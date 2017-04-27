300 Corvettes expected for show at Broadway at the Beach

On June 3, members of the Corvettes at Myrtle Beach club are presenting their 22nd Annual Corvettes at Myrtle Beach show at Broadway at the Beach. They are planning to have the greatest Corvette show they have ever had and one of the biggest that they know about.

They are expecting to have at least 300 Corvettes on display, and it costs nothing to walk around and look at them, and maybe chat with some of their owners. The show will include local Corvettes and Corvettes from many other states, including Michigan, Ohio, and Florida.

All proceeds from the show will go to two charities voted on by the members from a list of charities they support.

Registration for car owners for all events are $115 per couple or $70 per single. That fee includes a dinner for members on June 2 and entry for one car in the show. Additional cars are $10 each. Preregistered entry fees for the car show only are $25.00, and on the day of the show the entry fee is $30. Everyone may preregister by May 20.

The show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trophies to be given are host club, longest distance, club participation, best engine, best interior, best exterior, most extreme, best in show, ladies choice, custom and stock.

Club members solicit sponsors throughout the year that help make their annual show very successful and allows them to contribute a sizeable amount of money to two charities. They also have gotten many donations of items, services, or accommodations, which will be auctioned in a silent auction on Friday night at the owner’s banquet.

With the assistance of numerous sponsors, entry fees, vendor fees and other show income, the members expect to make a good-sized donation to The Veterans Welcome Home and resource Center and to Meals on Wheels.

The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is located at 421 Highway 57 South in Little River. According to its website, it has been ranked among the top 100 sites for military and veterans’ assistance by Military Online College. It is a place for veterans to feel welcomed home and to be directed to any kind of resource that is out there for them. Volunteers are needed there to help with center operations and events that are scheduled throughout the Grand Strand.

Meals on Wheels of Horry County provides home delivered meals and fellowship to the homebound. elderly and frail of the county.

Linda Meaders, chairperson for the show, said the club usually chooses two charities to donate the proceeds to each year and usually donate a total of from about $22,000 to $25,000.

The club held a smaller show earlier this month and the proceeds from that show will be added to the proceeds of this one.

The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center can be reached at 843-427-4568. For Meals on Wheels of Horry County, call 843-970-2330. For more on the Corvettes at Myrtle Beach club, visit http://www.myrtlebeachcorvetteclub.com/ or call Meaders at 843-340-1731.