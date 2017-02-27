Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Steven Tagliaferri and Rachel Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Mason Carter Tagliaferri, Feb. 10
Cory Wilt and Heather Court of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Prezley Marie’ Valentina Wilt, Feb. 14
Rashawn Mazyck and Salena Ortiz of Garden City Beach, a son, Ramelo Kaz Mazyck, Feb. 15
Gregory and Alicia Thompson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lillian Morgan Thompson, Feb. 16
Christopher and Courtney Wilson of Andrews, a daughter, Braelynn Simone Wilson, Feb. 16
Adam and Kayla Skellet, a daughter, Lean Caroline Skellett, Feb. 16
Brittney Gordon and Lee Johnson of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Allie Wesley Johnson, Feb. 17
Conway Medical Center
Kimberly and Eric Tatro of Myrtle Beach, a son, Vincent Michael Tatro, Feb. 13
Makayla Aiken of Hemingway, a daughter, Erica Danielle Aiken, Feb. 13
Mercedes Xalate of Gresham, a daughter, Heather Joy Romero, Feb. 14
Joshua and Victoria Sawyer of Aynor, a daughter, Laney Lea Sawyer, Feb. 14
Lynetta Heyward of Conway, a son, Jason K. Sherman Jr., Feb. 14
Sergio Guzman and April Spires of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alma Lee Guzman, Feb. 14
Nabeel Shahzad and Shumaila Gill of Myrtle Beach, a son, Zachariah John Nabeel, Feb. 15
Dashawn Grate and Ebony Gerald of Loris, a daughter, Ka’Niya N Grate, Feb. 15
Dustin Nelson and Jamie McLean of Conway, a daughter, Charlotte Ruby Nelson, Feb. 15
Mark and Kaitlin Roberts of Conway, a daughter, Kelsi Lee Roberts, Feb. 16
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
Comments