Grand Strand Newsmakers

SOUTH STRAND
GEORGETOWN
Bridging The Gap Of Racial Divide - Georgetown Unity Alliance
The Georgetown Unity Alliance is a volunteer organization created to discuss and address the racial divide in Georgetown. While we fortunately do not have the violence and overt animosity we see in other communities, there is a very clear gap in our city. Our strong and passionate committee consists of Committee Chairman Al Joseph, Andy Friedman, Tim Chatman, Cynthia Hazel, Talicia McCants, Beth Steadman, Kelvin Waites and Teresa Walker. We are also pleased to be working with the Georgetown County Community Relations Council.
In an effort to start bridging the gap the Georgetown Unity Alliance will have their kickoff event on March 25, 2017. The Melting Pot March will begin at Winyah Auditorium and will end at Howard High School. This symbolic route was deliberately chosen as Winyah was the traditional white high school and Howard was traditionally African American. It showcases that by working together and participating in open impartial dialogue we can become greater by working together for the common good. The March will begin at 1:00pm and we ask that participants meet at noon at Winyah Auditorium. The March is open to all who wish to attend and we will have refreshments, speakers and music at the end.
Registration and the ability to order T-Shirts will be on Event Brite, details on how to register will be forthcoming. Please look for us on Facebook under Melting Pot March, join the event and share the page and please support us by using #OneGeorgetown in your social media posts.
Donations to cover the cost of the event will be gratefully accepted and are tax deductible. Checks can be made out to Foundation for a Sustainable Georgetown County, any of our committee members will be happy to accept your donation. We hope to see you on March 25.
GARDEN CITY
Water’s Edge to host craft sale
Water’s Edge Snowbird Crafters will host a craft and bake sale on Friday, March 24 from 9 a.m. until sold out at Water's Edge Resort, 1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Garden City Beach, in the Rising Tide Lounge on the lower level. All Items are handmade with a wide variety of merchandise and everything is reasonably priced! This event is open to the public and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River.
CENTRAL STRAND
MYRTLE BEACH
CONWAY
CCU students invited to Capitol for Posters on the Hill
Three Coastal Carolina University students have been selected to present their research project in the 21st annual Posters on the Hill, an annual research competition sponsored by the Council on Undergraduate Research held in Washington, D.C.
The presenting students, all juniors who are Swain Scholars, have gathered information on public perceptions about homeless people and plan to compare public opinion findings with real data collected through firsthand interviews.
CCU is the only university in the state of South Carolina invited to participate in the April 25-26 event. More than 300 applications were received from around the country, and only 60 posters were selected to be presented on Capitol Hill.
The students are: Kerry Dittmeier, of Conway, Emma Kroger and Nancy Phillips, of Myrtle Beach.
HORRY COUNTY
Accomplished robotics team seeks donations
On Saturday, March 4, the Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology’s (AAST) Aluminum Assault Team #1287 comprised of pre-engineering students, competed in the Regional FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC). The team placed 2nd overall after a nail-biting loss in the last minute of the final match of the tournament. The team rallied after this loss and beamed with pride after being named the recipient of the FRC “Gracious Professionalism” award for AAST sponsors and team members helping many other district and neighboring teams with coding and robot -building expertise advice.
You may be wondering how AAST earned the right to the FIRST World Championship. At the culmination of the Palmetto Regional FIRST awards ceremony, AAST was announced as earning a “Wild Card” bid to advance to the World Championship due to their overall high ranking at the end of the tournament.
The team is asking for monetary donations so that they can continue their quest to win the FIRST World Championship in Houston, Texas on April 18-23, 2017. The team needs your help to raise $30,000.00 by April 14th in order to meet this goal.
Please consider making a donation towards their goal, and any amount of support is greatly appreciated. Your tax-deductible contributions will help provide transportation and lodging for the team. To donate, please go to www.mypaymentsplus.com.When registering for an account, just make sure to choose Horry County School District, and choose the “I am a guest” option. Checks may be mailed to the Academy for the Arts, Science , and Technology 895 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. Please make out your check to AAST with “AAST Robotics” in the memo line. If you want to make an anonymous donation, please note on your check. We appreciate any amount you or your business can contribute to our team. To learn more about FIRST Robotics Competition and follow our team visitwww.usfirst.org.
HORRY COUNTY
Blue Star mothers collect for those deployed
Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina will soon be packing Hero Boxes for men and women in uniform who will be deployed outside of the United States until at least the end of April.
If you know of someone who is so deployed, please send the full name and address to the following e-mail address by Friday, March 24, 2017: cla-relax@hotmail.com
Thanks for your help in providing a little touch of home to those who are stationed around the world.
NORTH STRAND
CALABASH, N.C.
VFW Fish fry serves record crowd
More than 260 satisfied customers can’t be wrong! There were 262 people who showed up at VFW Calabash Post #7288 March 3 for the first of seven Friday night Fish Fry dinners during the Lenten season. The kitchen crew and the servers were kept busy for the entire 5 p.m.to 7 p.m. dinner hours. If anyone was not able to attend it will continue each Friday through April 14th. For $11 the generous serving of haddock comes with french fries, coleslaw and if that’s not enough there is a bowl of chowder for an additional $2. The Post is located at 900 Carter Drive in Calabash and the dinner is open to the public.
