Myrtle Beach-area organizations need your help

Volunteers: Long Bay Threshold Singers is in need of volunteers to sing in small groups at bedside or chair-side to comfort people who are dying or in pain, recovering from illness or treatment, shut in, or grieving. Our calm presence, soft voices, and simple, spiritual songs can soothe and reassure recipients, family and caregivers. No experience necessary. No audition. Visit ThresholdChoir.org or email LongBay@ThresholdChoir.org or call 843-254-7407
Donations: Family Outreach is in need of Wal-Mart gift cards, Pull-Ups 2-3T and 4-5T for girls and boys, diapers size 4, 5, and 6, baby wash and lotion, diaper cream, formula, children’s socks and underwear, new and gently used clothing newborn to 5T. Our organization is dedicated to meet the needs of pregnant and parenting young adults and teens in Horry County. 843-234-2350
Volunteers: U.S. women’s amateur four-ball is seeking volunteers for United States Golf Association (USGA) championship to be held May 27-31 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. 843-449-5914 or visit TheDunesClub.net.
Donations: Red Cross Disaster Relief is in need of donations to help people affected by disasters. To donate; visit redcross.org, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Volunteers are needed; visit redcross.org to submit an application.
Donations: Help4Kids is in need of hygiene items; soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and floss. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. 843-651-4310 or info@help4kidssc.org.
Donations: North Myrtle Beach Friends of the Library are continually accepting book donations. Bring clean, gently used books to the library during open hours from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Fridays or 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. 843-915-5281, www.hcml.org.
Volunteers: Horry County Literacy Council is in need of volunteers who are willing to be trained to tutor those who struggle with reading and spelling. 843-839-1695 to volunteer.
Volunteers: Neighbor to Neighbor is in need of volunteers, if interested attend the social hour at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at 921 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Orientation to follow event. 843-353-0214 or www.gracefullyaging.org.
Donations: North Strand Helping Hand is in need of peanut butter and jelly, canned fruit, pasta, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, any can meats, sharpies, 30 gallon trash bags, post-it pads, pens, 3-tab file folders, monetary donation and one pallet jack. 843-399-0862 or northstrandhelpinghand.org
Information
The Saturday Wish List is a place for nonprofit organizations or clubs to list their current needs. We will not publish anything regarding the exchange of labor for money or the exchange of items for money. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Submissions must be sent in on a weekly basis. Call the voicemail at 626-0282 or email features@thesunnews.com. Leave your name and contact information. Compiled by Lisa Urban.
Comments