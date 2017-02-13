Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Frankie and Elle Barth of Murrells Inlet, twin daughters, Emma June Barth and Emilia Rose Barth, Feb. 1
Craig and Erin Miller of Conway, a son, Kyle Allan Miller, Feb. 1
Conway Medical Center
Josh and Jessica Long of Myrtle Beach, a son, Declan Long, Jan. 30
Nick and Christy Brown of Conway, a daughter, Madison Rose Brown, Jan. 30
Kentrell Hilton and Taquilla Bellamy of Longs, a daughter, Kamaria Amira Nyree Hilton, Jan. 30
Deandre Aiken and Essance Heath of Conway, a daughter, Harmoni Sky Aiken, Jan. 30
Marcus Williamson and Kelley Ann Frazier of Myrtle Beach, a son, Marko Prince Williamson, Jan. 31
Brian and Brittany Kepple of Conway, a daughter, Kaylee Jean Kepple, Feb. 1
Breanna Petro of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jackson Strickland, Feb. 1
Joseph Allen and Jada Brantley of Loris, a daughter, Ava Grace Allen, Feb. 1
Breanna McFall of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Emery Jane McFall, Feb. 2
Shelby Avery and Zachary Kruis of Conway, a son, Samuel Preston Kruis, Feb. 3
Timothy and Elizabeth Passer of Myrtle Beach, a son, Nathan Allan Leon Passer, Feb. 3
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
