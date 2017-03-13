Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
WATER’S EDGE SNOWBIRD CRAFTERS will host a craft and bake sale, 9 a.m. March 24, Water’s Edge Resort, 1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Garden City Beach, in the Rising Tide Lounge on the lower level. All Items are handmade with a wide variety of merchandise and everything is reasonably priced. This event is open to the public. All the proceeds will benefit the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River.
HIGHLAND GAMES & HERITAGE FESTIVAL, 843-492-0515 or todd@myrtlebeachhighlandgames.com. 6-10 p.m. March 24 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 25, Grand Park, Market Common, 1004 Crabtree Lane. Tickets at gate: adult (13+) $15, children (6-12) $5, seniors (65+) $10, military (with ID) $10, and children 5 and under are free.
CELIA RIVENBARK WILL SPEAK AT FIRST BOOK FUNDRAISER LUNCHEON, 843-349-2087 or mprufer@coastal.edu or First Book at horrycounty_sc@firstbook.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 25, Kimbel’s Restaurant, Wachesaw Plantation, Murrells Inlet. For every $35 donation, First Book is able to provide 10 children’s books through its national publishing partners.
MCLEOD FOUNDATION SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC, 843-390-8338 or nrivers@mcleodhealth.org. 1 p.m. March 25, Low Country Preserve in Tabor City, N.C. $150 includes 50 rounds of sporting clays, event t-shirt, 25 warm-up rounds and 3 mulligan’s. Proceeds benefit Children’s Services at McLeod Loris Seacoast.
SPRING RECEPTION & BENEFIT, 843-235-9600 or ClassAtPawleys.com. 2-5 p.m. March 25, drop-in reception at Art Works, the Litchfield Exchange, 14363 Ocean Highway. Book baskets, bicycle baskets, Easter baskets, trail bike and more will be raffled to raise funds to complete the Waccamaw Neck Bikeway between Trace Drive and Boyle Road in North Litchfield. Wine and cheese, punch and cookies, coffee and chocolates
BRIDGING THE GAP of RACIAL DIVIDE - Georgetown Unity Alliance, 843-442-3682, aljoseph1963@gmail.com or unitygeorgetownsc@gmail.com. 1 p.m. March 25, meet at noon at Winyah auditorium, 1200 High Market St., Georgetown. Music, food, and speakers at the end of the march.
SAV-R-CATS ANNUAL CAT BALL FUNDRAISER, 843-361-4834, 843-668-4717, 843-222-7804, 843-222-8057. 5-9 p.m. March 25, Clarion Hotel, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $40 per person; $75 per couple, cocktail attire. Proceeds go toward spay/neuter, vaccines, veterinary and basic care for stray, feral and homeless cats/kittens. Deadline to purchase tickets is March 16.
“SOUTH PACIFIC” musical, performed by St. James High School’s Drama Department, 843-650-5600 or www.SJHSdrama.com . 7 p.m. March 30, 31, 2 and 7 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. April 2., school auditorium. Cost is $15 adults, $12 seniors, $8 students; may be purchased online at sjhs.booktix.com and at Lee’s Inlet Apothecary. Tickets may be purchased at the door (availability not guaranteed).
TRENDS OF THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE OF ART, 843-450-2202. 5-8 p.m. April 1, Gifu Art Gallery, 510 U.S. 17 S. Business, Surfside Beach. Join us for the spring art show, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment.
MYRTLE BEACH SENIOR EXPO, www.myrtlebeachseniorexpo.com. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1, Barefoot Conference Center. Free admission; donations of food, treats, pet accessories for local animal rescues accepted. Door prizes, educational seminars, goodie bags and more.
SHARED TRADITIONS: Fundraiser to support the Charles Joyner Institute for Gullah and African Diaspora Studies, 843-349-2421. 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour in courtyard, 7:30 p.m. program in Recital Hall, April 1, Thomas W. and Robin Edwards Humanities and Fine Arts Building, Coastal Carolina University. $100 per person, semi-formal attire. Call to reserve your tickets.
EASTER EGG HUNT. 11 a.m. April 1, Calabash Community Park, Calabash, NC. Rain date April 8.
VETERANS AWARENESS SERIES, 843-918-1295 or felton@chapinlibrary.org. 1-3 p.m. April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, second floor conference room, Chapin Memorial Library, RSVPs are appreciated.
PIER WORKSHOPS. 10 a.m. April 3, May 13, council chambers, 115 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Town Council wants to hear your opinions about how the pier could best serve the community.
WORLD FAMOUS BLUE CRAB FESTIVAL, seeking volunteers, 843-249-6604 or Volunteers@BlueCrabFestival.org. Festival to be held May 20, 21. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, free admission the day they are working, an additional admission ticket, and a lunch ticket each day that they are scheduled to work a shift. Volunteers can call or apply online at www.BlueCrabFestival.org.
JUST FOR FUN
“MAKE YOUR PITCH” Business and Community Expo, 843-546-8436 or www.visitgeorge.com. 4:30-7 p.m. March 16, conference center, Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, 70 Tanglewood Drive. Meet with dozens of local businesses while they make their pitch, sample food from local restaurants and enter to win prizes.
WILLS AND ADVANCE DIRECTIVES, legal clinic, 843-756-8101. 5:30 p.m. March 16, Loris Library, 4316 Main St. Free and open to anyone.
AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION 2017, 843-281-3743 or 843-281-3737. Session 1: March 16-20 or Session 2: April 6-10, North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center. $200 for AFC member or $225 non-member.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
LUCK OF THE MARSHWALK, 843-497-3450. 5 p.m. March 17, Marshwalk, Murrells Inlet. Come dressed in your finest, greenest costume for the chance to win cash and prizes. Registration will be held at Creek Ratz from 5-7 p.m.
“AN ENCHANTED EVENING” themed dance, 7-10 p.m. March 18, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7 each, available at the door. Coffee and light beverages provided; music provided by Karen and Carl.
ENJOY A TRADITIONAL MUSIC DEMONSTRATION, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org.1-3:30 p.m. March 18, L. W. Paul Living History Farm, U.S.701 N. and Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Free and open to the public.
KIDS APPRECIATION DAY, 843-449-7323. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18, the Apache Pier, 9700 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach. Free refreshments will be provided, goody bags, walking on the pier for kids and their parents and more.
DISASTER RESPONDER BOOTCAMP, 843-480-4247 or carly.fountain@redcross.org. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 18, Georgetown County Emergency Management, 2222-C Highmarket Street, Georgetown. Pre-registration required. If interested in volunteering with the Red Cross but unable to attend the bootcamp, visit redcross.org/SC to learn more about the many volunteer opportunities.
SENSORY FRIENDLY SHOWING OF BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., movie starts at 10 a.m., March 18, Grand 14, Market Common.
BIRTHDAY BOWLING BASH, 12:30-2 p.m. March 19, Myrtle Beach Bowling Center, 101 Philip Gray Drive, Myrtle Beach. Birthday wishes and cupcakes at 1:15 p.m. and $1 games, free shoes and chicken fingers, hot dog or grilled cheese with fries and a drink for $3.
AUTHOR TALK & BOOK SIGNING, 843-748-0158. 12:30 p.m. March 19, Sea Captain’s House, Myrtle Beach. Michelle Moore, author of “The Cigar Factory” will be the featured guest speaker. $25, deadline is March 10.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
SOUTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 434-610-5088, 12:30 p.m. third Thursday, Applewood House of Pancakes, 14361 Ocean Highway, Litchfield Beach. Youth Recognition Programs each month.
MYRTLE BEACH KIWANIS, 843-450-8393. Noon, first and third Thursdays, Uncle John’s Restaurant, 402 24th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10 lunch/tip included.
THE MYRTLE BEACH LIONS CLUB, 843-444-4081, 6:30pm, first and third Thursday, Golden Corral, 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
CHAPTER 1 OF THE CHRISTIAN VETERANS, 843-450-7506, 7 p.m. third Thursday, Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 1260 Highway 57, Little River.
GRAND STRAND BLUE STAR MOTHERS MEETING, 843-390-5639. 7 p.m. third Thursday, American Legion Post 186, Little River.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, 843-369-1250. 11 a.m. every third Thursday, Damon’s on the Ocean, Myrtle Beach.
THE CONWAY LIONS CLUB, 843-455-4467 or 843-347-4914. 1 p.m. meets on the first and third Friday. Call for location.
LECTURE WITH DIANE DEVAUGHN STOKES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org.1 p.m. March 18, McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. A book signing will take place in the museum gift shop after the program.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
THE SOCASTEE/ST. JAMES KIWANIS CLUB, 843-650-1030. Noon Mondays, Socastee Station restaurant, 4504 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Lunch and speakers.
WOODMEN OF THE WORLD LODGE 1111, 843-448-9925. 6:30 p.m. third Monday, 915 Eighth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
SEACOAST ANGLERS ASSOCIATION, 843-281-6464. 6:30 p.m. third Monday, VFW Post 10804, Highway 57 and S.C. 9, Little River. Social hour 5:30-6:30 p.m. Guest speakers monthly.
WNCC GENEALOGY SPECIAL INTEREST GROUP, 843-235-3756. 9:30 a.m. third Monday, Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 24 Commerce Drive, Pawleys Island. Open to the public. .
THE AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY OF LITTLE RIVER, UNIT 186, 843-283-8825 7 p.m. third Monday, 4285 Pine Drive, Little River.
THE MYRTLE BEACH COIN CLUB, 843-742-5280. 6:30 p.m. March 21, Moose Lodge, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. Door Prizes and auction following meeting. Guests welcome.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI BRIDGEBUILDERS CHAPTER, 843-450-6287 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Cooper House, Socastee. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
ZONTA CLUB OF MYRTLE BEACH, meeting@zontamyrtlebeach.org. 6:15 p.m. third Tuesday, Rossi’s, 9636 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Dinner meeting with a speaker. Reservations are required.
ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR, 843-449-0659. 7:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Masonic Lodge, U.S. 501, Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH/CONWAY AARP LOCAL CHAPTER #5434, 843-215-4756. 10 a.m., third Tuesday, Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1008 Carvers St., Myrtle Beach. New members welcome.
AMERICAN LEGION POST # 40, 843-293-6311 or 843-333-6358 or email Shoeclown@aol.com. 7 p.m. third Tuesday, 5811 Creekside Drive, Myrtle Beach.
PAWLEYS ISLAND LIONS CLUB, 843-237-8316. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Hanser House Restaurant, 14360 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS CLUB, 910 233-7030, franceswarner@atmc.net or 910-880-0192. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, First Bank in Shallotte, N.C.
LITTLE RIVER LIONS, 843-798-2397. 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Mulligans, 1389 U.S. 17 N., Little River.
THE MYRTLE BEACH CAMERA CLUB, dagato@sccoast.net. 7 p.m. third Tuesday, the HTC Building in Carolina Forest, 3990 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach. Persons interested in photography are always welcomed. Visit our website at www.mbcameraclub.org.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ACTIVE & RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, Pawleys Island chapter, 843-651-5301. 11:30 a.m. every third Tuesday, Applewood House of Pancakes.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
LAUREATE TAU CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-651-2258 or 843-997-3134. Meets second and fourth Wednesdays. Snowbirds and transferees welcome. Call for time and location.
GIVE SUPPORT
SING TO COMFORT OTHERS, LongBay@ThresholdChoir.org or 843-254-7407. Our volunteers sing in small groups at bedside or chair-side to comfort people who are dying or in pain, recovering from illness or treatment, shut in, or grieving. Our calm presence, soft voices, and simple, spiritual songs can soothe and reassure recipients, family and caregivers. We need men and women singers. No experience necessary. No audition. Call or email for information about Long Bay Threshold Singers.
SING-ALONG, 503-856-4976. I am looking for help to organize an old fashioned community hymn sing-along in the Myrtle Beach area. Call, if this is of interest to you, any and all help would be appreciated.
CONTINUOUS BOOK SALE, 843-915-5281. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. All proceeds are used to fund enrichment activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children at the library.
OPTIMIST CLUB’S SPAGHETTI DINNER, helps charities, 843-449-1368. 4-7 p.m. March 19, Martin’s Restaurant, 7200 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $8; carryout available. Proceeds benefit children’s charities.
ROTARY CLUB OF CAROLINA FOREST SUNRISE, fundraising event, 843-903-1223. 6-9 p.m. March 22, Beef ‘O’Brady’s, Carolina Forest (Kroger) shopping center. A percentage of the sales will go to the rotary club to be used to support club programs that respond to community needs.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STRANDED SMOCKERS AND STITCHERS, 843-650-7355. 9 a.m. March 18, Dick Johnson Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. All types of sewing. Guest speaker Dr. Matthew Crilley from Grand Strand Health & Wellness. Guests welcome.
THE MYRTLE BEACH ORCHID SOCIETY, 910-579-7089 or 843-236-2221. 2:30 p.m. March 19, the Grand Strand Senior Center,1268 21st Ave. N. Bring your best plants for display and also any problem plants for help with culture. All are welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
THE GRAND STRAND CAMELLIA SOCIETY, 843-995-1256. 4:30 p.m. March 20, the Waccamaw Neck Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach. Topics for this meeting will be camellia propagation methods and preparation for the Diggin’ in the Dirt presentations at Brookgreen Gardens on March 25. Guests welcome
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
THE CREATIVITY ROCKS! Crafter’s Club, 843-902-9403 or ljeanbgodbold@yahoo.com. 6-8 p.m. second Monday and 2-4 p.m. fourth Sunday, Socastee/Myrtle Beach area. All types of crafters welcome. $4 to cover the space and supplies and we rotate club members who offer instruction.
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner Class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person. 6-7 p.m. class for new dancers;
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Craft corner: Irish potato candy, 2-4 p.m. March 16, call 843-918-1275 to register
▪ Free financial literacy seminar, 6-7 p.m. March 16, 30, April 6, 13
▪ Adult coloring club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Thursday
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages
▪ Family story time, 1 p.m. March 18, for children of all ages
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. through March 31
▪ Baby storytime, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafter’s group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
▪ Kid’s craft time, 3 p.m. third Tuesday of each month
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
▪ Movie Monday, 4 p.m. every Monday, all ages welcome, snacks provided
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
