Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Armando Xon Morales and Kaydin Xon of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Haven Faithe Xon, Feb. 6
Lamont Dollard and Lila Young of Georgetown, a son, Kobe Isemen Young, Feb. 8
Michael Bass and Olivia Sims of Hemingway, a son, Hunter Marshall Bass, Feb. 9
Christopher and Alicia Jones of Aynor, a daughter, Ellieana Claire Jones, Feb. 9
Marty and Danielle Flores of Murrells Inlet, a son, Ellis Andrew Flores, Feb. 10
Justin and Tasha Newcomb of Conway, a son, Benjamin Christopher Newcomb, Feb. 12
Conway Medical Center
Dustin East and Brittany Graves of Myrtle Beach, a son, Dallas Jax East, Feb. 4
Fatima Chavez and Giovani Tovar of Myrtle Beach, a son, Derek Giovani Tovar Chavez, Feb. 4
Jason and Bailey Thrasher of Conway, a son, Abel Ray Thrasher, Feb. 6
Andrew and Julianne Cooke of Conway, a daughter, Molly Ann Cooke, Feb. 7
Jose Lopez and Haley Harris of Conway, a daughter, Carter Grace Lopez, Feb. 7
Brandon Lee Alston and Meagin Brown of Conway, a daughter, A’Leah Alston, Feb. 7
Christian Altman of Conway, a son, Brantley Holden Altman, Feb. 7
Oscar Vera and Lizette Lopez of Conway, a son, Matthew Vera, Feb. 7
Marshall and Amber Todd of Loris, a son, Carter Jay Todd, Feb. 8
Chris and Lindsey Grady of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Lane McMillian Grady, Feb. 8
Misti Rabon of Aynor, a daughter, Magdalyn Karin Rabon, Feb. 8
Katie O’Neill and Patrick Millett of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Adelaya Rose O’Neill, Feb. 9
Johnathan Voaklander and Elshia Suggs of Conway, a daughter, Jaylen Alexis Voaklander, Feb. 9
Jenna and Keith Barrentine of Conway, a daughter, Baylor Faye Barrentine, Feb. 9
Kevin and Meagan Smith of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jetter Anthony Smith, Feb. 10
Christine Ventura of Myrtle Beach, a son, Cristiano Sebastian Ventura, Feb. 10
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
