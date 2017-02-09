Annual Parrot Head Fest set

Vicki Weigle, owner of La Belle Amie Vineyard in Little River, can’t remember the exact year she started the Parrot Head Festival, but it’s been at least since 2002. A Parrot Head is someone who favors Jimmy Buffett’s music. This singer-songwriter combines several styles and calls it Caribbean rock. He wears island clothing for his performances, and his fans do likewise with many donning Parrot Head hats.
Weigle places a hand-painted chair outside at the festival “for Jimmy Buffet in case he shows up one year,” she says with a barely suppressed chuckle. The chair was an auction item at an event the Coast of Carolina Parrot Head Club held years ago.
“We go to the festival each and every year,” says Bob Karbowniczek, president of the 21-year old CofCPH Club. “We frequent [La Belle Amie] regularly.”
Weigle says February’s weather is amenable to a festival. “People enjoy the outside, wear their Parrot Heads and pretend they are on the islands.”
She explains that she established La Belle Amie on the land where her mother grew up. In 1993 when Weigle realized her mother’s health was declining, she moved from Houston, TX to care for her mom. Then in 1995 she began clearing the land for her vineyard and named it La Belle Amie in honor of her mom. Not only is the term French for The Beautiful Friend, but her mother’s family name was Bellamy.
In 2000 Weigle opened the wine and gift shop, began offering attractions and the vineyard has grown to be a favorite spot for locals as well as visitors.
Admission fee at the vineyard’s paid events drops by three dollars for people who bring two or more nonperishable items for the local food bank, North Strand Helping Hand. “It’s our way of giving back to the community,” Weigle says. “We have a very big following.”
She expects about 1,000 people at the Parrot Head festival. “It’s a lot of fun,” she says. “If the weather is good, people come in droves.”
What |Winter Parrot Head Fest
Where | La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River
When | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Feb. 25; music starts at noon with Paul Grimshaw Band and Parrot Party
Cost | $8 per person; $5 with two or more nonperishable items for the food bank
Contact | 399-9463, www.labelleamie.com
Details | Food for purchase: Smokin’ Pitt BBQ, London Broil, Sticky Fingers, cheese and fruit trays, wine, beer soft drinks, juices, water, mulled wine. No wine tastings at the Fest. Cannot bring food or drink to Parrot Fest. Bring lawn chairs.
Other events on the North Strand
AARP TAX AIDES
What | Assist people to prepare tax returns
Where | Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C.
When | 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesdays., Thursdays, Fridays until April 13
Cost | Free
Contact | 910-575-0173, Christi.Iffergan@brunswickcountync.gov
Details | Bring documents you need to file tax returns
SPECIAL FRIENDS OF SEASIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
What | Outreach, support and activities ministry for young adults with physical challenges and their families
Where | Seaside United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1300 seaside Road, Sunset Beach, N.C.
When | 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14
Cost | Free
Contact | mj.wilsonparsons@gmail.com, www.seasideumc.org
Details | Open to all young adults who are living with physical challenges
BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM
What | Chuck Stokes, former production manager for WBTW-TV 13 in Myrtle Beach presents a documentary on astronaut Ronald McNair, a native of Lake City, who was killed in the Challenger explosion in 1986.
Where | Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C.
When | 3 p.m. Feb. 16
Cost | Free
Contact | 910-575-0173, Christi.Iffergan@brunswickcountync.gov
ALLIGATOR PROGRAM
What | Claire Bookout brings live alligators and speaks on these reptiles’ diet, breeding, life cycle and behavior
Where | Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
When | 11 a.m. Feb. 18
Cost | adults, $9.50; 62+, $8.50, 3-12, $7.50, 2 and under, free
Contact | 910-579-1-16, www.MuseumPlanetarium.org
6TH ANNUAL COLLECTORS’ EVENT
What | Burroughs and Chapin Art Museum presents the annual auction of art works
Where | Collectors’ Café & Gallery, 7740 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
When | 4 p.m. preview, 5-7 p.m. auction, Feb. 26
Cost | $125 ticket admits two
Contact | Museum, 238-2510, tickets online at: http://myrtlebeachartmuseum.myshopify.com/collections/events/products/6th-annual-collectors-event
