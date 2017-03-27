Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
“COFFEE WITH FRIENDS” local author, Nancy Engle to have a book signing, 843-915-5281 or www.horry.lib.sc.us. 10 a.m. April 6, meeting room, the North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. Free and open to the public.
AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION 2017, 843-281-3743 or 843-281-3737. Session 2: April 6-10, North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center. $200 for AFC member or $225 non-member. Pre-registration required before April 4.
THE SWAMP FOX QUILTERS GUILD monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m. April 6, John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., Florence (corner of Third Loop Road and Marsh Avenue). New members and visitors are welcome.
COFFEE WITH A COP, 8-10 a.m. April 6, McDonald’s, 411 U.S. Highway 521, Andrews. Come for a free cup of coffee and an opportunity to ask questions, discuss community issues.
SPRING GARDEN FESTIVAL, sclchsnews@gmail.com. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 7, 8, Inlet Culinary Garden, 5071 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet . A selection of food samplings showcasing the available herbs and vegetables will be offered with recipes and information on using and preserving herbs for culinary uses.
SPECIAL NEEDS FAMILY FUN DAY YARD SALE, 843-458-3846. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8, Poplar United Methodist Church, 5095 U.S. 701 N., Conway. Donations, volunteers and items to be sold are welcome. Proceeds will help fund the Special Needs Family Fun Day in October.
THE GRAND STRAND GENEALOGY CLUB, https://www.scgsgc.org/. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,1392 48th N., Myrtle Beach. The genealogy workshop will feature a live webinar from Thomas MacEntee. Lunch served followed by classes taught by club members. $12 for lunch.
MARSHWALK MASTERS TOURNAMENT, 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com. 3-7 p.m. April 8, check-in and day-of registration, 2 p.m. Participants will play each of the nine holes along the MarshWalk. Enjoy drink and appetizer specials along the way. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. at The Claw House. Each round is $20/person. Pre-registration is open online.
“A GERSHWIN CELEBRATION” presented by The Long Bay Symphony Orchestra, 843-448-8379. 4 p.m. April 9, Myrtle Beach High School Music and Arts Center. $25 to $50, student tickets (21 and under with student ID) are $10. Purchase tickets online at www.LongBaySymphony.com or visit 1107 48th Ave. N., Suite 310-E, Myrtle Beach.
AMERICA’S BOATING CLUB, the Long Bay Power Squadron, 843-668-4267 or longbayps1960@yahoo.com or www.longbayps.org. 6:30 p.m. April 11, Damon’s Grill, 2985 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Guest speaker will be April O’Leary, Program Officer for the Waccamaw Riverkeeper Program of Winyah Rivers Foundation. Public is welcome.
THE LOW COUNTRY HERB SOCIETY, sclchsnews@gmail.com. 9:30 a.m. April 11, the Waccamaw Library in Pawleys Island. Guest speaker will be Debbie Menchek, the Myrtle Beach Sun News gardening columnist and Master Gardener. Annual dues are $25
EASTER EGG HUNT, 1 p.m. April 15, the Passive Park , Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach. For children ages 10 and under.
CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL, 1:30-4 p.m. April 15, Fuller Park, Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach. For children ages 10 and under.
WORLD FAMOUS BLUE CRAB FESTIVAL, seeking volunteers, 843-249-6604 or Volunteers@BlueCrabFestival.org. Festival to be held May 20, 21. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, free admission the day they are working, an additional admission ticket, and a lunch ticket each day that they are scheduled to work a shift. Volunteers can call or apply online at www.BlueCrabFestival.org.
JUST FOR FUN
“SOUTH PACIFIC” musical, performed by St. James High School’s Drama Department, 843-650-5600 or www.SJHSdrama.com . 7 p.m. March 30, 31, 2 and 7 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. April 2, school auditorium. Cost is $15 adults, $12 seniors, $8 students; may be purchased online at sjhs.booktix.com and at Lee’s Inlet Apothecary. Tickets may be purchased at the door (availability not guaranteed).
“ANYTHING GOES” presented by Carolina Forest High School Performing Arts Department, www.cfhsperformingarts.com. 7:30 p.m. March 30, 31, April 1, and 3 p.m. April 1, 2. Log on to website to get tickets.
THEN AND NOW: THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE MYRTLE BEACH AIR FORCE BASE, 843-915-5320 or HCGMuseum@horrycounty.org. Exhibit opens March 31. This Exhibit is dedicated to the rich history and special memories of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
SENSORY FRIENDLY BOWLING WITH THE PROS, 4:45-5:45 p.m. March 31, Myrtle Beach Bowl. Lights up, music off and Pros to play with. Autographs and pictures.
TRENDS OF THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE OF ART, 843-450-2202. 5-8 p.m. April 1, Gifu Art Gallery, 510 U.S. 17 S. Business, Surfside Beach. Join us for the spring art show, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment.
ENJOY A DAY OF PLANTING AND PLOWING ON A ONE HORSE FAMILY FARM, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1, the L. W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, Conway.
LOCAL AUTHOR, DIANNE HARDMAN BOOK SIGNING. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1, Repeat Junction Vintage Shops at “The Red Barn” 4340 Big Barn Drive, Little River.
MYRTLE BEACH SENIOR EXPO, www.myrtlebeachseniorexpo.com. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1, Barefoot Conference Center. Free admission; donations of food, treats, pet accessories for local animal rescues accepted. Door prizes, educational seminars, goodie bags and more.
SHARED TRADITIONS: Fundraiser to support the Charles Joyner Institute for Gullah and African Diaspora Studies, 843-349-2421. 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour in courtyard, 7:30 p.m. program in Recital Hall, April 1, Thomas W. and Robin Edwards Humanities and Fine Arts Building, Coastal Carolina University. $100 per person, semi-formal attire. Call to reserve your tickets.
EASTER EGG HUNT. 11 a.m. April 1, Calabash Community Park, Calabash, NC. Rain date April 8.
MISS RUBY’S KIDS ANNUAL GARDEN PARTY, 843-527-0277 or www.missrubyskids.net/events/gardenparty. 3 p.m. April 2, Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club. Food, live music, and auction items.
CAROLINA MASTER CHORALE - TASTE OF PASSION 2017, 843-444-5774 or CarolinaMasterChorale.com. 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 2, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. $65. To make a reservation, call or visit website. Proceeds benefit the Carolina Master Chorale.
VETERANS AWARENESS SERIES, 843-918-1295 or felton@chapinlibrary.org. 1-3 p.m. April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, second floor conference room, Chapin Memorial Library, RSVPs are appreciated.
PIER WORKSHOPS. 10 a.m. April 3, May 13, council chambers, 115 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Town Council wants to hear your opinions about how the pier could best serve the community.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 843-650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 4 p.m. April 5, 617 Lakeside Drive, Surfside Beach
MEET N’ GREET, 843-650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 7:30-9:30 a.m. April 5, the Golden Egg Restaurant, 415 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Enjoy breakfast while meeting your neighbors and council members to learn more about our town. Dutch treat.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
SOCASTEE CAMERA CLUB, 843-601-0450. 10 a.m. first Saturday of every month, the Socastee Library. All are welcome.
THE GOLDWING ROAD RIDERS ASSOCIATION CHAPTER J, 843-357-2270. Eat at 6 p.m., meet at 7 p.m. April 1, Denny’s, 124 Loyola Ave., on U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach
THE SOCASTEE/ST. JAMES KIWANIS CLUB, 843-650-1030. Noon Mondays, Socastee Station restaurant, 4504 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Lunch and speakers.
THE DELTA ALPHA CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-450-5550. meets the first Monday of the month in Surfside Beach. Call for information.
GARDEN CITY BEACH COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION. 5:30 p.m. first Monday of each month, second-floor conference room, Dunes Realty,128 Atlantic Ave., Garden City Beach. Except May and Sept. general membership meetings will be at 6 p.m. location to be announced.
MYRTLE BEACH STAMP CLUB, 843-347-0087 or lilfort@sccoast.net. 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
PERCEPTOR PI CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI meets the first Tuesday. Call 843-215-4894 for time and location.
MYRTLE BEACH KENNEL CLUB, 843-902-6338. 7 p.m. first Tuesday of every month, Friendly’s Restaurant, 4705 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Anyone intending to eat dinner, arrive at 6:30 p.m.
THE MYRTLE BEACH COIN CLUB, 843-742-5280. 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays, Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. Guests welcome.
PAWLEYS ISLAND LIONS CLUB, 843-237-8316. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Hanser House Restaurant, 14360 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS CLUB, 910 233-7030, franceswarner@atmc.net or 910-880-0192. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, First Bank in Shallotte, N.C.
LITTLE RIVER LIONS, 843-798-2397. 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Mulligans, 1389 U.S. 17 N., Little River.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI BRIDGEBUILDERS CHAPTER, 843-450-6287 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Cooper House, Socastee. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women to its coffee meeting, 843 651-5390 or www.newcomersgs.org .9:30 a.m. April 5, the Carolina Forest Recreation Center 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach
GIVE SUPPORT
SING-ALONG, 503-856-4976. I am looking for help to organize an old fashioned community hymn sing-along in the Myrtle Beach area. Call, if this is of interest to you, any and all help would be appreciated.
CONTINUOUS BOOK SALE, 843-915-5281. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. All proceeds are used to fund enrichment activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children at the library.
GRAND STRAND HUMANE SOCIETY launches shoe collection drive to raise money for homeless pets, www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com. Through May 15. Used or new shoes can be dropped off at the Shelter, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, during shelter hours. Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated shoes, proceeds will benefit cats and dogs that need extra care.
MULTIPLE MYELOMA FUNDRAISER. 4-9 p.m. March 31, The Liberty Brewery at Broadway on the Beach. All proceeds will go to The International Myeloma Foundation for a Cure, towards Research. There will be music, silent auction and raffles. Tickets are $10.
FAMILY DAY OF HOPE, breaking the silence of sexual violence, 843-448-3180 or bevelyn@victimtosurvivor.org. 8:30-9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk begins, 1 p.m. event ends, April 1, picnic area at Market Common, 1011 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach. There will be bounce houses, a DJ and an open mic.
RUN FOR THE SHELTER 5K, 1 mile dog walk and doggie bone hunt, www.grandstrandrunner.com. 9 a.m. 5K starts, 11 a.m. dog walk begins, noon doggie bone hunt, April 1, North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. Register for all events online or download registration form at www.hsnmb.org.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
CHICORA STITCHERS, 843-222-7393 or 843-503-3585. 2 p.m. first Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church, 31st Avenue North and Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. All types of hand-stitching and embroidery. New members welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
THE CREATIVITY ROCKS! Crafter’s Club, 843-902-9403 or ljeanbgodbold@yahoo.com. 6-8 p.m. second Monday and 2-4 p.m. fourth Sunday, Socastee/Myrtle Beach area. All types of crafters welcome. $4 to cover the space and supplies and we rotate club members who offer instruction.
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person. 6-7 p.m. class for new dancers;
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
FITNESS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Silver Sneakers classic, 11 a.m. Silver Sneakers yoga; 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cardio Circuit, and Boom on 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday at Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Family movie matinees, 11 a.m. first Saturday
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Free financial literacy seminar, 6-7 p.m. March 30, April 6, 13
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. March 31
▪ Baby storytime, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafter’s group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
▪ Movie Monday, 4 p.m. every Monday, all ages welcome, snacks provided
▪ Homeschool lunch bunch, noon, first Wednesday
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ “Forever Young” young adult book club, 5 p.m. first Monday of every month, for ages 15 to 20 years.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Learning to sign, 11 a.m. April 4
▪ Bridge, 1 p.m. April 4, 11, 18, 25
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
▪ Matinee movie: Jackie, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 5
PATRIOTIC
American Legion Post 186 | 4285 Pine Drive, Little River, 843-249-6643 or www.alp186.org.
Disabled American Veterans | 2987 Church St., Myrtle Beach, 843-448-6483 or www.dav.org.
American Legion Post 178 | 3950 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, 843-651-8784 or www.sclegionpost178.com.
VFW Post 7288 | 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. 910-579-3577.
VFW Post 10420 | 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, 843-651-6900.
