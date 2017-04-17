Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
WORLD TAI CHI & QIGONG DAY, 9 a.m.-noon April 29, Chapin Park, 16th Avenue North and King’s Highway, Myrtle Beach. Free and open to anyone that wishes to participate, learn or watch Tai Chi.
SAWMILL SATURDAY, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29, the L.W. Paul Living History Farm, the corner of U.S. 701 N. and Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Free and open to the public.
HGTC STUDENTS TO HOST CAR SHOW, 843-349-5194. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29, on the Conway Campus, U.S. 501. The show is free to attend, registration fees for show participants are $5 for HGTC or Coastal Carolina University students; $10 for non-students. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to enter their classic, new, custom-built car, truck or motorcycle. All proceeds will benefit the student-run veterans organization.
AMERICA’S BOATING COURSE, 843-240-9900 or vgiardina38@yahoo.com. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 29, the U.S. Coast Guard Station, 355 Marina Drive, Georgetown. $30 per person, $40 per couple sharing a book.
BEACH BASH benefiting Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River, 843-427-4568 or www.veteranswelcomehomeandresourcecenter.org), 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 1, Scotty’s Beach Bar, Surfside Beach Resort, 15 S. Ocean Blvd., Surfside Beach, including fish fry and children’s activities. 843-238-9363.
FARMERS MARKET, 843.650.9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Tuesday beginning May 2-Oct. 31, at the Veterans/Passive Park, Surfside and Willow Drives, Surfside Beach.
THE COMMITTEE TO HONOR AMERICA’S VETERANS, holds golf tournament, honoramericasveterans@gmail.com or www.sbvets.org. 7 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. shotgun start, lunch 2 p.m. May 10, the Byrd Course of Sea Trail in Sunset Beach. $100 per golfer. Deadline to sign up, April 26. Applications and specific details are available on the Committee’s website.
JUST FOR FUN
THEN AND NOW: THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE MYRTLE BEACH AIR FORCE BASE, 843-915-5320 or HCGMuseum@horrycounty.org. Exhibit now open. This Exhibit is dedicated to the rich history and special memories of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.
“TEA AND MYSTERY“ outing with three local authors -- Bella Fayre, Nancy Engle and Carole O’Neill, 843-651-3071. 10 a.m. April 21, IYQ Tea Room, 2520 U.S. 17 Business S., Oasis Plaza, Garden City Beach. Reservation deadline is April 20.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
PET FAIR, 843-650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 9 a.m.-noon April 22, Dog Park, First Ave. N. and Willow Drive, Surfside Beach
WACCAMAW ARTS AND CRAFTS GUILD, 843 446-3830. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22, 23 and Nov. 11, 12, Valor Park, 1120 Farrow Parkway, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. June 24. 25, Oct. 7, 8 and Nov. 4, 5, Chapin Park, 1400 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Typical art will include paintings, woodworking, photography, jewelry, fabric, glass, metal, pottery and stone.
MYRTLE BEACH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 843-497-0220 or myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com. Through April 22, The Market Common Grand 14 Theater. Tickets can be purchased individually for $10 per 2 hour film block or an All Access Pass for $50 which includes all films and all events available via PayPal at MyrtleBeachFilmFestival.com or by calling.
MCLEOD LORIS FITNESS CHALLENGE, 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run, 843-390-8327 or www.itsyourrace.com. 8 a.m. 5k begins, 8:10 a.m. 1-mile run begins, April 22, the Center for Health & Fitness, 3207 Casey St., Loris. $20 for McLeod employees and military personnel. Registration cost on the day of the event is $30. Fun Run is $5 for an individual; $10 for a family.
WOODSONG PORCH & ART STROLL. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, Village of Woodsong, 529 Sylvan St., Shallotte, NC
COMMUNITY YARD SALE, 843-248-6260 or conwayalive.com. 8 a.m.-noon April 22, Laurel Street in downtown Conway. Event is open to the public, spaces are $20. Call or visit website to reserve your space.
DRESS OUR BABIES FUNDRAISER, 843-357-6353 or 843-465-0291. 8 a.m.-noon April 23, The Beaver Bar, 3534 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Donations of baby clothes, blankets, diapers and monetary donations are always appreciated. Proceeds from this event will benefit Dress Our Babies. Bikes/cars welcome.
SINGING IN THE SUN, southern gospel music event, 1-888-238-6858. 6:30 p.m. April 24-29, the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St. Numerous noted speakers and authors will be featured throughout the week.
LOCAL ARTIST, HALEY C. SMITH, TO SHOWCASE WORK IN SENIOR THESIS EXHIBITION, 843-349-6454. Show will run from April 26 -May 5 with a closing reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 4, the Rebecca Randall Bryan Gallery, Coastal Carolina University, 133 Chanticleer Drive, Conway. Free and open to the public.
WASH DAY, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 25, the L.W. Paul Living History Farm, the corner of U.S. 701 N. and Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Free and open to the public
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
MYRTLE BEACH KIWANIS, 843-450-8393. Noon, first and third Thursdays, Uncle John’s Restaurant, 402 24th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10 lunch/tip included.
THE MYRTLE BEACH LIONS CLUB, 843-444-4081, 6:30pm, first and third Thursday, Golden Corral, 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
CHAPTER 1 OF THE CHRISTIAN VETERANS, 843-450-7506, 7 p.m. third Thursday, Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 1260 Highway 57, Little River.
GRAND STRAND BLUE STAR MOTHERS MEETING, 843-390-5639. 7 p.m. third Thursday, American Legion Post 186, Little River.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, 843-369-1250. 11 a.m. every third Thursday, Damon’s on the Ocean, Myrtle Beach.
SOUTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 434-610-5088, 12:30 p.m., Third Thursday, Applewood House of Pancakes, 14361 Ocean Highway, Litchfield Beach. Youth Recognition Programs each month.
THE CONWAY LIONS CLUB, 843-455-4467 or 843-347-4914. 1 p.m. meets on the first and third Friday. Call for location.
THE MYRTLE BEACH ORCHID SOCIETY, 910-579-7089 or 843-236-2221. 2:30 p.m. April 23, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. All are welcome.
THE SOCASTEE/ST. JAMES KIWANIS CLUB, 843-650-1030. Noon Mondays, Socastee Station restaurant, 4504 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Lunch and speakers.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS OF COASTAL CAROLINA, www.bluestarmothersofcoastalcarolina.com. 6 p.m. fourth Monday, the Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH CIVITAN CLUB, 843-448-2019. 1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, the Dunes Club, Myrtle Beach
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS, 910-540-1363 or www.toastmaster.org. 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, BEMC meeting room, U.S. 17, Supply, N.C.
GRAND STRAND MASTER GARDENERS ASSOCIATION, 843-237-7153. 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Grand Strand Church of Christ, 2212 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach.
VFW POST AND AUXILIARY #7735-Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI BRIDGEBUILDERS CHAPTER, 843-450-6287 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Cooper House, Socastee. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
LAUREATE TAU CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-651-2258 or 843-997-3134. Meets second and fourth Wednesdays. Snowbirds and transferees welcome. Call for time and location.
THE XI ALPHA CHI CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843- 458-3500. Bi-monthly meeting on April 26. Call for more information.
GIVE SUPPORT
CONTINUOUS BOOK SALE, 843-915-5281. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. All proceeds are used to fund enrichment activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children at the library.
GRAND STRAND HUMANE SOCIETY launches shoe collection drive to raise money for homeless pets, www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com. Through May 15. Used or new shoes can be dropped off at the Shelter, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, during shelter hours. Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated shoes, proceeds will benefit cats and dogs that need extra care.
LITERACY TUTORS, is in need of volunteers to work with young scholars in Freedom Readers’ after school and summer literacy program, 843-331-8526. New tutor orientation for the summer session will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10, the South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. Visit freedomreaders.org to submit an application, or call.
MARTHA’S HOUSE, 843-359-7154. A women’s ministry that cares for women who have been incarcerated after they have served their sentence. They are in need of volunteers to sort and arrange goods in Martha’s House Thrift Store, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
HELP4KIDS FOOD DRIVE, needs volunteers, 843-651-4310 or info@help4kidssc.org. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22, Wal-Mart, Garden City Beach and Surfside Beach. In need of volunteers to load the vans 1 p.m. April 21, 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. Reply with the location and shift (9:30 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.) you would like to volunteer.
CAR SHOW, 843-347-4914. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501, Myrtle Beach. Cool cars, music, food, prizes, giveaways, and family fun. Free admission.
THE FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER will be hosting an upcoming volunteer training on April 26-27, and is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles (office administration, child care, community awareness activities , resale store, clothing donation sorting, client transportation, emergency shelter support, etc.) in both our Georgetown and Myrtle Beach office locations. 843-546-3926 or jstone@fjcgtownhorry.org or complete a volunteer application at www.fjcgtownhorry.org.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-358-3324. 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Aynor Library, 500 Ninth Ave. Snacks provided.
STITCHIN’ SISTERS, 843-347-4972. 10 a.m. third Thursday, fellowship hall, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person. 6-7 p.m. class for new dancers;
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
FITNESS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Silver Sneakers classic, 11 a.m. Silver Sneakers yoga; 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cardio Circuit, and Boom on 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday at Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
AYNOR LIBRARY, 843-358-3324. 500 Ninth Ave.
▪ Yoga, 10 a.m. Thursdays
▪ GED prep classes, 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays
▪ Once Upon a Story, 1 p.m. Wednesdays
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Fiction Writers’ club meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Adult coloring club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Thursday
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. April 21, 28. Must be 18 or older
▪ Earth Day Craft, 1-3 p.m. April 22
▪ Topics Trivia Tuesday, 4-6 p.m. April 25
▪ Free Legal Clinic: Predatory Lending: Your Rights and the Law “ Bad Debt, Poor Credit….Need Help?”, 6-7 p.m. April 26
▪ Baby storytime, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday
▪ Family movie day, 4 p.m. April 20
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
▪ Teen hour - poem challenge, 4 p.m. April 26
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafter’s group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ Legal Clinic on Wage Garnishment, 5:30 p.m. April 20
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Movie Monday, 4 p.m. every Monday, all ages welcome, snacks provided
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
