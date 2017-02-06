Community

February 6, 2017 10:59 AM

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Georgetown Hospital

Dustin Matthews and Ashley Graham of Johnsville, a daughter, Alyssa Grace Matthews, Jan. 30

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Jed and Cappie Bohler of Murrells Inlet, a son, Weston King Bohler, Jan. 29

Thomas Cabanaw and Taylor Miczek of Murrells Inlet, a son, Jett Taylor Cabanaw, Jan. 30

Conway Medical Center

Alexander Compton and Brooke Causey of Conway, a son, Malaki Alexander Compton, Jan. 20

Kendy Uribe and Drake Abreu of Green Sea, a daughter, Camila Rose Abreu-Uribe, Jan. 24

William Dissosway and Katrina Huggins of Conway, a son, Hunter Grey Dissosway, Jan. 25

Blake Marlowe and Kelly Brook of Conway, a son, Buck Oliver Marlowe, Jan. 26

Cornetta Frasier of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jaedyn Elise Rosas, Jan. 26

John and Ashlee Case of Conway, a son, Adlee Joseph Case, Jan. 26

Russell and Bronwen Fry of Myrtle Beach, a son, James Daniel Fry, Jan. 26

TJ and Malory Bradford of Conway, a daughter, Parker Elise Bradford, Jan. 27

Bobby and April Coates of Conway, a son, Bentley Vernon Coates, Jan. 28

Christopher Holden and Elizabeth Young of Conway, a son, Raiden Salem Holden, Jan. 28

Courtney Williams of Conway, a son, Jacob James Noraill Tisdale, Jan. 29

Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com

