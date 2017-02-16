Snowbirds help the hungry on the Strand

Ask Mickey Davis why she spends so much of her time as a snowbird in Myrtle Beach trying to help feed locals in need and her answer will be, “Why not?”
Davis, who started creating glass art after retiring, and her husband, Norton Davis, who also helps with her charitable efforts, live in Vermont. They spend the winter months at the Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach, where she first started collecting food for the Lowcountry Food Bank, which distributes food to numerous agencies that then give it to the needy.
The resort staff helped a great deal there for a few years, she said.
Three years ago, she managed to get co-sponsored by the City of Myrtle Beach and could begin having craft fairs at the city’s Recreation Department location on the former Air Force Base (Market Common).
City and Recreation Department personnel have been wonderful to help in many ways, she said.
The building is used for free and nobody except the crafters who sell items make any money.
On Sunday, the third annual craft fair, with over 90 vendors who paid for their tables with nonperishable food items, and shoppers who carried food, netted 4,196 pounds of food and $1,839.00 in donations.
Joe and Linda Carco said they had a great day selling Joe’s seashell creations. Since they retired in New York and moved to the Grand Strand, they’ve been actively involved in helping others. Joe, a Korean War veteran, wore his military cap. Not only was he happy with his sales and all the food collected, he was happy that so many people had thanked him for his military service. His boxes, crosses, frames, and other creations can also be purchased at Vintiques.
A total of 1, 580 visitors were counted entering the front door and an estimated 100 more went in other entrances Mike Filipic, owner- partner of two area Johnny Rockets franchises was among the shoppers, and he bought some crafts. “I think it’s a great show for a great charity – the Lowcountry Food Bank,” he said, and referred to the local flooding in 2016 that greatly increased the needs, and continues to do so.
Shopper Carol Ferraro, who had made several purchases, said she was happy to be there to support the charity and was greatly impressed by all the different crafts that showed the creativity of people.
Some vendors, including Ed and Bonnie Imler of Shallotte, N.C., who have been at all three craft shows there, create art with gourds, which supports farms that grow them, such as the Holden Brothers Farms near Shallotte. The Imlers make lamps and many other unique items for their “Glorious Gourds, Wreaths and Sandscapes” crafts.
Joe and Bobbi Bayer of Myrtle Beach use twisted wire to create the tree of life jewelry and many other pieces. “Bobbi Joe Wire” can be found on Facebook. “It’s going extremely well,” Bobbi said just before closing time, adding that they were there for the second year because of Mickey and the people supported by the event. “Mickey is going to help people wherever she is. That’s just who she is,” Bobbi said.
Joyce Karetas of Blue J. Designs was selling her tassels there for the first time. “It’s been a very good day, and the people have been delightful,” she said.
Her designs can be purchased in the gift shop at the Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum. “They really have a great gift shop there,” she said.
Karetas said that contributing to the food bank was one of the reasons she was there. “To me, that’s the perfect way to contribute. Everybody wins,” she said.
