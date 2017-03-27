Community

March 27, 2017 11:27 AM

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Joshua and Lauren Momper of Myrtle Beach, a son, John Franco Momper, Feb. 19

Andrew and Michelle Innocenti of Murrells Inlet, a son, Lincoln Rhett Innocenti, March 9

Christian Shepherd and Hannah-Grace Scheuch of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ronin Ward Shepherd, March 12

Conway Medical Center

Ace and Jessica Padgette of Myrtle Beach, a son, Gatlin Lee Padgette, March 10

Nuria Sarahy Ayala Ferrufino and Erwin Bayley Lopez Garcia of Conway, a son, Jefferson Bayley Lopez Ferrufino, March 11

Garrett and Rebekah Furr of Conway, a son, Cooper Grey Furr, March 12

Dan and Donna Belfield of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Charlie Addison Belfield, March 13

William Chestnut and Heather Armstrong of Aynor, a daughter, Kendall Grace Chestnut, March 13

Brittany Martin of Aynor, a daughter, Paisley Nicole Martin, March 13

Marcus and Amber Monaco of Myrtle Beach, a son, Vincent Alan Monaco, March 13

Sharonda Swinton and Jason Vannostrand Jr. of Conway, a son, Jason Alan Vannostrand III, March 14

Amonie Harrington and Talmesha Strickland of Conway, a son, Amonie V Harrington, March 14

Eric and Courtney Bergman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Beau William Bergman, March 14

Justin and Callie Kelly of Conway, a son, Carson Hayes Kelly, March 15

Jamie Gibson and Kelsey Gerald of Conway, a son, Braylen Lee Gibson, March 15

Scott and Heather Hucks of Conway, a daughter, Ella Hucks, March 15

Sydney Meyer of Conway, a daughter, Chandler Grace Timberly Meyer, March 16

Celsa Romero Tomas and Román Mateo Castro of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Franklyn Román Mateo Romero, March 16

Brent and Sidney Reser of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sloan Anne Reser, March 17

Luis and Ana Espinosa of Conway, a son, Luis Jovani Espinosa, March 17



