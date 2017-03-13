Community

March 13, 2017 10:41 AM

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Timothy Alston and Eyisha Carter of Myrtle Beach, a son, Truth Carter, Feb. 27

Matthew Brown and Alicia Mentley of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emberly Marie Brown, March 1

Rob and Mari McClurg of Springfield, Ohio, a daughter, Alyssa McClurg, March 2

Jason and Andrea King of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carson Elliott King, March 4

Christopher and Rachel Jackson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aubrey Madison Jackson, March 2

Ashley Hadfield of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jonathan Elisha Hadfield, March 6

Conway Medical Center

Joshua and Karla Jones of Loris, a daughter, Addisyn Belle Jones, Feb. 25

Alonzo Chatman and Tateyanna Jackson of Conway, a daughter, Bailey Alonna Chatman, Feb. 26

Sean Hucks and Megan Blalock of Aynor, a daughter, Brighton Blalock Hucks, Feb. 27

Richard and Rose Jordan of Hemingway, a son, Elyjah Blake Jordan, Feb. 28

Scott and Laura Close of Myrtle Beach, a son, Everett Furman Close, Feb. 28

Erica Woolsey of Conway, a daughter, Xenia Avery Rodriguez, Feb. 28

Annie Woods of Conway, a daughter, Zoey Isabella, Feb. 28

Jocelyn Brant of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Delilah Ivory-Rayne Campbell, March 1

Samantha Nordman of Conway, a son, Jaden Trevelle Nordman, March 1

Nathaniel Ogle and Jennifer Koons of Conway, a daughter, Winter Rose Ogle, March 2

Warren Runia and Kimberly Everett of Longs, a son, Jax Warren Runia, March 2

Trevon Owens and Danielle Scott of Conway, a son, Trevon Lamont Owens Jr., March 2

Johnathan Johnson and Yasheka Bellamy of Conway, a daughter, Jahona Johnson, March 2

Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com

