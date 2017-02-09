Plants: I have old-fashioned chrysanthemums, day lilies and clematis to give away. 843-347-4972
Truck: Family in need of a full-size GMC or Chevrolet truck; automatic, 1/2 ton, and long wheel base. 843-365-7007
Boxes: Looking for boxes to store comic books. 843-236-8927
Help: Looking for someone to show me how to use the internet. 843-236-8927
Clothes: Looking for women’s church clothes; size 16W. 843-465-6978
Barrel: Looking for a barrel. 843-465-6978
Answers
Mattress: Person looking for a double box springs and mattress; I have one. Call 365-7007 after 10 a.m.
Tractor: Person looking for a blade or scoop to go behind a tractor. 843-365-7007 after 10 a.m.
Information
The Saturday Swap is a SPECIFIC exchange of items and information. It is not a forum for recommendations of medical or legal professionals. We will not publish anything regarding the exchange of labor for money or the exchange of items for money. The Sun News does not verify the accuracy of answers. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday. To ask a question or leave an answer, call the Swap voicemail at 843-626-0282 or email features@thesunnews.com. Leave your name and contact information for publication. Compiled by Lisa Urban.
