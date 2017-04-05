Severe weather expected to return in early morning hours

Severe weather is predicted to pick up again around 2 a.m., after temporarily diminishing as cool air spread down the coast, according to a report from the National Weather Service.
When storms do increase again, strong southerly winds should bring warmer and more unstable air into the area, causing the risk for severe thunderstorms to grow throughout the night and into early Thursday morning.
A wind advisory has been issued for Horry, Brunswick and Georgetown Counties, running from 8 a.m. April 6 and through 1 a.m. April 7.
A tornado warning was issued for Horry County and lasted until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.
According to a report from the National Weather Service a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bucksport which is approximately eight miles from Socastee.
The Weather Service advised people to take cover as soon as possible by moving into a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Windows should be avoided.
Anyone in a vehicle or mobile home is advised to move to the closest substantial shelter.
Beginning at 3 p.m., Horry County moved to Operating Condition Level 4, or OPCON 4, meaning that Horry County will be on ‘alert’ status and that county officials have begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and other coastal communities.
The Horry County Emergency Operation Center is not active at this time, however action will be taken as necessary due to any changes in weather.
The primary threat is wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Areas affected by the strongest thunderstorms could see structural damage, downed trees and power outages.
A gale warning is in effect through late Thursday as well.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
