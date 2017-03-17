Community

March 17, 2017 2:29 PM

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Timothy and Ashlee Carson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kellen Timothy Carson, March 9

Humberto Camacho and Rosangela Almaraz of Georgetown, a son, Liam H. Camacho-Almaraz, March 13

Roscoe Browne and Roshel Anthony of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jadis Kyrie Browne, March 13

Alan Kerr and Hayley Cook of Surfside Beach, a son, Paxton Alan Kerr, March 13

Conway Medical Center

Haley Caulder of Mullins, a son, Zayden Zackary Miles Caulder, March 3

Corey Floyd and Tamar Johnson of Conway, a son, Corey Edward Floyd Jr., March 4

Apollonia Taylor of Conway, a son, Grayson Jamir Singleton, March 5

Jacinda Howe of Conway, a daughter, Eileen Faith Cook, March 5

Matthew McKenzie and Brittney Eisman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Matthew McKenzie Jr., March 6

Derek Owens and Emma Laquidara of Conway, a son, Fisher Edward Owens, March 6

Tim Cherry and Rita Evans of Conway, a daughter, Paisleigh Elaine Cherry, March 6

Nick and Susannah Shiner Marshman of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jacqueline Lee Marshman, March 7

Jessica and Raymond Olivencia of Conway, a son, Austin Peter Olivencia, March 8

Jared Torrence and Neli Stoyanova of Myrtle Beach, a son, Stefan Torrence, March 9

Jerry Gattys and Latoya Luddley of Conway, a daughter, Jamiya Anise Gattys, March 9

Maria Sandes of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Hailie Brooklyn Sandes, March 9

Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com

