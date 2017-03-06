Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
“MAKE YOUR PITCH” Business and Community Expo, 843-546-8436 or www.visitgeorge.com. 4:30-7 p.m. March 16, conference center, Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, 70 Tanglewood Drive. Meet with dozens of local businesses while they make their pitch, sample food from local restaurants and enter to win prizes.
SOUTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 434-610-5088, 12:30 p.m. Third Thursday of each month, Applewood House of Pancakes, 14361 Ocean Highway, Litchfield Beach. Youth Recognition Programs each month.
AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION 2017, 843-281-3743 or 843-281-3737. Session 1: March 16-20 or Session 2: April 6-10, North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center. $200 for AFC member or $225 non-member. Pre-registration required before March 14 or April 4.
“AN ENCHANTED EVENING” themed dance, 7-10 p.m. March 18, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7 each, available at the door. Coffee and light beverages provided; music provided by Karen and Carl.
KIDS APPRECIATION DAY, 843-449-7323. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18, the Apache Pier, 9700 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach. Free refreshments will be provided, goody bags, walking on the pier for kids and their parents and more.
DISASTER RESPONDER BOOTCAMP, 843-480-4247 or carly.fountain@redcross.org. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 18, Georgetown County Emergency Management, 2222-C Highmarket Street, Georgetown. Pre-registration required. If interested in volunteering with the Red Cross but unable to attend the bootcamp, visit redcross.org/SC to learn more about the many volunteer opportunities.
AUTHOR TALK & BOOK SIGNING, 843-748-0158. 12:30 p.m. March 19, Sea Captain’s House, Myrtle Beach. Michelle Moore, author of “The Cigar Factory” will be the featured guest speaker. $25, deadline is March 10.
THE MYRTLE BEACH COIN CLUB, 843-742-5280. 6:30 p.m. March 21, Moose Lodge, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. Door Prizes and auction following meeting. Guests welcomed.
WATER'S EDGE SNOWBIRD CRAFTERS will host a craft and bake sale, 9 a.m. March 24, Water's Edge Resort, 1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Garden City Beach, in the Rising Tide Lounge on the lower level. All Items are handmade with a wide variety of merchandise and everything is reasonably priced. This event is open to the public. All the proceeds will benefit the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River.
HIGHLAND GAMES & HERITAGE FESTIVAL, 843-492-0515 or todd@myrtlebeachhighlandgames.com. 6-10 p.m. March 24 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 25, Grand Park, Market Common, 1004 Crabtree Lane. Tickets at gate: adult (13+) $15, children (6-12) $5, seniors (65+) $10, military (with ID) $10, and children 5 and under are free.
CELIA RIVENBARK WILL SPEAK AT FIRST BOOK FUNDRAISER LUNCHEON, 843-349-2087 or mprufer@coastal.edu or First Book at horrycounty_sc@firstbook.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 25, Kimbel’s Restaurant, Wachesaw Plantation, Murrells Inlet. For every $35 donation, First Book is able to provide 10 children’s books through its national publishing partners.
MCLEOD FOUNDATION SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC, 843-390-8338 or nrivers@mcleodhealth.org. 1 p.m. March 25, Low Country Preserve in Tabor City, N.C. $150 includes 50 rounds of sporting clays, event t-shirt, 25 warm-up rounds and 3 mulligan’s. Proceeds benefit Children’s Services at McLeod Loris Seacoast.
BRIDGING THE GAP of RACIAL DIVIDE - Georgetown Unity Alliance, 843-442-3682, aljoseph1963@gmail.com or unitygeorgetownsc@gmail.com. 1 p.m. March 25, meet at noon at Winyah auditorium, 1200 High Market St., Georgetown. Music, food, and speakers at the end of the march.
SAV-R-CATS ANNUAL CAT BALL FUNDRAISER, 843-361-4834, 843-668-4717, 843-222-7804, 843-222-8057. 5-9 p.m. March 25, Clarion Hotel, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $40 per person; $75 per couple, cocktail attire. Proceeds go toward spay/neuter, vaccines, veterinary and basic care for stray, feral and homeless cats/kittens. Deadline to purchase tickets is March 16.
VETERANS AWARENESS SERIES, 843-918-1295 or felton@chapinlibrary.org. 1-3 p.m. April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, second floor conference room, Chapin Memorial Library, RSVPs are appreciated.
WORLD FAMOUS BLUE CRAB FESTIVAL, seeking volunteers, 843-249-6604 or Volunteers@BlueCrabFestival.org. Festival to be held May 20, 21. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, free admission the day they are working, an additional admission ticket, and a lunch ticket each day that they are scheduled to work a shift. Volunteers can call or apply online at www.BlueCrabFestival.org.
PIER WORKSHOPS. 6 p.m. March 9, 10 a.m. April 3, May 13, council chambers, 115 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Town Council wants to hear your opinions about how the pier could best serve the community.
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109; www.swbnc.org. 10 a.m.-noon, March 9, fellowship hall, the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C. Guest speaker will be Ms. Kirstie Dixon. $10 per person to join.
VERMONTERS YEARLY LUNCHEON, 802-384-4538. 1 p.m. March 9, Ryan's Family Steakhouse, 3607 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
HUNTINGTONS’ 3-IN-1 DAY CELEBRATION. Noon-5 p.m. March 10, Huntington State Park. $10 park admission fee. Program begins with a presentation in Anna’s indoor studio, tour of the home, enjoy exhibits and merchandise, consignment shops, tea and refreshments provided. All proceeds benefit the Nature Center building fund. Advance ticket sales; make checks payable to Friends of H.B.S.P., mail to P.O. Box 3019, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Tickets can be picked up day of event at entrance to Atalaya. Deadline is March 6.
YOUTH ART MONTH ART SHOW, 843-248-3558. 6-8 p.m. March 10 for the high school art awards/reception and March 11 for the elementary/middle school art awards and reception, Conway Glass, 708 12th Ave. Over 120 works of art will be on display from 25 schools in three counties.
SC HIGH SCHOOL RODEO, 843-241-3155. 6 p.m. gates open, 8 p.m. rodeo begins, March 10, 11, RES-LES Farms, 1208 Gilbert Road, Conway. Admission $10, children 5 and under are free.
BARBECUE FESTIVAL, 843.650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11, Surfside Drive
FAMILY FUN DAY 843-283-3033 or diane.owens@sos-healthcare.com. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11, 95 Academy Ave. Georgetown. Enjoy bounce houses, inflatable games, a caricature artist, a magician, face painting. Free event, pizza lunch, snacks and drinks. Call or email to register.
FRANKLIN G. BURROUGHS-SIMEON B. CHAPIN ART MUSEUM SPRING TOUR OF HOMES, 843-238-2510. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 11, six stylish Myrtle Beach homes. $45 in advance, $50 the day of the tour. A buffet luncheon at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club accompanies the tour. $22 per person for tickets to the luncheon, served from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL RETIREES, Carolinas Chapter, 910-287-5618. 10:30 a.m. March 11, the Brunswick Plantation Homeowners’ House, off U.S. 17, Calabash, N.C. $8 for lunch. Call for reservation.
SOUTH CAROLINA CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS, lecture by Herbert “Bing” Chambers, 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org. 1 p.m. March 11, McCown Auditorium, The Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free event and open to the public. View a full list of programs, www.horrycountymuseum.org.
CELEBRATE PI DAY, 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org. 7 p.m. March 14, Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, NC. Admission for Pi Day will be free; donations accepted.
THE CAPE FEAR ORCHID SOCIETY. 7 p.m. March 15, the Windermere Presbyterian Church, 104 Windermere Road, Wilmington, N.C. Guest speaker this month is Steve Arthur. will talk on “Orchid Viruses –What You Need to Know.”
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
DISABLED VETERANS CONWAY CHAPTER 57, 843-234-0807. 6:30 p.m. second Thursday, Conway Senior Center, 1519 Mill Pond Road, Conway.
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 10 a.m.-noon second Thursday of each month Sept.-May, fellowship hall, the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C. $10 per person to join.
SOUTH STRAND LIONS CLUB, sbarbourcci@yahoo.com. 7 p.m. Second and fourth Thursday, Surfside Beach Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive.
GRAND STRAND GENEALOGY CLUB, 843-267-8157 or genieclub2002@yahoo.com. 10:30 a.m. second Saturday, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
PALMETTO AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY, 843-877-2709 or myrtlebeachafricanviolets@embarqmial.com. Noon-2 p.m. second Saturday, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
THE NORTH STRAND SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON, 843-399-1342 or www.NorthStrandSquadron.com. Second Saturday. Call for details or go online
NATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE BLIND, Myrtle Beach Chapter, 843-399-2896. 1 p.m. second Saturday, Glenns Bay Baptist Church, 1835 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
THE SOCASTEE/ST. JAMES KIWANIS CLUB, 843-650-1030. Noon Mondays, Socastee Station restaurant, 4504 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Lunch and speakers.
ORDER OF THE AMARANTH, 843-361-9619. 7:30 p.m. second Monday, Socastee Masonic Lodge, Butler Road, Myrtle Beach
LE LECHE LEAGUE OF THE PEE DEE, 843-360-0101. second Monday monthly, in the Sunday School House of the Church of the Advent, 103 E. Mullins St., Marion. Mothers-to-be and new moms encouraged to attend and learn more.
SOUTH STRAND GARDEN CLUB, 843-650-7615. 1 p.m. second Mondays, Surfside Methodist Church, U.S. 17 Business and 13th Avenue North, Surfside Beach. Guests welcome.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI BRIDGEBUILDERS CHAPTER, 843-450-6287 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Cooper House, Socastee. Visitors welcome.
MYRTLE BEACH CIVITAN CLUB, 843-448-2019. 1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, the Dunes Club, Myrtle Beach
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS, 910-540-1363 or www.toastmaster.org. 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, BEMC meeting room, U.S. 17, Supply, N.C.
COASTAL SKI AND OUTING CLUB, 843-446-2209. second Tuesday. Call for time and location.
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION, 843-449-6807, 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Pine Lakes Country Club, Myrtle Beach.
COASTAL CAROLINA CAMERA CLUB, 910-287-6311. 7 p.m. second Tuesday, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main Street, Shallotte, N.C. Guests are always welcome. Visit website www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.
The $URFSIDE $EANOTES INVESTMENT CLUB, 843-650-8662. 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Surfside Beach area.
PINK WARRIOR SISTERS, 910-575-2703. 2 p.m. second Tuesday, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
THE GRAND STRAND DETACHMENT OF THE MARINE CORPS LEAGUE, 843-235-1328 or 843-655-5654. 6 p.m. second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Post 178, U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
LONG BAY POWER SQUADRON, 843-668-4267 or longbayps1960@yahoo.com. 6:30 p.m. March 14, Southern Comforts Restaurant and Bakery, 13089 Ocean Highway, Pawley’s Island (in Litchfield Village). Joey Skipper from the Surfrider Foundation will be our guest speaker.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
LOW COUNTRY HERB SOCIETY, sclchsnews@gmail.com. 9:30 a.m. March 14, the Waccamaw Library, Pawleys Island. Guest speaker will be Rebecca Turk from Moore Botanical Garden. Dues are $25.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE LADIES OF FAITH IS INTERDENOMINATIONAL GROUP, 843-251-1886. 10 a.m.- noon third Wednesday, at the home of a member. Call for location and details. Join us for a morning of devotions, Christian camaraderie and friendship. Brunch is available. No fee or membership.
THE CAROLINA FOREST CIVIC ASSOCIATION MONTHLY MEETING, CF-CA-Org. 6 p.m. third Wednesday, the HCPR Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Guest speaker with be Brent Taylor. We are accepting donations of canned good or items from their wish list which will be taken to the Community Kitchen on Joe White Avenue. Check out: www.communitykitchenmb.org/current-needs/
SING TO COMFORT OTHERS, LongBay@ThresholdChoir.org or 843-254-7407. Our volunteers sing in small groups at bedside or chair-side to comfort people who are dying or in pain, recovering from illness or treatment, shut in, or grieving. Our calm presence, soft voices, and simple, spiritual songs can soothe and reassure recipients, family and caregivers. We need men and women singers. No experience necessary. No audition. Call or email for information about Long Bay Threshold Singers.
SING-ALONG, 503-856-4976. I am looking for help to organize an old fashioned community hymn sing-along in the Myrtle Beach area. Call, if this is of interest to you, any and all help would be appreciated.
CONTINUOUS BOOK SALE, 843-915-5281. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. All proceeds are used to fund enrichment activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children at the library.
“SPRING INTO STYLE” Fashion Show, 843-626-3991. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Tickets are $10; can be purchased at reception desk. Event includes lunch, fashion show, and door prizes. All proceeds go to feed over 350 home bound seniors in Horry County.
WATER QUALITY MONITORING VOLUNTEERS, khall1@coastal.edu. 8:30-10 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays, Town of Surfside Beach. Training is provided. More information about the program is available at: http://www.coastal.edu/wwa/vm/sb/.
PANCAKE SUPPER FUNDRAISER sponsored by The Socastee/St. James Kiwanis Club. 5-7 p.m. March 13, Eggs Up Grill, 2520 U.S. 17 Business, Unit 1, Garden City Beach. $7 donation per person. Proceeds benefit the youth of Socastee and St. James communities.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
STITCHIN’ SISTERS, 843-347-4972. 10 a.m. third Thursday, fellowship hall, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STRANDED SMOCKERS AND STITCHERS, 843-333-8889. 9 a.m. third Saturday, Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. Smocking, heirloom sewing and all types of machine and hand embroidery. Guests welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner Class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person. 6-7 p.m. class for new dancers;
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Sensory Friendly Saturdays, 11 a.m. second Saturday
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Fiction Writers’ club meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Free Financial Literacy seminar, 6-7 p.m. March 9, 16, 30, April 6, 13
▪ Adult coloring club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Thursday
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. through March 31
▪ Baby storytime, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Movie, 4 p.m. March 9
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Family movie, 11 a.m. March 11
▪ Alzheimer’s support group, 11 a.m. second Tuesday
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
▪ Movie Monday, 4 p.m. every Monday, all ages welcome, snacks provided
▪ Lego club, 4 p.m. March 14
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
