Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Timothy and Ashlee Carson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kellen Timothy Carson, March 9
Humberto Camacho and Rosangela Almaraz of Georgetown, a son, Liam H. Camacho-Almaraz, March 13
Roscoe Browne and Roshel Anthony of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jadis Kyrie Browne, March 13
Alan Kerr and Hayley Cook of Surfside Beach, a son, Paxton Alan Kerr, March 13
Conway Medical Center
Haley Caulder of Mullins, a son, Zayden Zackary Miles Caulder, March 3
Corey Floyd and Tamar Johnson of Conway, a son, Corey Edward Floyd Jr., March 4
Apollonia Taylor of Conway, a son, Grayson Jamir Singleton, March 5
Jacinda Howe of Conway, a daughter, Eileen Faith Cook, March 5
Matthew McKenzie and Brittney Eisman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Matthew McKenzie Jr., March 6
Derek Owens and Emma Laquidara of Conway, a son, Fisher Edward Owens, March 6
Tim Cherry and Rita Evans of Conway, a daughter, Paisleigh Elaine Cherry, March 6
Nick and Susannah Shiner Marshman of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jacqueline Lee Marshman, March 7
Jessica and Raymond Olivencia of Conway, a son, Austin Peter Olivencia, March 8
Jared Torrence and Neli Stoyanova of Myrtle Beach, a son, Stefan Torrence, March 9
Jerry Gattys and Latoya Luddley of Conway, a daughter, Jamiya Anise Gattys, March 9
Maria Sandes of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Hailie Brooklyn Sandes, March 9
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
