Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
“SOUTH PACIFIC” musical, performed by St. James High School’s Drama Department, 843-650-5600 or www.SJHSdrama.com . 7 p.m. March 30, 31, 2 and 7 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. April 2., school auditorium. Cost is $15 adults, $12 seniors, $8 students; may be purchased online at sjhs.booktix.com and at Lee’s Inlet Apothecary. Tickets may be purchased at the door (availability not guaranteed).
SENSORY FRIENDLY BOWLING WITH THE PROS, 4:45-5:45 p.m. March 31, Myrtle Beach Bowl. Lights up, music off and Pros to play with. Autographs and pictures.
TRENDS OF THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE OF ART, 843-450-2202. 5-8 p.m. April 1, Gifu Art Gallery, 510 U.S. 17 S. Business, Surfside Beach. Join us for the spring art show, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment.
MYRTLE BEACH SENIOR EXPO, www.myrtlebeachseniorexpo.com. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1, Barefoot Conference Center. Free admission; donations of food, treats, pet accessories for local animal rescues accepted. Door prizes, educational seminars, goodie bags and more.
SHARED TRADITIONS: Fundraiser to support the Charles Joyner Institute for Gullah and African Diaspora Studies, 843-349-2421. 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour in courtyard, 7:30 p.m. program in Recital Hall, April 1, Thomas W. and Robin Edwards Humanities and Fine Arts Building, Coastal Carolina University. $100 per person, semi-formal attire. Call to reserve your tickets.
EASTER EGG HUNT. 11 a.m. April 1, Calabash Community Park, Calabash, NC. Rain date April 8.
MISS RUBY’S KIDS ANNUAL GARDEN PARTY, 843-527-0277 or www.missrubyskids.net/events/gardenparty. 3 p.m. April 2, Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club. Food, live music, and auction items.
CAROLINA MASTER CHORALE - TASTE OF PASSION 2017, 843-444-5774 or CarolinaMasterChorale.com. 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 2, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. $65. To make a reservation, call or visit website. Proceeds benefit the Carolina Master Chorale.
VETERANS AWARENESS SERIES, 843-918-1295 or felton@chapinlibrary.org. 1-3 p.m. April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, second floor conference room, Chapin Memorial Library, RSVPs are appreciated.
THE NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women to its coffee meeting, 843 651-5390 or www.newcomersgs.org .9:30 a.m. April 5, the Carolina Forest Recreation Center 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach
PIER WORKSHOPS. 10 a.m. April 3, May 13, council chambers, 115 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Town Council wants to hear your opinions about how the pier could best serve the community.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY, 4 p.m. April 5, 617 Lakeside Drive, Surfside Beach
AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION 2017, 843-281-3743 or 843-281-3737. Session 2: April 6-10, North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center. $200 for AFC member or $225 non-member. Pre-registration required before April 4.
SPECIAL NEEDS FAMILY FUN DAY YARD SALE, 843-458-3846. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8, Poplar United Methodist Church, 5095 U.S. 701 N., Conway. Donations, volunteers and items to be sold are welcome. Proceeds will help fund the Special Needs Family Fun Day in October.
THE GRAND STRAND GENEALOGY CLUB, https://www.scgsgc.org/. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,1392 48th N., Myrtle Beach. The genealogy workshop will feature a live webinar from Thomas MacEntee. Lunch served followed by classes taught by club members. $12 for lunch.
“A GERSHWIN CELEBRATION” presented by The Long Bay Symphony Orchestra, 843-448-8379. 4 p.m. April 9, Myrtle Beach High School Music and Arts Center. $25 to $50, student tickets (21 and under with student ID) are $10. Purchase tickets online at www.LongBaySymphony.com or visit 1107 48th Ave. N., Suite 310-E, Myrtle Beach.
EASTER EGG HUNT, 1 p.m. April 15, the Passive Park , Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach. For children ages 10 and under.
CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL, 1:30-4 p.m. April 15, Fuller Park, Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach. For children ages 10 and under.
WORLD FAMOUS BLUE CRAB FESTIVAL, seeking volunteers, 843-249-6604 or Volunteers@BlueCrabFestival.org. Festival to be held May 20, 21. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, free admission the day they are working, an additional admission ticket, and a lunch ticket each day that they are scheduled to work a shift. Volunteers can call or apply online at www.BlueCrabFestival.org.
JUST FOR FUN
WATER’S EDGE SNOWBIRD CRAFTERS will host a craft and bake sale, 9 a.m. March 24, Water’s Edge Resort, 1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Garden City Beach, in the Rising Tide Lounge on the lower level. All Items are handmade with a wide variety of merchandise and everything is reasonably priced. This event is open to the public. All the proceeds will benefit the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
HIGHLAND GAMES & HERITAGE FESTIVAL, 843-492-0515 or todd@myrtlebeachhighlandgames.com. 6-10 p.m. March 24 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 25, Grand Park, Market Common, 1004 Crabtree Lane. Tickets at gate: adult (13+) $15, children (6-12) $5, seniors (65+) $10, military (with ID) $10, and children 5 and under are free.
CELIA RIVENBARK WILL SPEAK AT FIRST BOOK FUNDRAISER LUNCHEON, 843-349-2087 or mprufer@coastal.edu or First Book at horrycounty_sc@firstbook.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 25, Kimbel’s Restaurant, Wachesaw Plantation, Murrells Inlet. For every $35 donation, First Book is able to provide 10 children’s books through its national publishing partners.
“BIG BLOOMING ORCHIDS DAY” 910-395-2101 or 910-338-2905. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 25, Brightmore, 2324 S. 41st St., Wilmington, N.C. $15.
SHARKS OF COASTAL SOUTH CAROLINA, lecture by Dr. Dan Abel, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. March 25, McCown Auditorium, Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
SPRING YARD SALE, 843-237-4147, ext. 3. 7-11 a.m. March 25, Lowcountry Preparatory School,300 Blue Stem Drive, Pawleys Island. The school accepts all kinds of donations – clothing, furniture, kitchen items, sports equipment, etc. The donation is tax deductible and receipts will be given at the time of the donation.
MCLEOD FOUNDATION SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC, 843-390-8338 or nrivers@mcleodhealth.org. 1 p.m. March 25, Low Country Preserve in Tabor City, N.C. $150 includes 50 rounds of sporting clays, event t-shirt, 25 warm-up rounds and 3 mulligan’s. Proceeds benefit Children’s Services at McLeod Loris Seacoast.
SPRING RECEPTION & BENEFIT, 843-235-9600 or ClassAtPawleys.com. 2-5 p.m. March 25, drop-in reception at Art Works, the Litchfield Exchange, 14363 Ocean Highway. Book baskets, bicycle baskets, Easter baskets, trail bike and more will be raffled to raise funds to complete the Waccamaw Neck Bikeway between Trace Drive and Boyle Road in North Litchfield. Wine and cheese, punch and cookies, coffee and chocolates
BRIDGING THE GAP of RACIAL DIVIDE - Georgetown Unity Alliance, 843-442-3682, aljoseph1963@gmail.com or unitygeorgetownsc@gmail.com. 1 p.m. March 25, meet at noon at Winyah auditorium, 1200 High Market St., Georgetown. Music, food, and speakers at the end of the march.
“WASH DAY AT THE L.W. PAUL LIVING HISTORY FARM” , 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. March 28, corner of U.S. 701 North and Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Visitors will see how clothes from the early 20th century were washed, ironed and starched using the same procedures and techniques from that time, including preparing the starch and its application.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
SOUTH STRAND LIONS CLUB, sbarbourcci@yahoo.com. Second and fourth Thursday, Surfside Beach Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
THE SOCASTEE/ST. JAMES KIWANIS CLUB, 843-650-1030. Noon Mondays, Socastee Station restaurant, 4504 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Lunch and speakers.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS OF COASTAL CAROLINA, www.bluestarmothersofcoastalcarolina.com. 6 p.m. fourth Monday, the Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI BRIDGEBUILDERS CHAPTER, 843-450-6287 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Cooper House, Socastee. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
MYRTLE BEACH CIVITAN CLUB, 843-448-2019. 1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, the Dunes Club, Myrtle Beach
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS, 910-540-1363 or www.toastmaster.org. 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, BEMC meeting room, U.S. 17, Supply, N.C.
GRAND STRAND MASTER GARDENERS ASSOCIATION, 843-237-7153. 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Grand Strand Church of Christ, 2212 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach.
VFW POST AND AUXILIARY #7735-Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
GIVE SUPPORT
SING-ALONG, 503-856-4976. I am looking for help to organize an old fashioned community hymn sing-along in the Myrtle Beach area. Call, if this is of interest to you, any and all help would be appreciated.
CONTINUOUS BOOK SALE, 843-915-5281. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. All proceeds are used to fund enrichment activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children at the library.
SAV-R-CATS ANNUAL CAT BALL FUNDRAISER, 843-361-4834, 843-668-4717, 843-222-7804, 843-222-8057. 5-9 p.m. March 25, Clarion Hotel, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $40 per person; $75 per couple, cocktail attire. Proceeds go toward spay/neuter, vaccines, veterinary and basic care for stray, feral and homeless cats/kittens.
GRAND STRAND HUMANE SOCIETY launches shoe collection drive to raise money for homeless pets, www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com. Through May 15. Used or new shoes can be dropped off at the Shelter, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, during shelter hours. Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated shoes, proceeds will benefit cats and dogs that need extra care.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD, www.brunswickquilters.com or brunswickquilters@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
THE CREATIVITY ROCKS! Crafter’s Club, 843-902-9403 or ljeanbgodbold@yahoo.com. 6-8 p.m. second Monday and 2-4 p.m. fourth Sunday, Socastee/Myrtle Beach area. All types of crafters welcome. $4 to cover the space and supplies and we rotate club members who offer instruction.
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person. 6-7 p.m. class for new dancers;
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
FITNESS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Silver Sneakers classic, 11 a.m. Silver Sneakers yoga; 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cardio Circuit, and Boom on 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday at Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Fiction Writers’ club meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. through March 31
▪ Baby storytime, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Book sale, 9 a.m.-noon second and fourth Friday
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafter’s group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
▪ Movie Monday, 4 p.m. every Monday, all ages welcome, snacks provided
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Submit your event
Items run on a space-available basis. Submit events at least one week prior to publication date. By mail: Community Calendar, The Sun News, P.O. Box 406, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578. By email: calendar@thesunnews.com. For information, call Lisa Urban, 843-626-0300.
