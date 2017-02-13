Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

JUST FOR FUN
GOLF CLINIC by DynaSwing FIT Golf School, 843-602-3118 or www.DynaSwingFit.com or www.Surfside Beach.org. 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 23, the Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. $18 day, registration and payment due the day of the clinic. Bring your 7-iron and driver, or clubs provided.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
ATLANTIC STAGE PRESENTS “A Thing With Feathers” by Kevin D. Ferguson, 1-877-287-8587 or www.atlanticstage.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 19, Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach. $27.50/general admission, $22.50/seniors (55+)/educators/military, $17.50/students and CCU Lifelong Learners.
QUARTERLY MEETING NOTICE, for Greater Burgess Community Association, 843-215-1473. 7 p.m. Feb. 16, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill will speak on the crime challenges of the community and provide statistical information and address concerns.
AMERICA’S BOATING COURSE, by certified instructors from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 12-10, Georgetown, 843-240-9900 or vgiardina38@yahoo.com. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 18, U.S. Coast Guard Station, Marina Drive, Georgetown. Each student receives a book and certificate of completion. $30 per person, $40 per couple sharing a book. Call or email to register.
“A NIGHT OF ROMANCE” dance, 843-492-4992. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 18, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Tickets $7 each; includes music by Alyce and Steve, coffee and light beverages provided.
FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS’ WORKSHOP, 843-918-1062. 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18, the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street in Myrtle Beach. Admission is free. Pre-registration is required; deadline is Feb. 15. The workshop features accredited financial counselor, financial training, training on money management skills and strategies to improve financial literacy in preparation for the home-buying experience. Refreshments will be provided for attendees.
SAFE AND SMART BOATING CLASS, offered by North Strand Sail and Power Squadron, 910-393-9262, 843-399-1342 or www.sailnorstar@gmail.com. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18, the Little River Elks Lodge, 150 Highway 57 S. Registration at 7:30 a.m., coffee and doughnuts will be offered and a light lunch is included.
LECTURE ON ICEBERGS ALONG THE SC AND FLORIDA COAST, by Dr. Jenna Hill. 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Feb. 18, McCown auditorium, Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
TRADITIONAL MUSIC DEMONSTRATION, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 18, the L.W. Paul Living History Farm, corner of U.S. 701 N. and Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Free and open to the public.
THE MYRTLE BEACH ORCHID SOCIETY, 910-579-7089 or 843-236-2221. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your plants for display.
DINO CAPONE’S SCHOOL OF ROCK GRADUATION CONCERT , 843-222-7155 or Info@DinoCaponesSchoolOfRock.com. 4 p.m. doors open, 5 p.m. show begins, Feb. 19, House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach. $6 advance tickets; $10 at the door. All ages are invited to the family friendly rock ‘n’ roll graduation concert.
PALMETTO PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB OF SC, 843-331-3115 or cheriereidusa@yahoo.com. 7 p.m. Feb. 20, HTC Building on Forest Oak and Carolina Forest Blvd. Like to take pictures? Beginner, intermediate or advanced, as long as you enjoy taking pictures. Cameras, cell phones? Whichever you like. 18 and older is invited to join.
MULTI-COUNTY PEANUT PRODUCTION MEETING, held by The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service, 843-365-6715. 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Woodhaven, 1963 E. U.S. 76, Marion. Topics covered will be concerning varieties, diseases, insects, weeds, and other information that will help you grow a profitable peanut crop. A meal will be provided. Call to register.
MEDICARE 101 CLASS, 843-436-6252 or btorbit@wrcog.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. Admission is free. Registration is required, call or email.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
SOUTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 434-610-5088, 12:30 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Applewood House of Pancakes, 14361 Ocean Highway, Litchfield Beach. Youth Recognition Programs each month.
MYRTLE BEACH KIWANIS, 843-450-8393. Noon, first and third Thursdays, Uncle John’s Restaurant, 402 24th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10 lunch/tip included.
THE MYRTLE BEACH LIONS CLUB, 843-444-4081, 6:30pm, first and third Thursday, Golden Corral, 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
CHAPTER 1 OF THE CHRISTIAN VETERANS, 843-450-7506, 7 p.m. third Thursday, Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 1260 Highway 57, Little River.
GRAND STRAND BLUE STAR MOTHERS MEETING, 843-390-5639. 7 p.m. third Thursday, American Legion Post 186, Little River.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, 843-369-1250. 11 a.m. every third Thursday, Damon’s on the Ocean, Myrtle Beach.
VETERANS OF THE MERCHANT MARINES AND ALL OTHER SERVICES, 843-685-1964. Noon for lunch, 1 p.m. meeting, Feb. 17, the Veteran’s Café, 3544 Northgate Drive, Myrtle Beach. All veterans welcome.
THE CONWAY LIONS CLUB, 843-455-4467 or 843-347-4914. 1 p.m. meets on the first and third Friday. Call for location.
THE LORD CRAVEN CHAPTER OF COLONIAL DAMES, ctidewater@hotmail.com or rafb@bellsouth.net. 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18, The Carolina BBQ,1602 S. College Road, Wilmington, N.C. Guest speaker will be Jeff Holcomb, who will speak about “Education during the Colonial Times.”
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
ORDER OF THE AMARANTH, 843-361-9619. 7:30 p.m. second Monday, Socastee Masonic Lodge, Butler Road, Myrtle Beach
WOODMEN OF THE WORLD LODGE 1111, 843-448-9925. 6:30 p.m. third Monday, 915 Eighth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
SEACOAST ANGLERS ASSOCIATION, 843-281-6464. 6:30 p.m. third Monday, VFW Post 10804, Highway 57 and S.C. 9, Little River. Social hour 5:30-6:30 p.m. Guest speakers monthly.
WNCC GENEALOGY SPECIAL INTEREST GROUP, 843-235-3756. 9:30 a.m. third Monday, Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 24 Commerce Drive, Pawleys Island. Open to the public.
THE AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY OF LITTLE RIVER, UNIT 186, 843-283-8825 7 p.m. third Monday, 4285 Pine Drive, Little River.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI COASTLINE CHAPTER, 843-839-0588 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Holiday Inn, 1601 N. Ocean Highway, Surfside Beach. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
THE MYRTLE BEACH COIN CLUB, 843-742-5280. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. Door prizes and auction following meeting. Guests welcome.
ZONTA CLUB OF MYRTLE BEACH, meeting@zontamyrtlebeach.org. 6:15 p.m. third Tuesday, Rossi’s, 9636 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Dinner meeting with a speaker. Reservations are required.
ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR, 843-449-0659. 7:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Masonic Lodge, U.S. 501, Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH/CONWAY AARP LOCAL CHAPTER #5434, 843-215-4756. 10 a.m., third Tuesday, Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1008 Carvers St., Myrtle Beach. New members welcome.
AMERICAN LEGION POST # 40, 843-293-6311 or 843-333-6358 or email Shoeclown@aol.com. 7 p.m. third Tuesday, 5811 Creekside Drive, Myrtle Beach.
PAWLEYS ISLAND LIONS CLUB, 843-237-8316. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Hanser House Restaurant, 14360 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS CLUB, 910 233-7030, franceswarner@atmc.net or 910-880-0192. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, First Bank in Shallotte, N.C.
LITTLE RIVER LIONS, 843-798-2397. 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Mulligans, 1389 U.S. 17 N., Little River.
THE MYRTLE BEACH CAMERA CLUB, dagato@sccoast.net. 7 p.m. third Tuesday, the HTC Building in Carolina Forest, 3990 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach. Persons interested in photography are always welcomed. Visit our website at www.mbcameraclub.org.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE XI ALPHA CHI CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-458-3500. 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Call for more information.
LAUREATE TAU CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-651-2258 or 843-997-3134. Meets second and fourth Wednesdays. Snowbirds and transferees welcome. Call for time and location.
GIVE SUPPORT
SING TO COMFORT OTHERS, LongBay@ThresholdChoir.org or 843-254-7407. Our volunteers sing in small groups at bedside or chair-side to comfort people who are dying or in pain, recovering from illness or treatment, shut in, or grieving. Our calm presence, soft voices, and simple, spiritual songs can soothe and reassure recipients, family and caregivers. We need more singers. No experience necessary. No audition. Call or email for information about Long Bay Threshold Singers.
SING-ALONG, 503-856-4976. I am looking for help to organize an old fashioned community hymn sing-along in the Myrtle Beach area. Call, if this is of interest to you, any and all help would be appreciated.
HELP4KIDS FOOD DRIVES, 843-651-4310 or info@help4kidssc.org. In need of volunteers to help with food drives from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18, Wal-Mart in Garden City Beach, Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Call or email your location and shift you would like to volunteer. Need help to load vans, 1 p.m. Feb. 17.
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL DINNER WITH SALAD. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 18, Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road. $8 donation. Proceeds to benefit Boy Scout Troop 899.
“SPRING IS IN THE AIR“ luncheon and fashion show, 843-280-3679. 11 a.m. Feb. 18, Dunes Golf and Country Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $30 donation. Presented by The North Myrtle Beach Pilot Club, fashions by Foxy Lady. All proceeds go to charity.
LONG BAY POWER SQUADRON LANDING CLEANUP, 843-668-4267 or longbayps1960@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. Feb. 18, Socastee/S.C. 544 boat landing by the swing bridge. The public is invited to participate in this civic service activity. Bring your gloves, trash bags, grabbers and etc.; following the clean-up we will to the Porch Restaurant for some food and fellowship.
DINING FOR A CAUSE, 843-314-0371 or www.missrubyskids.net. 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 22, Bagel Cafe,113 Willbrook Blvd., Pawleys Island. A portion of their day’s proceeds will go to support the work of Miss Ruby’s Kids.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
STITCHIN’ SISTERS, 843-347-4972. 10 a.m. third Thursday, fellowship hall, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STRANDED SMOCKERS AND STITCHERS, 843-333-8889. 9 a.m. third Saturday, Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. Smocking, heirloom sewing and all types of machine and hand embroidery. Guests welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD, www.brunswickquilters.com or brunswickquilters@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner Class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
60’s FREE STYLE DANCE CLASS FOR SINGLES, 843-798-2639. 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave, N., Myrtle Beach. $30 monthly membership.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
LEARN CALLIGRAPHY FOR ANY OCCASION, www.charlestonsccalligraphy.com. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 18, Hobby Lobby, 1430 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach. $30 fee includes materials. No prior experience or artistic skills needed. Register online.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages.
▪ Craft Corner: knotted bracelet, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 16
▪ Kill Them With Kindness, 5-6 p.m. Feb. 17, for grades 6-12
▪ Baby storytime, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months.
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday
▪ Aristocats - live performance, 1 p.m. Feb. 16
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ Book club, 11 a.m. Feb. 23
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
▪ Kid’s Craft Time, 3 p.m. third Tuesday of each month
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time summer reading series, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Children’s yoga story time, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16
▪ Shades of Surfside, 1 p.m. Feb. 16
▪ Classic movie, 2 p.m. Feb. 21
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
GET SUPPORT
THE CONTINUING EDUCATION, ECONOMIC AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT, 910-755-7378. offers short-term programs and classes for self-improvement, cultural enrichment, and academic achievement geared towards adults seeking skills for employment, intellectual stimulation, community involvement, and social interaction. Many small business courses are free due to funding from a Small Business Center grant. For a full schedule of classes, including online courses, go to: www.brunswickcc.edu. Call register.
FREE COMPUTER SKILLS CLASSES, for age 17 or older. 843-488-6200 or http://hcae.horrycountyschools.net. 1- 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Conway Education Center, 1620 Sherwood Drive, and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Building 600. All registration, testing and course fees available at no cost to the student. Call or visit website to register.
UPCOMING
COFFEE WITH A COP, http://www.gcsheriff.org. 8-10 a.m. Feb. 23, Chick-fil-A, 4400 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet. Coffee and conversation; no agenda or speeches.
SPAGHETTI LUNCHEON, 843-651-4310. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 24, Villa Romana Italian Restaurant, 707 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $10 for spaghetti with tomato or meat sauce, salad and tea. Call for Tickets or pick up at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. Raffles prizes, 50/50 drawing. Dine in or take out. Proceeds benefit Help 4 Kids.
SHRINERS ANNUAL BBQ, 843-222-2265. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 24, historic Myrtle Beach train station, 851 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $9 plate; includes barbecue, cole slaw, beans, roll, and tea/water. Free delivery for 10 or more plates. Proceeds benefit of the Beachcomber Shrine Unit.
ANNUAL CHARITY BENEFIT DANCE, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 24, the Brunswick Community Center, 9400 Highway 17 W., Calabash, N.C. $20/person; tickets must be purchased in advance. Proceeds benefit the Warrior Ride, who adapts bicycles for Vets suffering from physical/neurological injuries and plans for 3-5 day rides with the Veterans.
SENIOR DANCE, 843-650-9548, or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. Reservations required.
GOLF TOURNAMENT, 843-855-1398, 843-742-5183, or 843-333-0596. 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. shotgun start, Feb. 25, Crown Park Golf Resort. Entry fee is 100 pounds per person of pet food or litter and $25 per player registration fee. Deadline to enter is Feb. 15. Proceeds benefit Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.
NEW YORK MOHAWK VALLEY, annual get together. 1-5 p.m. Feb. 25, Beer 30 Bar & Grill, 810 U.S. 17 S. Business, Surfside Beach. Friends, food, music/karaoke.
BENEFIT FOR “BOGIE”: Cancer benefit show for original Carolina Opry cast member, Kym Shurbutt, 843-913-4000. 7 p.m. March 4, The Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N, Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. 25 percent of each ticket going directly to his benefit.
SENIOR DANCES with Rosalie and Jack, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 7 p.m. March 4, 10, 25, April 1, May 20, June 3, 16, 24, July 14, 22, Aug. 5, 18, 26, Sept. 8, 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 17 and Dec. 2, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $7.
VETERANS AWARENESS SERIES, 843-918-1295 or felton@chapinlibrary.org. 1-3 p.m. March 6, April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, second floor conference room, Chapin Memorial Library, RSVPs are appreciated.
PIER WORKSHOPS. 6 p.m. March 9, 10 a.m. April 3, May 13, council chambers, 115 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Town Council wants to hear your opinions about how the pier could best serve the community.
MCLEOD FOUNDATION SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC, 843-390-8338 or nrivers@mcleodhealth.org. 1 p.m. March 25, Low Country Preserve in Tabor City, N.C. $150 includes 50 rounds of sporting clays, event t-shirt, 25 warm-up rounds and 3 mulligan’s. Participants who register by Feb. 25, will receive a $25 discount off the individual entry fee. Proceeds benefit Children’s Services at McLeod Loris Seacoast.
WORLD FAMOUS BLUE CRAB FESTIVAL, seeking volunteers, 843-249-6604 or Volunteers@BlueCrabFestival.org. Festival to be held May 20, 21. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, free admission the day they are working, an additional admission ticket, and a lunch ticket each day that they are scheduled to work a shift. Volunteers can call or apply online at www.BlueCrabFestival.org.
