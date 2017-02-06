Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

JUST FOR FUN
GOLF CLINIC by DynaSwing FIT Golf School, 843-602-3118 or www.DynaSwingFit.com or www.Surfside Beach.org. 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 16, 23, the Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. $18 day, registration and payment due the day of the clinic. Bring your 7-iron and driver, or clubs provided.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
SENIOR DANCES with Rosalie and Jack, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 7 p.m. Feb. 10, March 4, 10, 25, April 1, May 20, June 3, 16, 24, July 14, 22, Aug. 5, 18, 26, Sept. 8, 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 17 and Dec. 2, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $7.
LITTLE PRINCESS BALL, 910-457-3494. 3– 5 p.m. Feb. 11, held in three locations this year: the Brunswick Center in Southport, the South Brunswick Islands Center in Calabash, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center in Leland. Tickets on sale Jan. 17 – Feb. 10, for $12 per person. The Ball is open to girls in kindergarten through fifth grade accompanied by an adult male role model.
VALENTINE GET-TOGETHER, 843-331-3180. 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 2105 S.C. 501 E., Conway. Free evening of dancing; call to register.
“INNOVATION ON THE RIVER: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE” 2017 Waccamaw Conference, 843-915-7861 or www.horrycountymuseum.org. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 11, Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway.
“HORSE SHOW COACHING CLINIC”, the Palmetto Equestrian 4-H team fundraiser event, 843-455-0718 or a.gray84@outlook.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 11, 6200 Adrian Parkway, Aynor. Funds raised will send youth to state 4-H horse events.
VALENTINE MYSTERY DINNER GALA, 843-235-8001. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11, ballroom, DeBordieu Golf Club, Georgetown. A benefit to raise funds for the purchase of basic clothing, medical and orthodontic care for poor children in Georgetown County. Call to make reservation.
FREE TREE PARTY GIVEAWAY. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12, Moe’s in Pawleys Island and Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet. Trees for tomorrow will giveaway southern magnolias, eastern red cedar, dogwood and redbud.
HALLELUJAH, A SWEET ADELINE INTERNATIONAL QUARTET, in annual “Singing Valentines” fundraiser, Feb. 12-14 across Grand Strand. $25 for two songs, or $30 for three, along with card, faux red rose and e-photo. Reservations due Feb. 11 at 843-650-0625 or email hallelujahbass@yahoo.com.
THE CAPE FEAR ORCHID SOCIETY, monthly meeting, 910-754-6906 or 910-256-0408. 6:30 p.m. orchid sales, 7 p.m. talk starts, Feb. 15, the New Hanover Arboretum Auditorium, 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, N.C. The speaker will be Tom Wise from Johns Island Orchids
ATLANTIC STAGE PRESENTS “A Thing With Feathers” by Kevin D. Ferguson, 1-877-287-8587 or www.atlanticstage.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 19, Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach. $27.50/general admission, $22.50/seniors (55+)/educators/military, $17.50/students and CCU Lifelong Learners.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
DISABLED VETERANS CONWAY CHAPTER 57, 843-234-0807. 6:30 p.m. second Thursday, Conway Senior Center, 1519 Mill Pond Road, Conway.
SURFSIDE BEACH K9 ASSOCIATION, 843-650-9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org.6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Council Chambers. Everyone is invited to attend.
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. Doors open 9:30 a.m., meeting starts 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 9, the fellowship hall, the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, NC. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.
THE COMMISSIONER CHARLES GAUSE 433 CHAPTER OF UNITED STATES DAUGHTERS OF 1812, klindsey@gmail.com or lindaandmo@embarqmail. 10 a.m. Feb. 11, Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 E. Nash Street, Southport, NC. Guest speaker will be Jim Greathouse, the senior museum specialist at The Fayetteville Transportation and Local History Museum.
GRAND STRAND GENEALOGY CLUB, 843-267-8157 or genieclub2002@yahoo.com. 10:30 a.m. second Saturday, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
PALMETTO AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY, 843-877-2709 or myrtlebeachafricanviolets@embarqmial.com. Noon-2 p.m. second Saturday, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
THE NORTH STRAND SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON, 843-399-1342 or www.NorthStrandSquadron.com. Second Saturday. Call for details or go online
NATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE BLIND, Myrtle Beach Chapter, 843-399-2896. 1 p.m. second Saturday, Glenns Bay Baptist Church, 1835 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
ORDER OF THE AMARANTH, 843-361-9619. 7:30 p.m. second Monday, Socastee Masonic Lodge, Butler Road, Myrtle Beach
LE LECHE LEAGUE OF THE PEE DEE, 843-360-0101. second Monday, in the Sunday School House of the Church of the Advent, 103 E. Mullins St., Marion. Mothers-to-be and new moms encouraged to attend and learn more.
SOUTH STRAND GARDEN CLUB, 843-650-7615. 1 p.m. second Mondays, Surfside Methodist Church, U.S. 17 Business and 13th Avenue North, Surfside Beach. Guests welcome.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI COASTLINE CHAPTER, 843-839-0588 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Holiday Inn, 1601 N. Ocean Highway, Surfside Beach. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
COASTAL SKI AND OUTING CLUB, 843-446-2209. second Tuesday. Call for time and location.
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION, 843-449-6807, 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Pine Lakes Country Club, Myrtle Beach.
COASTAL CAROLINA CAMERA CLUB, 910-287-6311. 7 p.m. second Tuesday, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main Street, Shallotte, N.C. Guests are always welcome. Visit website www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.
The $URFSIDE $EANOTES INVESTMENT CLUB, 843-650-8662. 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Surfside Beach area.
PINK WARRIOR SISTERS, 910-575-2703. 2 p.m. second Tuesday, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
THE GRAND STRAND DETACHMENT OF THE MARINE CORPS LEAGUE, 843-235-1328 or 843-655-5654. 6 p.m. second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Post 178, U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.
LOW COUNTRY HERB SOCIETY, sclchsnews@gmail.com. 9:30 a.m. Feb. 14, at the Waccamaw Library in Pawleys Island. The guest speaker will be Ed Robidoux who will give a live demonstration on cooking with herbs. Annual dues are $25.
THE LONG BAY POWER SQUADRON BUSINESS MEETING, 843-668-4267 or longbayps1960@yahoo.com. 6 p.m. Feb. 14, in the General Store at the Cooper House, 6011 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach. $15 per person includes dinner, dessert and drink. Everyone welcome; boat ownership not required. Call to reserve your seat.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE CAROLINA FOREST CIVIC ASSOCIATION MONTHLY MEETING, CF-CA-Org. 6 p.m. third Wednesday, the HCPR Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Guest speaker with be Brent Taylor. We are accepting donations of canned good or items from their wish list which will be taken to the Community Kitchen on Joe White Avenue. Check out: www.communitykitchenmb.org/current-needs/
THE LADIES OF FAITH IS INTERDENOMINATIONAL GROUP, 843-251-1886. 10 a.m.- noon third Wednesday, at the home of a member. Call for location and details. Join us for a morning of devotions, Christian camaraderie and friendship. Brunch is available. No fee or membership.
GIVE SUPPORT
LUNCH OF LOVE, supporting local humane shelters, 843-444-1122 or jordancolway@gmail.com. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 10, Mellow Mushroom, 1571 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach and 1101 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. During the event, they will be offering pet adoptions, door prizes and raffles and a portion of every lunch ticket sold will be donated to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, the Grand Strand Humane Society and the Florence area Humane Society.
VALENTINE’S BENEFIT BALL in honor of Wayne Evans, 843-655-6592, 732-688-3158 or getwellwayne@yahoo.com. 6 p.m. Feb. 11, The Dunes Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Live entertainment, silent auction, raffles, and four course plated dinner; $85/single or $165/couples. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the American Heart and Stroke Association.
THE CRAFT FAIR BENEFITING THE LOW COUNTRY FOOD BANK, 843-286-2580 or mzdavis@gmavt.net. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12, the Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common. The event features wooden wares, pottery, quilts, glass, art, jewelry, hand sewn items, wreaths, pets items and more. Entry for shoppers and vendor space costs interested crafters donations of nonperishable food.
CMC AUXILIARY COLLECTIVE GOODS SALE, 843-347-8341. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Feb. 13, 14, Conway Medical Center Administrative Services Building auditorium. Purchase gifts, books and unique products in support of the Conway Medical Center Auxiliary.
SING TO COMFORT OTHERS, LongBay@ThresholdChoir.org or 843-254-7407. Our volunteers sing in small groups at bedside or chair-side to comfort people who are dying or in pain, recovering from illness or treatment, shut in, or grieving. Our calm presence, soft voices, and simple, spiritual songs can soothe and reassure recipients, family and caregivers. We need more singers. No experience necessary. No audition. Call or email for information about Long Bay Threshold Singers.
SING-ALONG, 503-856-4976. I am looking for help to organize an old fashioned community hymn sing-along in the Myrtle Beach area. Call, if this is of interest to you, any and all help would be appreciated.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD, www.brunswickquilters.com or brunswickquilters@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner Class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
60’s FREE STYLE DANCE CLASS FOR SINGLES, 843-798-2639. 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave, N., Myrtle Beach. $30 monthly membership.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Fiction Writers’ club meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages.
▪ Art Class! Exploring Warm and Cool ColorsThursday, 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 9, call to register. For students 10-14.
▪ Baby storytime, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months.
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
▪ Family Dance Party, 11 a.m.-noon, Feb. 10, 24, for babies through pre-school age children
▪ Lego Build, 1-2 p.m. Feb. 11, for ages 4-14
▪ Sock Monkey Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 11, for ages 10 and up with an adult
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
▪ Book sale, 9 a.m.-noon second and fourth Friday
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Book sale, 9 a.m.-noon second and fourth Friday
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED PREP, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Family Movie about fuzzy headed creatures, 11 a.m. Feb. 11, call for title
▪ Alzheimer’s support group, 11 a.m. second Tuesday
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
▪ Faith based movie showing about a school shooting, 4 p.m. Feb 9, call for title
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time summer reading series, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Sporty story time, 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
GET SUPPORT
FREE COMPUTER SKILLS CLASSES, for age 17 or older. 843-488-6200 or http://hcae.horrycountyschools.net. 1- 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Conway Education Center, 1620 Sherwood Drive, and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Building 600. All registration, testing and course fees available at no cost to the student. Call or visit website to register.
PATRIOTIC
American Legion Post 186 | 4285 Pine Drive, Little River, 843-249-6643 or www.alp186.org.
Disabled American Veterans | 2987 Church St., Myrtle Beach, 843-448-6483 or www.dav.org.
American Legion Post 178 | 3950 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, 843-651-8784 or www.sclegionpost178.com.
VFW Post 7288 | 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. 910-579-3577.
VFW Post 10420 | 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, 843-651-6900.
UPCOMING
SOUTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 434-610-5088, 12:30 p.m. Third Thursday of each month, Applewood House of Pancakes, 14361 Ocean Highway, Litchfield Beach. Youth Recognition Programs each month.
QUARTERLY MEETING NOTICE, for Greater Burgess Community Association, 843-215-1473. 7 p.m. Feb. 16, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill will speak on the crime challenges of the community and provide statistical information and address concerns.
ANNUAL BLACK HISTORY GALA, 843-918-1061 or neighborhoodservices@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. 6 p.m. Feb. 17, the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal St., Myrtle Beach. The celebration features gospel artist Lucinda Moore and guest speaker The Reverend Carmin Leach. Admission is free. Call or email to register no later than Feb. 8.
AMERICA’S BOATING COURSE, by certified instructors from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 12-10, Georgetown, 843-240-9900 or vgiardina38@yahoo.com. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 18, U.S. Coast Guard Station, Marina Drive, Georgetown. Each student receives a book and certificate of completion. $30 per person, $40 per couple sharing a book. Call or email to register.
“A NIGHT OF ROMANCE” dance, 843-492-4992. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 18, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Tickets $7 each; includes music by Alyce and Steve, coffee and light beverages provided.
FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS’ WORKSHOP, 843-918-1062. 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18, the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street in Myrtle Beach. Admission is free. Pre-registration is required; deadline is Feb. 15. The workshop features accredited financial counselor, financial training, training on money management skills and strategies to improve financial literacy in preparation for the home-buying experience. Refreshments will be provided for attendees.
SAFE AND SMART BOATING CLASS, offered by North Strand Sail and Power Squadron, 910-393-9262, 843-399-1342 or www.sailnorstar@gmail.com. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18, the Little River Elks Lodge, 150 Highway 57 S. Registration at 7:30 a.m., coffee and doughnuts will be offered and a light lunch is included.
HELP4KIDS FOOD DRIVES, 843-651-4310 or info@help4kidssc.org. In need of volunteers to help with food drives from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18, Wal-Mart in Garden City Beach, Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Call or email your location and shift you would like to volunteer. Need help to load vans, 1 p.m. Feb. 17.
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL DINNER WITH SALAD. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 18, Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road. $8 donation. Proceeds to benefit Boy Scout Troop 899.
“SPRING IS IN THE AIR“ luncheon and fashion show, 843-280-3679. 11 a.m. Feb. 18, Dunes Golf and Country Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $30 donation. Presented by The North Myrtle Beach Pilot Club, fashions by Foxy Lady. All proceeds go to charity.
LEARN CALLIGRAPHY FOR ANY OCCASION, www.charlestonsccalligraphy.com. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 18, Hobby Lobby, 1430 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach. $30 fee includes materials. No prior experience or artistic skills needed. Register online.
MULTI-COUNTY PEANUT PRODUCTION MEETING, held by The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service, 843-365-6715. 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Woodhaven, 1963 E. U.S. 76, Marion. Topics covered will be concerning varieties, diseases, insects, weeds, and other information that will help you grow a profitable peanut crop. A meal will be provided. Call to register.
MEDICARE 101 CLASS, 843-436-6252 or btorbit@wrcog.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. Admission is free. Registration is required, call or email.
SPAGHETTI LUNCHEON, 843-651-4310. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 24, Villa Romana Italian Restaurant, 707 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $10 for spaghetti with tomato or meat sauce, salad and tea. Call for Tickets or pick up at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. Raffles prizes, 50/50 drawing. Dine in or take out. Proceeds benefit Help 4 Kids.
ANNUAL CHARITY BENEFIT DANCE, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 24, the Brunswick Community Center, 9400 Highway 17 W., Calabash, N.C. $20/person; tickets must be purchased in advance. Proceeds benefit the Warrior Ride, who adapts bicycles for Vets suffering from physical/neurological injuries and plans for 3-5 day rides with the Veterans.
SENIOR DANCE, 843-650-9548, or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. Reservations required.
GOLF TOURNAMENT, 843-855-1398, 843-742-5183, or 843-333-0596. 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. shotgun start, Feb. 25, Crown Park Golf Resort. Entry fee is 100 pounds per person of pet food or litter and $25 per player registration fee. Deadline to enter is Feb. 15. Proceeds benefit Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.
NEW YORK MOHAWK VALLEY, annual get together. 1-5 p.m. Feb. 25, Beer 30 Bar & Grill, 810 U.S. 17 S. Business, Surfside Beach. Friends, food, music/karaoke.
VETERANS AWARENESS SERIES, 843-918-1295 or felton@chapinlibrary.org. 1-3 p.m. March 6, April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, second floor conference room, Chapin Memorial Library, RSVPs are appreciated.
MCLEOD FOUNDATION SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC, 843-390-8338 or nrivers@mcleodhealth.org. 1 p.m. March 25, Low Country Preserve in Tabor City, N.C. $150 includes 50 rounds of sporting clays, event t-shirt, 25 warm-up rounds and 3 mulligan’s. Participants who register by Feb. 25, will receive a $25 discount off the individual entry fee. Proceeds benefit Children’s Services at McLeod Loris Seacoast.
WORLD FAMOUS BLUE CRAB FESTIVAL, seeking volunteers, 843-249-6604 or Volunteers@BlueCrabFestival.org. Festival to be held May 20, 21. All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, free admission the day they are working, an additional admission ticket, and a lunch ticket each day that they are scheduled to work a shift. Volunteers can call or apply online at www.BlueCrabFestival.org.
