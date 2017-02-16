Grand Strand Newsmakers

SOUTH STRAND
PAWLEYS ISLAND
Georgetown County to honor Baruch
The Georgetown County Women’s Hall of Fame honors Belle Wilcox Baruch (1899-1964) as the 2017 inductee. A sailor, hunter, pilot, equestrian and ecologist, Belle transformed her vast 16,000-acre plantation, Hobcaw Barony, into a world-recognized outdoor laboratory, and created a trust to own and operate the 25-square mile Waccamaw Neck tract. The Belle W. Baruch Foundation has recently celebrated its 50 th anniversary and its mandate for the conservation and stewardship of coastal ecosystems and the preservation of cultural resources.
The public is invited to commemorate Women’s History Month by attending the luncheon and program on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Pawleys Plantation, 70 Tanglewood Drive at Pawleys Island. March is annually declared the month to promote the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.
Dr. Albert Baruch Mercer, great nephew of Belle’s father and a noted cardiologist of Owensboro, Kentucky and Charleston, SC, is the keynote speaker. Currently, he serves as the secretary of the Belle W. Baruch Foundation Board of Trustees and serves on the Board of Directors for the Jewish Historical S.C. He is featured in a web documentary, Between the Waters, produced by SCETV with Hobcaw Barony, funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities and included in March at the American History Museum’s Film Forum at the Smithsonian Institute.
The Georgetown County Women’s Hall of Fame luncheon and program is sponsored by the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, the Cultural Council of Georgetown County, Brookgreen Gardens, Hobcaw Barony, Friends of the Waccamaw Library, Georgetown County Historical Society and Museum, and Women in Philanthropy and Leadership for Coastal Carolina University.
The event is open to the public and tickets are $35 per person. Space is limited. Reservations must be made and paid for by Saturday, March 14. Online purchase is preferred at Visitgeorge.com or in person at the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, 531 Front Street, Georgetown, SC or by phone, 843- 546-8436. Tickets will not be mailed; names are kept at the door.
For more information about the Women’s Hall of Fame on March 21, call Beth Stedman at 843-546- 8436 or bstedman@visitgeorge.com.
Belle Wilcox Baruch (1899-1964), the daughter of Wall Street financier and presidential adviser Bernard Baruch, was an independent woman who thrived on challenge, was an intense competitor who fought against long odds to govern her own destiny.
As a noted athlete, Belle won 50 trophies by age 15 as a sailor and was the first woman to win a major race on Great South Bay, NY. As a world-class equestrian, she won the Paris Horse Show twice and defeated Mussolini’s and Hitler’s riders in Italy and Germany. Her ambition to join the U.S. Olympic Team was denied because she was a woman. She earned a pilot’s license in 1939 and was a pioneer in aviation in single – and turn – engine airplanes.
During World War 1, Belle studied radio telegraphy and taught Morse Code at two airation camps as part of the Women’s Radio Corps. She was a suffragette who worked to advance the rights of women and swathe passage of the 19 th Amendment in 1920. She travelled widely in Europe afterward on behalf of the League of Nations, working to prevent another world war and with her own money, established orphanages, physical rehabilitation centers and center for the blind. She championed progressive political causes, competed in areas dominated by men and had relationships with men and women, proving her independence and her intellect. If it was new, she wanted to experience it. If it hadn’t been done, she wanted to do it.
Her greatest legacy is Hobcaw Barony, land she purchased from her father and preserved in her lifetime for research and education. As the sole owner at the time of her early death at age 64, Belle was a conservationist in an era when the word was barely used. Today, international scientists and research faculty from universities as well as hundreds of thousands of members of the public and school students have taken tours or conducted field studies since the Belle W. Baruch Foundation was created to manage her unique vision for one of the most diverse natural properties in the world.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
Local Rotary Clubs help put AEDs in County facilities
An effort to install life saving equipment in public facilities throughout Georgetown County took a big leap forward this year. For the second year in a row, the Andrews Rotary Club installed AEDs in four public facilities -- and clubs in Georgetown, Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet picked up the project this year as well.
AEDs (automated external defibrillators) are portable devices that check the heart’s rhythm and can send an electric shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm in cases of sudden cardiac arrest. Having one nearby if a person’s heart stops can dramatically improve the chances of survival, and with the device’s ability to offer voice instructions and determine on its own whether a shock needs to be administered, any bystander can use an AED with no previous training.
The Andrews Rotary Club introduced an initiative two years ago to work toward not only getting an AED in every public space, but mapping them, so residents can easily locate one close to them in an emergency using an app on their phone.
“You open up this AED Registry app and you can see little red dots all over the place where AEDs are available. A year ago, before we started this, there was pretty much nothing on the map here in our area, so we’re already seeing great progress,” said Georgetown County Administrator Sel Hemingway, who is also a member of the Andrews Rotary Club.
“We were very lucky to have other Rotary Clubs jump on board with this project, and I think we’ll see it continue to grow moving forward.”
This year the Andrews club installed AEDs at Andrews Town Hall, the concession building at Georgetown County’s Catclaw Park, and on two Town of Andrews fire trucks. They had already added AEDs at Olive Park, the Andrews Library, Andrews Regional Recreation Center and the Andrews Senior Citizens Center in 2016.
The Georgetown Lunch Rotary Club installed four AEDs around the Georgetown Area on Jan. 31. The devices are now at Beck Recreation Center, Howard Recreation Center, the Georgetown Senior Citizens Center and Eight Oaks Park.
The Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Clubs have also said they plan to install AEDs in the communities they serve, including along the MarshWalk and at the Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center.
The project “has the potential to not only affect our county, but could be replicated throughout Rotary International to save thousands of lives,” said Pete Little, president-elect of the Georgetown Lunch Rotary Club.
He, along with club president Bill Crowther said they hope to eventually get every club in Georgetown and Horry counties to participate, as well as expand the program outside the club to corporate and community partners.
“With enough people participating, we could have the entire Grand Strand area covered in a matter of years,” Crowther said.
At about $1,300 per unit, the devices aren’t cheap, but having one nearby can be the difference between life and death in a cardiac emergency.
“Our emergency responders can tell you, when a person’s heart stops suddenly, every second counts and even a very small delay in efforts to get the heart beating again can be detrimental,” Hemingway said.
According to the American Heart Association, a victim’s chances of survival drop by 7 to 10 percent for every minute that passes without the restoration of a normal heartbeat. Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death among adults over the age of 40, affecting 424,000 people of all ages annually in the U.S. Nine out of 10 victims die. In 2013, there were 9,500 cases of sudden cardiac arrest in children and teens, according to the American Heart Association.
“Even without a heart condition, a child’s heart can stop during a sporting event,” said Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman. “They could take some type of hit to the chest and that could throw anyone into a lethal arrhythmia.”
Midway advised Rotary in what kind of AEDs it should install.
For more information about becoming a community partner in this effort, contact Carr Gilmore at Midway Fire Rescue, (843) 545-3620. To locate AEDs near you and see where AEDs might be needed, download the AED Registry on your phone or mobile device.
GEORGETOWN
Lori Cribb of Georgetown competed in Miss Clemson University pageant
Lori Cribb of Georgetown was a contestant in the 2017 Miss Clemson University Scholarship Pageant.
Cribb, who is majoring in Biological Sciences, was sponsored by Alpha Phi.
The pageant, sponsored by Mortar Board Honor Society, was held Saturday, Jan. 28, at Clemson University's Brooks Center for the Performing Arts.
The contestants competed in interviews, talent, evening gowns and onstage questions.
CENTRAL STRAND
CAROLINA FOREST
CFHS NJROTC leads way for MLK parade
Carolina Forest High School's NJROTC Program led the way for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, in honor of the 10th Anniversary to commemorate the life of Dr. King.
Kicking off at noon sharp, the parade headed out on 24th Avenue North, winding its way past hundreds of parade attendees, and ending at 9th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
The cadets love participating and taking part of various events in the community, cadet Isabell Kern commented, “It's not about being recognized for the work you do. It’s about the feeling you get when you finish.
The smiles on people’s faces when they know you care enough to do it.”
If you are interested in finding out more about Carolina Forest High School’s NJROTC Unit, and the community service projects they support, contact Captain Kevin P. Boyle at 843-903-7512, or go visit their CFHS Panther Navy Facebook Webpage.
CAROLINA FOREST
CCU gives presentation to Carolina Forest Rotary
Deborah Conner, vice president for campus life and student involvement at CCU, recently gave a presentation to the Carolina Forest Rotary. She described the various programs and services available to the 10,000 students, of whom 4,000 reside on campus. She also described student campus and community civic involvement along with plans for further expansion of the present Student Union, growth of club sports, and the popularity of intramurals and campus recreation. Squatriglia served as the University's first president of student affairs and in that role hired Conner over 21 years ago as director of student activities. The Rotary club meets each Wednesday at 7:00 am at Beef OBrady's located in the Carolina Forest- Kroger Mall.
NORTH STRAND
SHALLOTTE, N.C.
Rotary inducts new member
Shallotte Rotary Club inducted Alex Recu as their newest member. Alex owns Alex’s Wireless Phone Repair and More in Shallotte, NC. Alex believes in giving back to his community in various capacities.
SHALLOTTE, N.C.
Shallotte Rotary donates to Paws-Ability
Shallotte Rotary Club donated $500 to Paws-Ability, which is a non-profit organization that raises funds to assist local rescue groups and advance programs that improve animal welfare in Brunswick County, N.C.
The donation will help fund a pet education program that teaches children in Brunswick County schools the importance of being a responsible and compassionate pet owner.
