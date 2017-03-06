Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Georgetown Hospital
Austin Smith and Anna Curry of Georgetown, a son, Walyn James Smith, Feb. 24
Brad Anderson Sr. and Brittany Jewell of Georgetown, a son, Coltin Brad Anderson Jr., Feb. 24
Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Dayshawn Taylor and Hannah Wilson of Conway, a daughter, Angellina Taylor, Feb. 20
Daisean Satchell and Sankia Moore of Myrtle Beach, a son, Daisean Satchell Jr., Feb. 26
Victor Cowles and Heather Royce of Murrells Inlet, a son, Jaxon Granger Cowles, Feb. 22
Justin and Mindy Thomas of Georgetown, a son, Carter Reed Thomas, Feb. 25
Garret Delgado and Delanie Hunsicker of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Rylee Ann Delgado, Feb. 25
Conway Medical Center
Lonnie and Megan Gasque of Loris, a son, Brennan Parker Gasque, Feb. 17
Michael and Ashley Jordan of Conway, a son, Keagan Ash Jordan, Feb. 20
Charlie Haithcock of Conway, a daughter, Adalynn Dawn Haithcock, Feb. 20
Paul Rice and Alyssa Moore of Conway, a daughter, Avery Marie Rice, Feb. 20
Jordan Dillard of Conway, a daughter, Braelyn Paige Dillard, Feb. 21
Carlton Brown and Jillian Graham of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Carley Nicole Brown, Feb. 21
Miles and Rachel Kelly of Conway, a daughter, Quinn Aline Kelly, Feb. 21
Shaquille Davis Sr. and Jonnequa Gilliam of Conway, a son, Kingston Omere Davis, Feb. 22
Wanda Grissett of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kaleigha Monay Grissett, Feb. 22
Franklyn Hall and Courtney Marie of Conway, a daughter, Skylar Renee Hall, Feb. 23
Sean Smith and Chantel Jamison of Conway, a son, Orion Jameson Smith, Feb. 23
Seaman and Rachel Linen of Conway, a daughter, Naomi Rose Linen, Feb. 23
Michael and Maureen Callan of Myrtle Beach, a son, Patrick Michael Callan, Feb. 23
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
