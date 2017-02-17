Community

February 17, 2017 3:53 PM

Holiday closings on Monday for President’s Day

The following agencies will be closed Monday for President’s Day.

Town halls

▪ Andrews

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Georgetown

▪ Pawleys Island

Government offices

▪ Georgetown County

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Libraries

▪ Georgetown County branches

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ BNC Bank

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ NBSC

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Schools

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Other services

▪ Coast RTA | administrative offices will be closed.

▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule.

Related content

Community

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos