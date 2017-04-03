Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
THE CAPE FEAR ORCHID SOCIETY, 910-754-6906 or 910-256-0408. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., meeting starts at 7 p.m. April 13, the New Hanover Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC. Sarah Patterson will talk about growing Bulbophyllum orchids.
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 10 a.m.-noon April 13, the fellowship hall, the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, NC. $10 per person to join.
EASTER EGG HUNT, 1 p.m. April 15, the Passive Park, Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach. Children’s festival, 1:30-4 p.m. Fuller Park, Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach. For children ages 10 and under.
SENSORY FRIENDLY EASTER EVENTS, 843-650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. Egg hunt, 10 a.m. April 15, the Passive Park on Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach. Cook out and fire station tours, 11 a.m. Surfside Beach Fire Station.
WACCAMAW ARTS AND CRAFTS GUILD, 843 446-3830. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15, 16, June 24. 25, Oct. 7, 8 and Nov. 4, 5, Chapin Park, 1400 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. April 22, 23 and Nov. 11, 12, Valor Park, 1120 Farrow Parkway, Market Common, Myrtle Beach, Typical art will include paintings, woodworking, photography, jewelry, fabric, glass, metal, pottery and stone.
“GARDEN PARTY” themed dance, 843-492-4992. 7-10 p.m. April 15, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Music provided by Sandy and Joe. Coffee and light beverages provided. $ 7 each.
“PURSES WITH PURPOSE” charity event, 843-222-2105 or northmyrtlebeachwomansclub.com. 6 p.m. April 19, Marina Inn Grande Dunes. Girls Night Out for Charity. Hosted by the North Myrtle Beach Woman’s. Celebrity purses and designer handbags showcased by handsome male models in live auction. Music, dinner buffet, silent auction, door prizes. Proceeds benefit local charities. $60 per person at NMB Chamber.
CAR SHOW, 843-347-4914. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501, Myrtle Beach. Cool cars, music, food, prizes, giveaways, and family fun. Free admission.
MCLEOD LORIS FITNESS CHALLENGE, 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run, 843-390-8327 or www.itsyourrace.com . 8 a.m. 5k begins, 8:10 a.m. 1-mile run begins April 22, the Center for Health & Fitness, 3207 Casey St., Loris. $25 by April 15, $20 for McLeod employees and military personnel. Registration cost on the day of the event is $30. Fun Run is $5 for an individual and $10 for a family.
WOODSONG PORCH & ART STROLL. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22, Village of Woodsong, 529 Sylvan St., Shallotte, NC
SINGING IN THE SUN, southern gospel music event, 1-888-238-6858. 6:30 p.m. April 24-29, the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St. Numerous noted speakers and authors will be featured throughout the week.
WORLD TAI CHI & QIGONG DAY, 9 a.m.-noon, April 29, Chapin Park, 16th Avenue North and King’s Highway, Myrtle Beach. Free and open to anyone that wishes to participate, learn or watch Tai Chi.
THE COMMITTEE TO HONOR AMERICA’S VETERANS, holds golf tournament, honoramericasveterans@gmail.com or www.sbvets.org. 7 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. shotgun start, lunch 2 p.m. May 10, the Byrd Course of Sea Trail in Sunset Beach. $100 per golfer. Deadline to sign up, April 26. Applications and specific details are available on the Committee’s website.
JUST FOR FUN
“COFFEE WITH FRIENDS” local author, Nancy Engle to have a book signing, 843-915-5281 or www.horry.lib.sc.us. 10 a.m. April 6, meeting room, the North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. Free and open to the public.
COFFEE WITH A COP, 8-10 a.m. April 6, McDonald’s, 411 U.S. Highway 521, Andrews. Come for a free cup of coffee and an opportunity to ask questions, discuss community issues.
AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION 2017, 843-281-3743 or 843-281-3737. Session 2: April 6-10, North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center. $200 for AFC member or $225 non-member. Pre-registration required before April 4.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
SPRING GARDEN FESTIVAL, sclchsnews@gmail.com. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 7, 8, Inlet Culinary Garden, 5071 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet . A selection of food samplings showcasing the available herbs and vegetables will be offered with recipes and information on using and preserving herbs for culinary uses.
SECOND ANNUAL SPRINGFEST, featuring tastings and Easter bunny, 843-272-8349. noon-4 p.m. April 8, Barefoot Landing, North Myrtle Beach. There will be a variety of activities, food sampling, acoustic musicians, kids’ activities and sales throughout the complex.
EASTER EGG HUNT, ages 5 and under, http://cityofsouthport.com . 10 a.m. April 8, Fort Johnston Garrison Lawn, 203 E. Bay St., Southport, NC Immediately following, for ages 6-13, Easter egg hunt will be at Franklin Square Park, N. Howe St., Southport, NC Event is free. Sponsored by the City of Southport Department of Parks and Recreation.
SPECIAL NEEDS FAMILY FUN DAY YARD SALE, 843-458-3846. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8, Poplar United Methodist Church, 5095 U.S. 701 N., Conway. Donations, volunteers and items to be sold are welcome. Proceeds will help fund the special needs family fun day in October.
FIRST ANNUAL TOUCH-A-TRUCK , 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8, the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sport Complex in the Soccer/Lacrosse parking lot. Admission is free. The event will be held at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sport Complex in the soccer/lacrosse parking lot. Touch-A Truck provides a day for children of all ages to get an up close, interactive look at many of the large vehicles and heavy equipment they only see on television or driving down the road.
THE GRAND STRAND GENEALOGY CLUB, https://www.scgsgc.org/. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,1392 48th N., Myrtle Beach. The genealogy workshop will feature a live webinar from Thomas MacEntee. Lunch served followed by classes taught by club members. $12 for lunch.
MARSHWALK MASTERS TOURNAMENT, 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com. 3-7 p.m. April 8, check-in and day-of registration, 2 p.m. Participants will play each of the nine holes along the MarshWalk. Enjoy drink and appetizer specials along the way. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. at The Claw House. Each round is $20/person. Pre-registration is open online.
THE MYRTLE BEACH ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR will be having an Open Installation for their 2017-2018 officers, 843-251-3667. 2 p.m. April 8, the Masonic Lodge, 941 U.S. 501 S., Myrtle Beach
“A GERSHWIN CELEBRATION” presented by The Long Bay Symphony Orchestra, 843-448-8379. 4 p.m. April 9, Myrtle Beach High School Music and Arts Center. $25 to $50, student tickets (21 and under with student ID) are $10. Purchase tickets online at www.LongBaySymphony.com or visit 1107 48th Ave. N., Suite 310-E, Myrtle Beach.
SPRING CLEAN UP OUR LOCAL WATERWAYS SEEKING VOLUNTEERS, www.WinyahRivers.org. 1 p.m. April 9, kick-off at Pitch Landing, April 9 to April 22, community cleanups, 10 a.m.-noon April 22, River Walk and paddle for the Waccamaw River. To learn more about these efforts or to register your group today, visit our website
AMERICA’S BOATING CLUB, the Long Bay Power Squadron, 843-668-4267 or longbayps1960@yahoo.com or www.longbayps.org. 6:30 p.m. April 11, Damon’s Grill, 2985 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Guest speaker will be April O’Leary, Program Officer for the Waccamaw Riverkeeper Program of Winyah Rivers Foundation. Public is welcome.
THEN AND NOW: THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE MYRTLE BEACH AIR FORCE BASE, 843-915-5320 or HCGMuseum@horrycounty.org. Exhibit opens March 31. This Exhibit is dedicated to the rich history and special memories of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
LA LECHE LEAGUE OF THE GRAND STRAND, 465-5847 or 455-7599. 4 p.m. first Thursday, Socastee Library Meeting Room, 707 141-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
PAWLEYS ISLAND MASONS LODGE 409, 7:15 p.m. dinner and 8 p.m. meeting first Thursday. 75 Haunted Trail, just behind the Village Shops, U.S. 17 N.
MYRTLE BEACH KIWANIS, 843-450-8393. Noon, first and third Thursdays, Uncle John’s Restaurant, 402 24th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10 lunch/tip included.
THE MYRTLE BEACH LIONS CLUB, 843-444-4081, 6:30pm, first and third Thursday, Golden Corral, 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
THE SWAMP FOX QUILTERS GUILD monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m. April 6, John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., Florence (corner of Third Loop Road and Marsh Avenue). New members and visitors are welcome.
LOW COUNTRY ASTD, 843-414-4815. 11:30-1:30 p.m. first Friday, HTC Town Centre, 3990 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach.
GE RETIREES, 843-280-6353 or 910-579-5838. Meet the first Friday of the month.
THE CONWAY LIONS CLUB, 843-455-4467 or 843-347-4914. 1 p.m. meets on the first and third Friday. Call for location.
GRAND STRAND GENEALOGY CLUB, 843-267-8157 or genieclub2002@yahoo.com. 10:30 a.m. second Saturday, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
PALMETTO AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY, 843-877-2709 or myrtlebeachafricanviolets@embarqmial.com. Noon-2 p.m. second Saturday, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
THE NORTH STRAND SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON, 843-399-1342 or www.NorthStrandSquadron.com. Second Saturday. Call for details or go online
NATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE BLIND, Myrtle Beach Chapter, 843-399-2896. 1 p.m. second Saturday, Glenns Bay Baptist Church, 1835 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach.
ORDER OF THE AMARANTH, 843-361-9619. 7:30 p.m. second Monday, Socastee Masonic Lodge, Butler Road, Myrtle Beach
LE LECHE LEAGUE OF THE PEE DEE, 843-360-0101. second Monday monthly, in the Sunday School House of the Church of the Advent, 103 E. Mullins St., Marion. Mothers-to-be and new moms encouraged to attend and learn more.
SOUTH STRAND GARDEN CLUB, 843-650-7615. 1 p.m. second Mondays, Surfside Methodist Church, U.S. 17 Business and 13th Avenue North, Surfside Beach. Guests welcome.
THE SOCASTEE/ST. JAMES KIWANIS CLUB, 843-650-1030. Noon Mondays, Socastee Station restaurant, 4504 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Lunch and speakers.
MYRTLE BEACH CIVITAN CLUB, 843-448-2019. 1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, the Dunes Club, Myrtle Beach
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS, 910-540-1363 or www.toastmaster.org. 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, BEMC meeting room, U.S. 17, Supply, N.C.
COASTAL SKI AND OUTING CLUB, 843-446-2209. second Tuesday. Call for time and location.
COASTAL CAROLINA CAMERA CLUB, 910-287-6311. 7 p.m. second Tuesday, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main Street, Shallotte, N.C. Guests are always welcome. Visit website www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.
The $URFSIDE $EANOTES INVESTMENT CLUB, 843-650-8662. 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Surfside Beach area.
PINK WARRIOR SISTERS, 910-575-2703. 2 p.m. second Tuesday, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
THE GRAND STRAND DETACHMENT OF THE MARINE CORPS LEAGUE, 843-235-1328 or 843-655-5654. 6 p.m. second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Post 178, U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.
GRAND STRAND CHAPTER OF THE MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, 843 651-3905. 6 p.m. second Tuesday, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI BRIDGEBUILDERS CHAPTER, 843-450-6287 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Cooper House, Socastee. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
THE LOW COUNTRY HERB SOCIETY, sclchsnews@gmail.com. 9:30 a.m. April 11, the Waccamaw Library in Pawleys Island. Guest speaker will be Debbie Menchek, the Myrtle Beach Sun News gardening columnist and Master Gardener. Annual dues are $25.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE BRUNSWICK TOWN CHAPTER, NATIONAL SOCIETY OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, 910-253-8853 or 910-540-0301. 10 a.m. April 12, The View at Brick Landing Plantation, 1882 Goose Creek Road SW, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. A program on DAR Patriot Records will be presented by Holly Sweet.
EASTERN CAROLINA’S UAW RETIREE’S, 843-467-3231 or kensenter1714 @aol.com. 10 a.m. second Wednesday, VFW Post 10804, 111 Highway 57 North, Little River.
LAUREATE TAU CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-651-2258 or 843-997-3134. Meets second and fourth Wednesdays. Snowbirds and transferees welcome. Call for time and location.
WEST VIRGINIANS LUNCHEON, 843-497-2238. 12:30 a.m. April 12, the Tilted Kilt, 1565 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Come meet fellow West Virginians. Call for more information.
GIVE SUPPORT
CONTINUOUS BOOK SALE, 843-915-5281. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. All proceeds are used to fund enrichment activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children at the library.
GRAND STRAND HUMANE SOCIETY launches shoe collection drive to raise money for homeless pets, www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com. Through May 15. Used or new shoes can be dropped off at the Shelter, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, during shelter hours. Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated shoes, proceeds will benefit cats and dogs that need extra care.
SPRING YARD SALE FUNDRAISER, 843-347-0427. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8, 552 Crusade Circle, Castlewood Subdivision, off Myrtle Ridge Road, Conway. Follow signs. Lots of stuff - great low prices. Held by Animal Voice Alliance to benefit Horry County animals. Weather permitting
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-358-3324. 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Aynor Library, 500 Ninth Ave. Snacks provided.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD, www.brunswickquilters.com or brunswickquilters@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
THE CREATIVITY ROCKS! Crafter’s Club, 843-902-9403 or ljeanbgodbold@yahoo.com. 6-8 p.m. second Monday and 2-4 p.m. fourth Sunday, Socastee/Myrtle Beach area. All types of crafters welcome. $4 to cover the space and supplies and we rotate club members who offer instruction.
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person. 6-7 p.m. class for new dancers;
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
FITNESS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Silver Sneakers classic, 11 a.m. Silver Sneakers yoga; 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cardio Circuit, and Boom on 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday at Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
AYNOR LIBRARY, 843-358-3324. 500 Ninth Ave.
▪ Yoga, 10 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Teen movie, 3:30 p.m. April 6, popcorn provided
▪ GED prep classes, 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays
▪ Friends of Aynor Library meeting, 2 p.m. April 11
▪ Once Upon a Story, 1 p.m. Wednesdays
▪ Egg hunt, 3 p.m. April 13
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Sensory Friendly Saturdays, 11 a.m. second Saturday
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Fiction Writers’ club meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
▪ Lego club for children, 4:30 p.m. second Wednesday, for ages 5-12 years old
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Free financial literacy seminar, 6-7 p.m. April 6, 13
▪ Adult coloring club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Thursday
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. April 7, 14, 21, 28. Must be 18 or older
▪ Lego build, 1-2:15 p.m. April 8, for ages 4-14
▪ Reading Buddies, 1 p.m. April 10
▪ Family puppet show: Mother Goose and friends, 10 a.m. April 11, for ages 3 and up
▪ Family puppet show: Why mosquitoes buzz in people’s ears, 11 a.m. April 12, for ages 5 and up
▪ Baby storytime, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months
▪ Free legal clinic: Landlord/tenant issues, 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 11
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafter’s group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Alzheimer’s support group, 11 a.m. second Tuesday
▪ Spring celebration, 4 p.m. April 11
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
▪ Movie, 3 p.m. April 12, for ages 13 and up
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
▪ Movie Monday, 4 p.m. every Monday, all ages welcome, snacks provided
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ “Forever Young” young adult book club, 5 p.m. first Monday of every month, for ages 15 to 20 years.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Bridge, 1 p.m. April 11, 18, 25
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Submit your event
Items run on a space-available basis. Submit events at least one week prior to publication date. By mail: Community Calendar, The Sun News, P.O. Box 406, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578. By email: calendar@thesunnews.com. For information, call Lisa Urban, 843-626-0300.
