Horry museum continues documentary series into new year

The Horry County Museum continues its Documentary Matinee Series for 2017, featuring films from the museum’s collection. The films, which last from 45 minutes to an hour, will be shown on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and will continue throughout the year.
Films from the South Carolina Hall of Fame Film Series, produced by South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV), will show through the month of February. Established in 1973, The South Carolina Hall of Fame inducts one deceased and one contemporary honoree yearly. It is the official Hall of Fame for South Carolina, with nearly 100 members, each of whom has made outstanding contributions to S.C. heritage, history, and progress.
Biographies of inductees from the Civil War and Reconstruction periods will show on Feb. 8, Feb. 15, and World War II on Feb. 22.
Films will be shown in the McCown Auditorium at the Museum, located at 805 Main Street, Conway. Showings are free and open to the public. For more information, call 843-915-5320 or email hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. To view a full list of documentaries and other programs at the museum, visit its website at www.horrycountymuseum.org.
The South Carolina Hall of Fame is located at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak Street and is well worth a visit to learn about the outstanding inductees. Visit online at http://www.theofficialschalloffame.com.
Inductee Anna Hyatt Huntington, recognized as one of America’s premier sculptors, was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts but spent many of her productive years at Atalaya, her home and studio on the S.C. coast. After studying sculpture in Boston under Henry Kittleson, she enrolled at the Art Students League and later pursued her training in Europe. In 1923 she married the philanthropist Archer Huntington and in 1930 they purchased four South Carolina plantations and established Brookgreen Gardens to display her works. Known for her sculpture of animals, Anna Hyatt Huntington was one of the most prolific American artists of the 20th century, producing hundreds of models that were cast in bronze. Brookgreen Gardens also displays the work of most famous and talented artists of her time and many more. Atalaya is now a state park, open to the public.
Other inductees include Arataswa Haigler. “King Hagler” was named by Gov. James Glen in the early 1750s and was recognized by the royal governors of South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and New York as the leader of the Catawba Nation. The best known of the Catawba chiefs, Hagler’s life is documented only from 1750, when he rose to power after the previous chief was ambushed and killed by Northern Indians. Hagler had a reputation as peacekeeper with other tribes and colonists. His first official act, in 1751, involved the signing in Albany, N.Y., of a temporary peace treaty with the Six Nations. During the French and Indian War, the Catawba sent a contingent of soldiers to fight with Col. George Washington in 1756-1757.
However, the most important event during Hagler’s reign was the Treaty of Pine Tree Hill, which he negotiated in July 1760. It ultimately provided a 15-square-mile reservation on the border of North Carolina and South Carolina for the Catawba. On Aug. 30, 1763, Hagler was returning from visiting the Waxhaws and was ambushed and killed by seven Shawnees on the road to the Catawba town on Twelve Mile Creek.
Dr. Ronald Erwin McNair, one of the state’s biggest losses, was born in Lake City, South Carolina. He earned his Ph.D. in Physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was selected as one of the first black astronauts in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration space program in 1978. In 1984, he served as a mission specialist on Space Shuttle Mission 41-B of the Challenger on an eight-day maneuver to deploy two communication satellites. McNair was an exemplary family man and an active participant in community and church affairs. McNair perished along with his crew members in the Challenger, just after liftoff on January 28, 1986.
Sources: Horry County Museum and The South Carolina Hall of Fame.
