Grand Strand Newsmakers

SOUTH STRAND
MURRELLS INLET
Bob Jewell to Receive National Award
Bob Jewell, former President & CEO of Brookgreen Gardens will be the recipient of the National Sculpture Society’s (NSS) highest award, the Medal of Honor.
The Medal of Honor is presented as the occasion arises for notable achievement in and for encouragement to American Sculpture. The award consists of a certificate and a medal. Past recipients include Archer Huntington, Daniel Chester French, Joseph Veach Noble, Elliot Offner, Neil Estern, Stanley Bleifeld, Jim Jennewein, and most recently, Dan Ostermiller.
“The recognition by NSS is deeply appreciated and I look forward to continuing our relationship for many years to come,” said Bob Jewell. “In receiving this award, I feel I have been given more than I gave. It is truly an honor.”
As NSS President Michel Langlais said, Bob Jewell is “a great human being” who “has humanity, intelligence, knowledge and good sense”. Gwen Pier, Executive Director, added “Bob’s vast experience in business, finance, and running a large non-profit institution, were invaluable to the NSS Board during Bob’s tenure. His presence on the NSS Board also continues a long alliance between two organizations which promote excellence in sculpture.”
The award presentation will take place at the Society’s Sculpture Celebration Conference held in New York City in June.
National Sculpture Society was founded in New York City in 1893 by a group of America’s most prominent sculptors. Its members have created much of this country’s public sculpture, coins, and medals since the late 1800s. It is the oldest organization of professional sculptors in the United States.
Brookgreen Gardens, a National Historic Landmark and non-profit organization, is located on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island, South Carolina and open to the public daily. For more information, visit our web site at www.brookgreen.org or call 843-235-6000.
CENTRAL STRAND
CAROLINA FOREST
Rotary of Carolina Forest collects canned goods for CAPS
Members of the Rotary Club of Carolina Forest Sunrise enjoyed an interesting panel of members on the dual subjects: “The History of Rotary and Our Club, and Why I am a Rotarian,” and consistent with the theme of “Rotary has Heart,” canned goods were collected and presented to the Churches Assisting People (CAP) program based in Conway.
The Club meets each Wednesday at 7 a.m. in Beef OBrady’s,located in the Carolina Forest — Kroger Mall, and visitors Invited to attend, enjoy a free breakfast and learn about our community and opportunities to serve consistent with the Rotary theme of “service above self.”
MYRTLE BEACH
Calvary Christian to host open house
Calvary Christian School will have an open house March 26 for the upcoming school year.
The free event will be in the Weeks Activity Center and will include a question and answer time with its principal, tours of the facility, and time to meet and speak with teachers and coaches. The enrollment fee will be reduced by 50 percent for any families who apply at Open House. Other special discounts will be available.
For more information, go to www.ccsmb.com, contact the school at 843-650-2829 or stop by at 4511 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH
Camera Club announces print competition winners
The Coastal Carolina Camera Club held a print competition at its February meeting. Judging the competition was Gary Baird, a prominent local photographer whose work has been recognized by Audubon and displayed in several regional galleries.
Awards were given in two Divisions (A and B). Winning in Division B was Leslie Nolan with her image entitled “We are Timeless.” Bill Halkovich placed second with “Ikebana” and Dave Kilgore received third place with ”Bonjour Madamoiselle.”
The Division A winner was Trevor McDonald with “Valentine’s Night.” Carmen Daughtry placed second with “Am I Pretty?” and Joe Hamel took third place with “Whaling.”
The club meets monthly, every second Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main Street in Shallotte. Membership is open to photographers of all skill levels. Meetings consist of informative programs on photographic techniques and software usage, member photo presentations and critiques, guest speakers and much more. Guests are always welcome. Visit the website at www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org., the Facebook page or call 287-6311 for more information.
HORRY COUNTY
The Sun News to host annual spelling bee
The 29th annual The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by The Sun News and The Sun News Educational Foundation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the St. James High School Auditorium.
Fifty-four elementary, middle and intermediate students from Horry and Georgetown counties will vie for the chance to represent the Grand Strand at the Scripps National Spelling Bee held in the Washington, D.C. area.
Can’t make it to the Spelling Bee? Have friends, grandparents or other family members out of the area? Watch a live broadcast of the Bee beginning at 3 p.m. on YouTube.com/MBSunNews or MyrtleBeachOnline.com.
The winner receives an all-expense paid trip funded by The Sun News and The Sun News Educational Foundation for themselves and a chaperone to attend the National Spelling Bee on May 28 through June 3. Other champion prizes include: Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, a one-year subscription to Encyclopaedia Britannica Online Premium, numerous passes to local attractions and a trophy from The Sun News.
First runner-up receives a Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, numerous passes to local attractions and a trophy from The Sun News.
All contestants will receive a trophy recognizing them as champions of their local school’s spelling bee, compliments of The Sun News and The Sun News Educational Foundation and numerous prizes and passes to local attractions.
The champions (c) and alternates (a) of local participating schools are as follows: Andrews Elementary Jenna Elliott (c) Molly Morris (a), Aynor Elementary Budd Trammell (c) Andre Pulsifer (a), Aynor Middle Kaitlyn Muharsky (c) Joel Wilson (a), Blackwater Middle Taryn Rivens (c) Sophia Harlow (a), Browns Ferry Elementary Teijah Linen (c) Camari Hutchinson (a), Burgess Elementary Gianni Bruno (c) Reid Batchelor (a), Carolina Forest Elementary Beyza Donmezer (c) Brady Wright (a), Carvers Bay Middle Carmen Melero (c) Keith Moore (a), Chabad Jewish Academy Yuval Zroya (c) Mor Chiprot (a), Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach Brandon Tregde (c) Clyve Lawrence (a), Conway Christian Caleb Droll (c) Cameron Butler (a), Conway Elementary Grace Fortner (c) Grant Harrelson (a), Conway Middle Gracie Benton (c) Hayden Chagnon (a), Daisy Elementary Vance Ward (c) Anthony Conn (a), Forestbrook Elementary Austin Burkert (c) Isaac West (a), Forestbrook Middle Abbigail Irving (c) Ashley West (a), Georgetown Middle Tre Stanley (c) Joshua Fulton (a), Green Sea Floyds Elementary Memphis Bullard (c) Peyton Basso (a), Green Sea Floyds Middle Heaven Campbell (c) Sean Rogers (a), Homewood Elementary Ava Locklear (c) Andres Alvarado (a), Kensington Elementary Katherine Hill (c) Casey Tilton (a), Kingston Elementary Ava Cannon (c) Emily Thomas (a), Lakewood Elementary Gabriella Martin (c) Chloe Martin (a).
Loris Elementary Yashawini Smith-Green (c) Cayden McClure (a), Lowcountry Preparatory (Upper) Cameron Tedrow (c) Olivia Collins (a), Lowcountry Preparatory (Lower) Emma Rusnak (c), Maryville Elementary John Trejo (c) Mavy Osborne (a), Midland Elementary Kasey Kliebenstein (c) Emma Lewis (a), Myrtle Beach Intermediate Anna Cox (c) Ty O’Brien (a), Myrtle Beach Middle Jaden Bates (c) Andrew O’Brien (a), North Myrtle Beach Middle Joseph Angelino (c) Yatziry Garcia (a), Ocean Bay Elementary Sara Cucllari (c) William Taylor (a), Ocean Bay Middle Justin Indla (c) Nicole Ward (a), Ocean Drive Elementary Dahlia Elraie (c) Shaw Ashley (a), Palmetto Bays Elementary Thomas DiCapua (c) Mason Hursey (a), Pee Dee Elementary Addison Frye (c), Plantersville Elementary Johnathan Grier (c) Teirra Reed (a), Pleasant Hill Elementary Shacaira Williams (c) Kandace Hutchinson (a), River Oaks Elementary Alia Abou Dakka (c) Drew Shimer (a), Riverside Elementary Timothy Sykora (c) Natalie Purser (a), Rosemary Middle Victoria Rowell (c) Laci Mercer (a), Sampit Elementary Gabrielle Geathers (c) Tai’Breicka Vereen (a), Seaside Elementary Katharine Duke (c) Grace Lucas (a), Socastee Elementary Elena Dauzat (c) Logan Walters (a), South Conway Elementary Tyrin Washington (c) Ava Mauldin (a), St. Andrew Catholic Sarah Jones (c) Christine Leak (a), St. James Elementary Oliver Carter (c) Amanda Farrell (a), St. James Middle Allison Moore (c) Lauren McCrory (a), Vine and Branches Homes Educators Catherine Weatherford (c) Sebastian Sobieszczyk (a), Waccamaw Elementary Reese McClouth (c) Alex Thompkins (a), Waccamaw Intermediate Cameron Price (c) Corine Gregory (a), Waccamaw Middle Ellison Oxner (c) Alexis Benton (a).
MYRTLE BEACH
Princess Gala to benefit Red Cross
Bring your little princess or prince to the 8th Annual Princess Gala to benefit the American Red Cross. This event is being presented by Marshall Light & Sound Rental, Inc. and will be held on Saturday, March 4 at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.
The Princess Gala will begin with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. with your child’s favorite storybook princesses from the Character Company and their fairy godmother at Travinia Italian Kitchen. The royal breakfast will be followed by a short parade led by Medieval Times Knights and Squires through the Market Common and ending at the red carpet entrance to Grand 14 Theatre to meet Prince Charming and his unicorn. There will be official royal pictures taken by Creative Xpressions Photography, time to enjoy your special kingdom, a short princess-themed movie or cartoon and movie snacks from the Grand 14 Theatre, a magical cupcake provided by Coccadotts Cake Shop and a goody bag fit for your little prince or princess to take home with them.
Tickets are $30 for each child and $30 for each adult attending the gala and are all-inclusive except for tips for your royal servers at the breakfast. All of the money raised through ticket sales goes to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. All little princesses or princes must arrive in costume and be escorted by at least one paying adult for entry. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are only available online at PrincessGala.net. For additional information, answers to FAQ’s, pictures from last year’s event and to purchase your tickets, please visit our Facebook page: Princess Gala to Benefit the Red Cross or go to our website at PrincessGala.net.
CONWAY
CCU design students earn advertising awards
Eight Coastal Carolina University students majoring in graphic design took home awards– including the top prize for Best of Show – in the student category of the American Advertising Awards gala held Feb. 11 in Myrtle Beach.
CCU senior Kristin Pisano won the Best of Show/Judges Choice award as well as a gold award for her orange juice-packaging project. Pisano completed the work for a packaging class under Ellen Lytle, visiting assistant professor of visual arts at CCU.
Theresa Calabrese, a senior, won four awards for her work in classes and university publications. She earned a gold for her work as art director of Tempo, CCU’s student-run features magazine, under the direction of Scott Mann, associate professor of visual arts; a silver award for her art direction of Archarios magazine, student literary and art publication, under the direction of Paul Olsen, professor of visual arts; a bronze award for her work on the Wounded Warrior campaign for a graphic design class under Jacob Cotton, former CCU visual arts faculty member; and a bronze award for her design of the article “Giving in to Gluten” in Archarios magazine.
CCU alumnae Ashley Nielsen and Dorothy Thompson ’16 won a gold award for their collateral materials publication and book design, part of the “Powering the New South” project for CCU’s Athenaeum Press, under the direction of Mann.
Itzi Duarte, a senior, won a silver award for her tequila-packaging project completed for a packaging class under Lytle.
Jasmine Kennedy, a senior, won a silver award for her olive oil packaging project, also for a packaging class.
Thomas Mesiarik, a junior, won a silver award for his skateboard illustration completed for a graphic design class under Olsen.
Alicia Shirah, a junior, won a bronze award for her milk-packaging project for a packaging class under Lytle.
“I am very proud of the students who won awards and the faculty who coached them,” said Lytle, who attended the event with the students. “Graphic design requires a strong commitment from students. It’s a tough major with many late nights involved. The students learned industry standard skills and produced professional level work that has been recognized by the local advertising community as exceptional.”
The American Advertising Awards, formerly the ADDYs, is the industry’s largest competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries each year in local competitions. The mission of the event is to recognize and celebrate the creative spirit of excellence in advertising.
Comments