
HGTC STUDENTS TO HOST CAR SHOW, 843-349-5194. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29, on the Conway Campus, U.S. 501. The show is free to attend, registration fees for show participants are $5 for HGTC or Coastal Carolina University students; $10 for non-students. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to enter their classic, new, custom-built car, truck or motorcycle. All proceeds will benefit the student-run veterans organization.
AMERICA’S BOATING COURSE, 843-240-9900 or vgiardina38@yahoo.com. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 29, the U.S. Coast Guard Station, 355 Marina Drive, Georgetown. $30 per person, $40 per couple sharing a book.
SINGING IN THE SUN, southern gospel music event, 1-888-238-6858. 6:30 p.m. through April 29, the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St. Numerous noted speakers and authors will be featured throughout the week.
INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY, performance by the Gold Key Jazz Society, 843-2352 or atully@coastal.edu. 4 p.m. April 30, room 152, the Edwards Recital Hall,133 Chanticleer Drive W., the Conway campus of Coastal Carolina University. Event is free and open to the public, and no ticket is required.
SPRING TIDE: A DAY FOR THE INLET, 843-357-2007 or murrellsinletsc.com. 9:30 a.m.-noon, creek and street cleanup and 12:30-4 p.m. April 30, meet at Morse Landing Park by The Hot Fish Club, U.S. 17 Business S., Murrells Inlet. Chowder cook off, festivities, and more.
BEACH BASH benefiting Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River, 843-427-4568 or www.veteranswelcomehomeandresourcecenter.org), 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 1, Scotty’s Beach Bar, Surfside Beach Resort, 15 S. Ocean Blvd., Surfside Beach, including fish fry and children’s activities. 843-238-9363.
FARMERS MARKET, 843.650.9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Tuesday beginning May 2 to Oct. 31, at the Veterans/Passive Park, Surfside and Willow Drives, Surfside Beach.
LOCAL ARTIST, HALEY C. SMITH, TO SHOWCASE WORK IN SENIOR THESIS EXHIBITION, 843-349-6454. Show will run through May 5 with a closing reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 4, the Rebecca Randall Bryan Gallery, Coastal Carolina University, 133 Chanticleer Drive, Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
SOUTH STRAND LIONS CLUB, sbarbourcci@yahoo.com. 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Surfside Beach Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive.
THE SOCASTEE/ST. JAMES KIWANIS CLUB, 843-650-1030. Noon Mondays, Socastee Station restaurant, 4504 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Lunch and speakers.
THE DELTA ALPHA CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-450-5550. Meets the first Monday in Surfside Beach. Call for further information.
GARDEN CITY BEACH COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION. 5:30 p.m. first Monday, second-floor conference room, Dunes Realty,128 Atlantic Ave., Garden City Beach. Except May and Sept. general membership meetings will be at 6 p.m. location to be announced.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI BRIDGEBUILDERS CHAPTER, 843-450-6287 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Cooper House, Socastee. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH STAMP CLUB, 843-347-0087 or lilfort@sccoast.net. 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
PERCEPTOR PI CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI meets the first Tuesday. Call 843-215-4894 for time and location.
MYRTLE BEACH KENNEL CLUB, 843-902-6338. 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Friendly’s Restaurant, 4705 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Anyone intending to eat dinner, arrive at 6:30 p.m.
THE MYRTLE BEACH COIN CLUB, 843-742-5280. 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays, Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. Guests welcome.
PAWLEYS ISLAND LIONS CLUB, 843-237-8316. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Hanser House Restaurant, 14360 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS CLUB, 910 233-7030, franceswarner@atmc.net or 910-880-0192. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, First Bank in Shallotte, N.C.
LITTLE RIVER LIONS, 843-798-2397. 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Mulligans, 1389 U.S. 17 N., Little River.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
GIVE SUPPORT
GRAND STRAND HUMANE SOCIETY launches shoe collection drive to raise money for homeless pets, www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com. Through May 15. Used or new shoes can be dropped off at the Shelter, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, during shelter hours. Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated shoes, proceeds will benefit cats and dogs that need extra care.
LITERACY TUTORS, is in need of volunteers to work with young scholars in Freedom Readers’ after school and summer literacy program, 843-331-8526. New tutor orientation for the summer session will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10, the South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. Visit freedomreaders.org to submit an application, or call.
MARTHA’S HOUSE, 843-359-7154. A women’s ministry that cares for women who have been incarcerated after they have served their sentence. They are in need of volunteers to sort and arrange goods in Martha’s House Thrift Store, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-358-3324. 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Aynor Library, 500 Ninth Ave. Snacks provided.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 801-680-4958. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
FITNESS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Silver Sneakers classic, 11 a.m. Silver Sneakers yoga; 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cardio Circuit, and Boom on 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday at Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
AYNOR LIBRARY, 843-358-3324. 500 Ninth Ave.
▪ Yoga, 10 a.m. Thursdays
▪ GED prep classes, 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays
▪ Once Upon a Story, 1 p.m. Wednesdays
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. April 28. Must be 18 or older
▪ Family Dance Party, 11 a.m.-noon April 28, babies through pre-school age children, but all families are welcome
▪ Family movie: Moana, 2 p.m. April 29, popcorn served
▪ World Tai Chi Qigong, 9 a.m.-noon April 27
▪ Baby storytime, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafter’s group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Book club, 11 a.m. April 27, discussing “1984” by George Orwell
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Movie Monday, 4 p.m. every Monday, all ages welcome, snacks provided
▪ Homeschool lunch bunch, noon, first Wednesday
▪ Continuous book sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ “Forever Young” young adult book club, 5 p.m. first Monday of every month, for ages 15 to 20 years.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
GET SUPPORT
A BABY SHOWER, presented by BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid, 803-382-5817. 5-8 p.m. April 28, Coastal Grand Mall, 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach. Refreshments, baby shower games, belly art, community resource inforation and more. Call to reserve your spot.
