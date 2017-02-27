Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
PIER WORKSHOPS. 6 p.m. March 9, 10 a.m. April 3, May 13, council chambers, 115 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Town Council wants to hear your opinions about how the pier could best serve the community.
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109; www.swbnc.org. 10 a.m.-noon, March 9, fellowship hall, the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C. Guest speaker will be Ms. Kirstie Dixon. $10 per person to join.
VERMONTERS YEARLY LUNCHEON, 802-384-4538. 1 p.m. March 9, Ryan's Family Steakhouse, 3607 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach.
“SPRING INTO STYLE” Fashion Show, 843-626-3991. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Tickets are $10; can be purchased at reception desk. Event includes lunch, fashion show, and door prizes. All proceeds go to feed over 350 home bound seniors in Horry County.
HUNTINGTONS’ 3-IN-1 DAY CELEBRATION. Noon-5 p.m. March 10, Huntington State Park. $10 park admission fee. Program begins with a presentation in Anna’s indoor studio, tour of the home, enjoy exhibits and merchandise, consignment shops, tea and refreshments provided. All proceeds benefit the Nature Center building fund. Advance ticket sales; make checks payable to Friends of H.B.S.P., mail to P.O. Box 3019, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Tickets can be picked up day of event at entrance to Atalaya. Deadline is March 6.
YOUTH ART MONTH ART SHOW, 843-248-3558. 6-8 p.m. March 10 for the high school art awards/reception and March 11 for the elementary/middle school art awards and reception, Conway Glass, 708 12th Ave. Over 120 works of art will be on display from 25 schools in three counties.
BARBECUE FESTIVAL, 843.650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11, Surfside Drive
FAMILY FUN DAY 843-283-3033 or diane.owens@sos-healthcare.com. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11, 95 Academy Ave. Georgetown. Enjoy bounce houses, inflatable games, a caricature artist, a magician, face painting. Free event, pizza lunch, snacks and drinks. Call or email to register.
FRANKLIN G. BURROUGHS-SIMEON B. CHAPIN ART MUSEUM SPRING TOUR OF HOMES, 843-238-2510. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 11, six stylish Myrtle Beach homes. $45 in advance, $50 the day of the tour. A buffet luncheon at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club accompanies the tour. $22 per person for tickets to the luncheon, served from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
PENNSYLVANIA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL RETIREES, Carolinas Chapter, 910-287-5618. 10:30 a.m. March 11, the Brunswick Plantation Homeowners’ House, off U.S. 17, Calabash, N.C. $8 for lunch. Call for reservation.
SOUTH CAROLINA CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS, lecture by Herbert “Bing” Chambers, 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org. 1 p.m. March 11, McCown Auditorium, The Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free event and open to the public. View a full list of programs, www.horrycountymuseum.org.
CELEBRATE PI DAY, 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org. 7 p.m. March 14, Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, NC. Admission for Pi Day will be free; donations accepted.
THE CAPE FEAR ORCHID SOCIETY. 7 p.m. March 15, the Windermere Presbyterian Church, 104 Windermere Road, Wilmington, N.C. Guest speaker this month is Steve Arthur. will talk on “Orchid Viruses –What You Need to Know.”
BUSINESS & COMMUNITY EXPO, 4:30-7 p.m. March 16, Pawleys Plantation Golf and Country Club Conference Center, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island, 843-546-8436 or SLewis@visitgeorge.com. "Make Your Pitch" by becoming an exhibitor or sponsor, call 843-546-8436 or TDates@VisitGeorge.com.
AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION 2017, 843-281-3743 or 843-281-3737. Session 1: March 16-20 or Session 2: April 6-10, North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center. $200 for AFC member or $225 non-member. Pre-registration required before March 14 or April 4.
AUTHOR TALK & BOOK SIGNING, 843-748-0158. 12:30 p.m. March 19, Sea Captain’s House, Myrtle Beach. Michelle Moore, author of “The Cigar Factory” will be the featured guest speaker. $25, deadline is March 10.
ANNUAL CONVENTION (the Presidium) for the Pi Rho Sigma Military Society Inc., 540-424-1864, or swampfox1906@yahoo.com. Meets March 2-4, Barefoot Landing Courtyard Marriott, 1000 Commons Blvd., Myrtle Beach. New members welcome for membership on March 3. For more information, www.pirhosigma2014.org
WATER'S EDGE SNOWBIRD CRAFTERS will host a craft and bake sale, 9 a.m. March 24, Water's Edge Resort, 1012 N. Waccamaw Drive, Garden City Beach, in the Rising Tide Lounge on the lower level. All Items are handmade with a wide variety of merchandise and everything is reasonably priced. This event is open to the public. All the proceeds will benefit the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River.
CELIA RIVENBARK WILL SPEAK AT FIRST BOOK FUNDRAISER LUNCHEON, 843-349-2087 or mprufer@coastal.edu or First Book at horrycounty_sc@firstbook.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 25, Kimbel’s Restaurant, Wachesaw Plantation, Murrells Inlet. For every $35 donation, First Book is able to provide 10 children’s books through its national publishing partners.
MCLEOD FOUNDATION SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC, 843-390-8338 or nrivers@mcleodhealth.org. 1 p.m. March 25, Low Country Preserve in Tabor City, N.C. $150 includes 50 rounds of sporting clays, event t-shirt, 25 warm-up rounds and 3 mulligan’s. Proceeds benefit Children’s Services at McLeod Loris Seacoast.
BRIDGING THE GAP of RACIAL DIVIDE - Georgetown Unity Alliance, 843-442-3682, aljoseph1963@gmail.com or unitygeorgetownsc@gmail.com. 1 p.m. March 25, meet at noon at Winyah auditorium.
SAV-R-CATS ANNUAL CAT BALL FUNDRAISER, 843-361-4834, 843-668-4717, 843-222-7804, 843-222-8057. 5-9 p.m. March 25, Clarion Hotel, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $40 per person; $75 per couple, cocktail attire. Proceeds go toward spay/neuter, vaccines, veterinary and basic care for stray, feral and homeless cats/kittens. Deadline to purchase tickets is March 16.
WORLD FAMOUS BLUE CRAB FESTIVAL, seeking volunteers, 843-249-6604 or Volunteers@BlueCrabFestival.org. Festival to be held May 20, 21. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, free admission the day they are working, an additional admission ticket, and a lunch ticket each day that they are scheduled to work a shift. Volunteers can call or apply online at www.BlueCrabFestival.org.
JUST FOR FUN
COFFEE WITH FRIENDS, local author Carol Cissel to appear, 843-915-5281. 10 a.m. March 2, meeting room, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. Free and open to the public
DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE, 843-651-5099 or 843-651-7979. 7-10 p.m. March 3, family life center, Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 U.S.17 Business, Murrells Inlet. $25 per couple; $30 for more than one daughter. Tickets available at church office and Lee’s Inlet Apothecary. Proceeds benefit Belin International Missions.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
GLASS BLOWING DEMONSTRATION, 843-248-4527, barb@conwayglass.com. 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. March 4, Conway Glass, Inc., 708 12th Ave. Free event for the whole family.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NEW YORK REUNION. 11:30 a.m. March 4, Damon’s, 2985 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach Lunch (off the menu) and social gathering for citizens of Allegany County who are presently living or visiting the Myrtle Beach area.
RIGHT WHALE PROGRAM, 910-579-1016 or www.MuseumPlanetarium.org. 11 a.m. March 4, the Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Free admission for members; non-member all-day admission is $9.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $7.50 children (3-12), and free for age 2 and under.
SENIOR DANCES with Rosalie and Jack, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 7 p.m. March 4, 10, 25, April 1, May 20, June 3, 16, 24, July 14, 22, Aug. 5, 18, 26, Sept. 8, 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 17 and Dec. 2, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $7.
“THE BARONESS OF HOBCAW” lecture by Lee Gordon Brockington, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. March 4, McCown Auditorium, The Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public. View a list of programs, www.horrycountymuseum.org.
VETERANS AWARENESS SERIES, 843-918-1295 or felton@chapinlibrary.org. 1-3 p.m. March 6, April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, second floor conference room, Chapin Memorial Library, RSVPs are appreciated.
“CRAB TRAP” film premier with cast/crew, chip@stack3productions.com or www.crabtrapfilm.com. 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 6, Grand 14 Movie Theater, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach. Film shot in Murrells Inlet and Garden City Beach. Free and open to the public
BRUNSWICK CATCH LECTURE, will be presented by Scott Baker, Jr. 910-579-1016 or www.MuseumPlanetarium.org. 6 p.m. March 7, the Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free for members; non-member all-day admission is $9.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $7.50 children (3-12), and free for age 2 and under.
LECTURE: “Bountiful Lowcountry: the Archaeology of Foodways in Charleston” by Martha Zierden, 843-545-7020 or www.georgetowncountymuseum.com. 5:30 p.m. March 7, Georgetown County Museum, 120 Broad St. Members free; non-members $5.
ARE YOU FROM WEST VIRGINIA? come to a luncheon to mingle with fellow Mountaineers, 843-497-2238. 12:30 p.m. March 8, Fiesta Mexicana, 410 70th Ave., Myrtle Beach.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE SWAMP FOX QUILTERS GUILD monthly meeting. 9:30 a.m. March 2, John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., (corner of Third Loop Road and Marsh Avenue) Florence. Visitors and new members are welcome.
LA LECHE LEAGUE OF THE GRAND STRAND, 465-5847 or 455-7599. 4 p.m. first Thursday, Socastee Library Meeting Room, 707 141-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
PAWLEYS ISLAND MASONS LODGE 409, 7:15 p.m. dinner and 8 p.m. meeting first Thursday. 75 Haunted Trail, just behind the Village Shops, U.S. 17 N.
MYRTLE BEACH KIWANIS, 843-450-8393. Noon, first and third Thursdays, Uncle John’s Restaurant, 402 24th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10 lunch/tip included.
THE MYRTLE BEACH LIONS CLUB, 843-444-4081, 6:30pm, first and third Thursday, Golden Corral, 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
LOW COUNTRY ASTD, 843-414-4815. 11:30-1:30 p.m. first Friday, HTC Town Centre, 3990 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach.
GE RETIREES, 843-280-6353 or 910-579-5838. Meet the first Friday of the month.
THE CONWAY LIONS CLUB, 843-455-4467 or 843-347-4914. 1 p.m. meets on the first and third Friday. Call for location.
THE GOLDWING ROAD RIDERS ASSOCIATION CHAPTER J, 571-437-9581. Eat at 6 p.m. and meet at 7 p.m. March 4, Denny's, 124 Loyola Ave., U.S.17 Bypass, Surfside Beach
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
THE DELTA ALPHA CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-450-5550. Meets the first Monday in Surfside Beach. Call for further information.
GARDEN CITY BEACH COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION. 5:30 p.m. first Monday of each month, second-floor conference room, Dunes Realty,128 Atlantic Ave., Garden City Beach. Except May and Sept. general membership meetings will be at 6 p.m. location to be announced.
THE MYRTLE BEACH COIN CLUB, 843-742-5280. 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays, Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. Guests welcome.
PAWLEYS ISLAND LIONS CLUB, 843-237-8316. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Hanser House Restaurant, 14360 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS CLUB, 910 233-7030, franceswarner@atmc.net or 910-880-0192. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, First Bank in Shallotte, N.C.
LITTLE RIVER LIONS, 843-798-2397. 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Mulligans, 1389 U.S. 17 N., Little River.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI BRIDGEBUILDERS CHAPTER, 843-450-6287 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Cooper House, Socastee. Visitors welcome.
MYRTLE BEACH STAMP CLUB, 843-347-0087 or lilfort@sccoast.net. 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
PERCEPTOR PI CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI meets the first Tuesday. Call 843-215-4894 for time and location.
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA GRAND STRAND CHAPTER. www.grandstrandmoaa.com or gyoungman@sc.rr.com. 6 p.m. meetings first Tuesday.
MYRTLE BEACH KENNEL CLUB, 843-902-6338. 7 p.m. first Tuesday of every month, Friendly's Restaurant, 4705 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Anyone intending to eat dinner, arrive at 6:30 p.m.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE BRUNSWICK TOWN CHAPTER, Daughters of the American Revolution, 910-253-8853 or 910-540-0301. 10 a.m. March 8, Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 Nash St., Southport, N.C. Program presented by John Baswell on “NC a Colony Divided, Patriot verses Loyalist.” Bring Easter items for Crossnore School.
EASTERN CAROLINA’S UAW RETIREE’S, 843-467-3231 or kensenter1714 @aol.com. 10 a.m. second Wednesday, VFW Post 10804, 111 Highway 57 North, Little River.
GIVE SUPPORT
BENEFIT FOR “BOGIE”: Cancer benefit show for original Carolina Opry cast member, Kym Shurbutt, 843-913-4000. 7 p.m. March 4, The Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N, Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. 25 percent of each ticket going directly to his benefit.
GOLFERS NEEDED, rbonadonna@sc.rr.com. South Strand Lions Club 10th annual golf tournament to be held March 4, at Wachesaw Plantation East.
SING TO COMFORT OTHERS, LongBay@ThresholdChoir.org or 843-254-7407. Our volunteers sing in small groups at bedside or chair-side to comfort people who are dying or in pain, recovering from illness or treatment, shut in, or grieving. Our calm presence, soft voices, and simple, spiritual songs can soothe and reassure recipients, family and caregivers. We need men and women singers. No experience necessary. No audition. Call or email for information about Long Bay Threshold Singers.
SING-ALONG, 503-856-4976. I am looking for help to organize an old fashioned community hymn sing-along in the Myrtle Beach area. Call, if this is of interest to you, any and all help would be appreciated.
CONTINUOUS BOOK SALE, 843-915-5281. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. All proceeds are used to fund enrichment activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children at the library.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
CHICORA STITCHERS, 843-222-7393 or 843-503-3585. 2 p.m. first Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church, 31st Avenue North and Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. All types of hand-stitching and embroidery. New members welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner Class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Free Financial Literacy seminar, 6-7 p.m. March 2, 9, 16, 30, April 6, 13
▪ Adult coloring club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Thursday
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. March 3-31
▪ Chess club, 11 a.m. first Saturday, open to all youth of all abilities
▪ Baby storytime, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months
▪ Veterans Awareness series, 1-3 p.m. March 6
▪ Bad Art Night, 5-6 p.m. March 6
▪ Free legal clinic: Divorce Without an Attorney, 6-7 p.m. March 7
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Speaker: Wendy Gore of Sea Have, 5:30 p.m. Thursday
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
▪ Movie Monday, 4 p.m. every Monday, all ages welcome, snacks provided
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Friday mysteries, 10 a.m. March 3
▪ Sensory story time, 10:30 a.m. March 3
▪ Family movie, 4 p.m. March 3
▪ SCORE workshop, 3:30 p.m. March 6
▪ Learning to sign, 11 a.m. March 7
▪ Book sale, 3:30 p.m. members; 4 p.m. public, March 8
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
GET SUPPORT
FREE COMPUTER SKILLS CLASSES, for age 17 or older. 843-488-6200 or http://hcae.horrycountyschools.net. 1- 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Conway Education Center, 1620 Sherwood Drive, and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Building 600. All registration, testing and course fees available at no cost to the student. Call or visit website to register.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY OFFERS FREE MULCH, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4, Pawleys Island Recycling Center, 596 Grate Ave. Staff will be on site to help load the free mulch into vehicles/trailers; no limit on the amount of mulch residents take.
