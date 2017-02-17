Holiday closings on Monday for President’s Day

The following agencies will be closed Monday for President’s Day.
Town halls
▪ Andrews
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Georgetown
▪ Pawleys Island
Government offices
▪ Georgetown County
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Libraries
▪ Georgetown County branches
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ BNC Bank
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ NBSC
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
Schools
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Other services
▪ Coast RTA | administrative offices will be closed.
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule.
Comments