Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
COFFEE WITH FRIENDS, local author Carol Cissel to appear, 843-915-5281. 10 a.m. March 2, meeting room, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. Free and open to the public
THE SWAMP FOX QUILTERS GUILD monthly meeting. 9:30 a.m. March 2, John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., (corner of Third Loop Road and Marsh Avenue) Florence. Visitors and new members are welcome.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NEW YORK REUNION. 11:30 a.m. March 4, Damon’s, 2985 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach Lunch (off the menu) and social gathering for citizens of Allegany County who are presently living or visiting the Myrtle Beach area.
BENEFIT FOR “BOGIE”: Cancer benefit show for original Carolina Opry cast member, Kym Shurbutt, 843-913-4000. 7 p.m. March 4, The Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N, Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. 25 percent of each ticket going directly to his benefit.
GOLFERS NEEDED, rbonadonna@sc.rr.com. South Strand Lions Club 10th annual golf tournament to be held March 4, at Wachesaw Plantation East.
RIGHT WHALE PROGRAM, 910-579-1016 or www.MuseumPlanetarium.org. 11 a.m. March 4, the Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Free admission for members; non-member all-day admission is $9.50/adults, $8.50/seniors, $7.50/children (3-12), and free for age 2 and under.
SENIOR DANCES with Rosalie and Jack, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 7 p.m. March 4, 10, 25, April 1, May 20, June 3, 16, 24, July 14, 22, Aug. 5, 18, 26, Sept. 8, 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 17 and Dec. 2, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $7.
VETERANS AWARENESS SERIES, 843-918-1295 or felton@chapinlibrary.org. 1-3 p.m. March 6, April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, second floor conference room, Chapin Memorial Library, RSVPs are appreciated.
BRUNSWICK CATCH LECTURE, will be presented by Scott Baker, Jr. 910-579-1016 or www.MuseumPlanetarium.org. 6 p.m. March 7, the Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free for members; non-member all-day admission is $9.50/adults, $8.50/seniors, $7.50/children (3-12), and free for age 2 and under.
LECTURE: “Bountiful Lowcountry: the Archaeology of Foodways in Charleston” by Martha Zierden, 843-545-7020 or www.georgetowncountymuseum.com. 5:30 p.m. March 7, Georgetown County Museum, 120 Broad St. Members free; non-members $5.
PIER WORKSHOPS. 6 p.m. March 9, 10 a.m. April 3, May 13, council chambers, 115 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Town Council wants to hear your opinions about how the pier could best serve the community.
BARBECUE FESTIVAL, 843.650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11, Surfside Drive
AUTHOR TALK & BOOK SIGNING, 843-748-0158. 12:30 p.m. March 19, Sea Captain’s House, Myrtle Beach. Michelle Moore, author of “The Cigar Factory” will be the featured guest speaker. $25, deadline is March 10.
CELIA RIVENBARK WILL SPEAK AT FIRST BOOK FUNDRAISER LUNCHEON, 843-349-2087 or mprufer@coastal.edu or First Book at horrycounty_sc@firstbook.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 25, Kimbel’s Restaurant, Wachesaw Plantation, Murrells Inlet. For every $35 donation, First Book is able to provide 10 children’s books through its national publishing partners.
MCLEOD FOUNDATION SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC, 843-390-8338 or nrivers@mcleodhealth.org. 1 p.m. March 25, Low Country Preserve in Tabor City, N.C. $150 includes 50 rounds of sporting clays, event t-shirt, 25 warm-up rounds and 3 mulligan’s. Participants who register by Feb. 25, will receive a $25 discount off the individual entry fee. Proceeds benefit Children’s Services at McLeod Loris Seacoast.
BRIDGING THE GAP of RACIAL DIVIDE - Georgetown Unity Alliance, 843-442-3682, aljoseph1963@gmail.com or unitygeorgetownsc@gmail.com. 1 p.m. March 25, meet at noon at Winyah auditorium.
SAV-R-CATS ANNUAL CAT BALL FUNDRAISER, 843-361-4834, 843-668-4717, 843-222-7804, 843-222-8057. 5-9 p.m. March 25, Clarion Hotel, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $40 per person; $75 per couple, cocktail attire. Proceeds go toward spay/neuter, vaccines, veterinary and basic care for stray, feral and homeless cats/kittens. Deadline to purchase tickets is March 16.
WORLD FAMOUS BLUE CRAB FESTIVAL, seeking volunteers, 843-249-6604 or Volunteers@BlueCrabFestival.org. Festival to be held May 20, 21. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, free admission the day they are working, an additional admission ticket, and a lunch ticket each day that they are scheduled to work a shift. Volunteers can call or apply online at www.BlueCrabFestival.org.
JUST FOR FUN
GOLF CLINIC by DynaSwing FIT Golf School, 843-602-3118 or www.DynaSwingFit.com or www.Surfside Beach.org. 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 23, the Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. $18 day, registration and payment due the day of the clinic. Bring your 7-iron and driver, or clubs provided.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
COFFEE WITH A COP, http://www.gcsheriff.org. 8-10 a.m. Feb. 23, Chick-fil-A, 4400 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet. Coffee and conversation; no agenda or speeches.
SENIOR DANCE, 843-650-9548, or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 24, Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. Reservations required.
HISTORY OF JAZZ AND BLUES with Jerry Edwards and Avatar Blue Jazz and Blues Band, 843-915-7453. 3 p.m. Feb. 24, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S.
HORRY COUNTY MUSEUM QUILT GALA, 843-915-5320, or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 24, 25, the Ocean Lakes Family Campground Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and under are free.
NEW YORK MOHAWK VALLEY, annual get together. 1-5 p.m. Feb. 25, Beer 30 Bar & Grill, 810 U.S. 17 S. Business, Surfside Beach. Friends, food, music/karaoke.
WASH DAY, experience life on the “one horse family farm,” 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 28, the L.W. Paul Living History Farm, corner of U.S. 701 N. and Harris Short Cut Road, Conway.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD, www.brunswickquilters.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C. All levels of quilters meet for education, promotion and nurturing all persons interested in learning, preserving and advancing the art of quilting, while providing service to the community.
SOUTH STRAND LIONS CLUB, sbarbourcci@yahoo.com. Second and fourth Thursday, Surfside Beach Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS OF COASTAL CAROLINA, www.bluestarmothersofcoastalcarolina.com. 6 p.m. fourth Monday, the Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI COASTLINE CHAPTER, 843-839-0588 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Holiday Inn, 1601 N. Ocean Highway, Surfside Beach. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
MYRTLE BEACH CIVITAN CLUB, 843-448-2019. 1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, the Dunes Club, Myrtle Beach
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS, 910-540-1363 or www.toastmaster.org. 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, BEMC meeting room, U.S. 17, Supply, N.C.
GRAND STRAND MASTER GARDENERS ASSOCIATION, 843-237-7153. 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Grand Strand Church of Christ, 2212 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach.
VFW POST AND AUXILIARY #7735-Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women to its coffee meeting. 843-651-5390 or www.newcomersgs.org. 9:30 a.m. March 1, the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
GIVE SUPPORT
SING TO COMFORT OTHERS, LongBay@ThresholdChoir.org or 843-254-7407. Our volunteers sing in small groups at bedside or chair-side to comfort people who are dying or in pain, recovering from illness or treatment, shut in, or grieving. Our calm presence, soft voices, and simple, spiritual songs can soothe and reassure recipients, family and caregivers. We need men and women singers. No experience necessary. No audition. Call or email for information about Long Bay Threshold Singers.
SING-ALONG, 503-856-4976. I am looking for help to organize an old fashioned community hymn sing-along in the Myrtle Beach area. Call, if this is of interest to you, any and all help would be appreciated.
CONTINUOUS BOOK SALE, 843-915-5281. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. All proceeds are used to fund enrichment activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children at the library.
SHRINERS ANNUAL BARBECUE, 843-222-2265. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 24, historic Myrtle Beach train station, 851 Broadway St. $9 plate; includes Shriners barbecue, cole slaw, beans, roll, tea/water. Free delivery for 10 or more plates. Eat in or take out. Proceeds benefit the Beachcomber Shrine Unit.
SPAGHETTI LUNCHEON, 843-651-4310. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 24, Villa Romana Italian Restaurant, 707 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $10 for spaghetti with tomato or meat sauce, salad and tea. Call for Tickets or pick up at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. Raffles prizes, 50/50 drawing. Dine in or take out. Proceeds benefit Help 4 Kids.
ANNUAL CHARITY BENEFIT DANCE, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 24, the Brunswick Community Center, 9400 Highway 17 W., Calabash, N.C. $20/person; tickets must be purchased in advance. Proceeds benefit the Warrior Ride, who adapts bicycles for Vets suffering from physical/neurological injuries and plans for 3-5 day rides with the Veterans.
MEET N’ GREET, 843.650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 7:30-9:30 a.m. March 1, The Golden Egg Restaurant, 415 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Enjoy breakfast while meeting your neighbors and council members to learn more about our town. Dutch treat.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD, www.brunswickquilters.com or brunswickquilters@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
NEEDLE WORKS GROUPS. 11 a.m. Feb. 23, large meeting room, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S.You are invited to join us, bring your needle work or come expecting to learn a different needle work craft.
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner Class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
LEARN CALLIGRAPHY FOR ANY OCCASION, www.charlestonsccalligraphy.com. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 18, Hobby Lobby, 1430 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach. $30 fee includes materials. No prior experience or artistic skills needed. Register online.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Fiction Writers’ club meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages.
▪ Baby storytime, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months.
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
▪ Family Dance Party, 11 a.m.-noon, Feb. 24, for babies through pre-school age children
▪ AARP Smart Driver Course, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 25
▪ Family story time, 1 p.m. Feb. 25
▪ Topics Trivia Tuesday, 4-6 p.m. Feb. 28
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
▪ Book sale, 9 a.m.-noon second and fourth Friday
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Book sale, 9 a.m.-noon second and fourth Friday
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ Book club, 11 a.m. Feb. 23
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time summer reading series, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
▪ Homeschool lunch bunch, noon, first Wednesday
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
GET SUPPORT
FREE COMPUTER SKILLS CLASSES, for age 17 or older. 843-488-6200 or http://hcae.horrycountyschools.net. 1- 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Conway Education Center, 1620 Sherwood Drive, and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Building 600. All registration, testing and course fees available at no cost to the student. Call or visit website to register.
Submit your event
Items run on a space-available basis. Submit events at least one week prior to publication date. By mail: Community Calendar, The Sun News, P.O. Box 406, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578. By email: calendar@thesunnews.com. For information, call Lisa Urban, 843-626-0300.
Comments