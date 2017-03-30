Garden Party to benefit Ruby’s Kids

Put on your dancing shoes or just some that you like to stroll around in and join people from all walks of life at a garden party that has become a tradition to help support and expand Miss Ruby’s Kids, which is responsible for many young children learning the joy of reading.
Miss Ruby’s Kids Annual Garden Party is on April 2 at the Pawley’s Plantation Golf & Country Club. There will be live music by The Chasing Mosquitos. Cocktail hour is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with heavy hors d‘oeuvres to follow.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased through the website address below, by phone or at the event. For information on whether sponsorships are still available, call Miss Ruby’s Kids at the number below.
There will be a silent action and a live auction with many good auction offers, including two tickets to the country music awards in Nashville, Tenn., a full day of offshore fishing with First Strike Charter, two tickets to The Masters and much more.
Kristen Laga, executive director of Miss Ruby’s Kids, said the organization will be expanding this year and collaborating with St. Cyprians Catholic Church in Georgetown.
The following information about Miss Ruby’s Kids’ programs is from its website.
Parent Child Home. “Miss Ruby’s Kids replicates this research-based, home-visitation program to prepare some of the estimated 300 children born at risk of school failure each year in Georgetown County for success in school. Specially trained Home Visitors come to homes of 2- and 3-year-old children twice-weekly for two years and model to parents ways in which children can become enthusiastic learners through books and toys. Research shows that children who complete the two-year program go on to graduate from high school at the rate of 84 percent compared to South Carolina’s 77.5 percent rate in 2013”
Family Child Care Homes. “Building on the highly successful Parent-Child Home Program model, our experienced staff models to child care providers proven methods to stimulate verbal interaction with their client children over nine months of twice-weekly visits. The children’s parents receive a notebook of guides to the curriculum books, receive a monthly newsletter of literacy-based activities, and are encouraged to borrow the books to use at home.”
Education mentors. “This newly initiated program provides trained volunteer mentors for graduates of Miss Ruby’s Kids. It began as an in-school pilot at Waccamaw Elementary School in January 2009. The Education Mentor Program will be expanded to include Kensington Elementary School as well as Maryville Elementary School in September 2009.
The program mentors will help to insure our graduates’ success throughout their school years by working with school administrators and parents to ensure their support, as well as with the children.”
The Parent Child Home Program is a nationally known accredited program based in Garden City New York and has been in existence for about 52 years.
Chances are, if you have a volunteer spirit and a heart for little children, you might also want to get involved and feel the thrill of being the person who brings the joy of reading to a child.
For more information, including how to become a sponsor, to donate, volunteer, read personal stories or purchase tickets, visit www.missrubyskids.net/events/gardenparty or call Miss Ruby’s Kids at 843-527-0277.
Peggy Mishoe, pegmish@sccoast.net, 365-3885.
