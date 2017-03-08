Myrtle Beach woman gives birth to baby boy, beating April the Giraffe

1:59 Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market Pause

1:27 Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.8

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach

0:50 S.C. Army National Guard practices Hazardous Material and Weapons of Mass Destruction training scenarios

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:42 Caught on camera: Vandals toss tar on home

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

0:32 Crew battles roadside brush fire