Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

JUST FOR FUN
AUTHOR TALK & BOOK SIGNING with Rusty Shadwell, and his book “Only Human”, 843-756-8101. 4 p.m. Feb. 2, Loris Library, 4316 Main St. Free and open to the public.
COFFEE WITH FRIENDS, talk and book signing with Elizabeth Smith, 843-915-7453. 10 a.m. Feb. 2, the meeting room, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. Free and open to the public.
GOLF CLINIC by DynaSwing FIT Golf School, 843-602-3118 or www.DynaSwingFit.com or www.Surfside Beach.org. 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, the Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. $18 day, registration and payment due the day of the clinic. Bring your 7-iron and driver, or clubs provided.
L.W. PAUL LIVING HISTORY FARM, prepares chicken and rice outside over an open fire, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 2, the corner of U.S. 701 North and Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Free demonstration.
LITCHFIELD TEA AND POETRY SERIES, presents Jennifer Bartell and Len Lawson, bardowl2@aol.com or libbypoet@gmail.com. 3 p.m. Feb. 2, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. A book signing held after the reading with tea and homemade confections. Free and open to the public.
“WONDERFUL WINYAH BAY,” presented by Paige Sawyer, stpetepic@aol.com. 10 a.m. Feb. 2, Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island.
SENIOR MOVIE SCHEDULE, 3 p.m. every Friday through April 28, the recreation center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. Free movie; soft drinks and popcorn available for $1 each.
THE CHOCOLATE WALK, 843-248-6260 or conwayalive.com . 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4, downtown Conway. $18 per person in advance and $20 at the door; call or go online to purchase tickets.
BLACKSMITH DEMONSTRATION, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 4, L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Free to the public.
FREE SOFTBALL CLINIC, for girls, ages eight to 13, 843-918-2272. 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 4, Ned Donkle Field Complex. Clinic covers softball basic skills, such as throwing, catching, hitting and pitching. All skill levels are welcome to attend.
SPRING YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL, ages 4 to 15, 843-918-2295 or 843-918-2360. Registration begins 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Feb. 4, Pepper Geddings Recreation Center and Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium
SENIOR DANCES with Rosalie and Jack, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 10, March 4, 10, 25, April 1, May 20, June 3, 16, 24, July 14, 22, Aug. 5, 18, 26, Sept. 8, 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 17 and Dec. 2, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $7.
ATLANTIC STAGE PRESENTS “A Thing With Feathers” by Kevin D. Ferguson, 1-877-287-8587 or www.atlanticstage.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 19, Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach. $27.50/general admission, $22.50/seniors (55+)/educators/military, $17.50/students and CCU Lifelong Learners.
VETERANS AWARENESS SERIES, 843-918-1295 or felton@chapinlibrary.org. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, second floor conference room, Chapin Memorial Library, RSVPs are appreciated.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
LA LECHE LEAGUE OF THE GRAND STRAND, 465-5847 or 455-7599. 4 p.m. first Thursday, Socastee Library Meeting Room, 707 141-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
PAWLEYS ISLAND MASONS LODGE 409, 7:15 p.m. dinner and 8 p.m. meeting first Thursday each month. 75 Haunted Trail, just behind the Village Shops, U.S. 17 N.
CIVIL WAR ENTHUSIASTS WELCOME. Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1026, Rough and Readys of Myrtle Beach, 843-399-1608 or www.horrryroughandreadyscamp1026.com. 7 p.m. first Thursday, conference room, Days Inn Hotel, 3650 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Activities include: cemetery cleanup, lectures, historical outings. The S.C.V. is an historical honor society and nonprofit organization.
MYRTLE BEACH KIWANIS, 843-450-8393. Noon, first and third Thursdays, Uncle John’s Restaurant, 402 24th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10 lunch/tip included.
THE MYRTLE BEACH LIONS CLUB, 843-444-4081, 6:30pm, first and third Thursday, Golden Corral, 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
THE SWAMP FOX QUILTERS GUILD, monthly meeting. 9:30 a.m. Feb. 2, John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., (corner of Third Loop Road and Marsh Avenue), Florence. Visitors and new members are welcome.
LOW COUNTRY ASTD, 843-414-4815. 11:30-1:30 p.m. first Friday, HTC Town Centre, 3990 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach.
GE RETIREES, 843-280-6353 or 910-579-5838. Meet the first Friday of the month.
THE CONWAY LIONS CLUB, 843-455-4467 or 843-347-4914. 1 p.m. meets on the first and third Fridays. Call for location.
SOCASTEE PHOTOGRAPHY CAMERA CLUB inaugural meeting, 843-602-0450. 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 4, Horry County Memorial Library Socastee branch, 141 707-Connector Road, off S.C. 707 west of S.C. 544.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
THE DELTA ALPHA CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-450-5550. Meets the first Monday in Surfside Beach. Call for further information.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION, 843-545-3532. 5 p.m. Feb. 6, Beck Recreation Center, 2030 Church St., Georgetown.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI COASTLINE CHAPTER, 843-839-0588 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Holiday Inn, 1601 N. Ocean Highway, Surfside Beach. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
MYRTLE BEACH STAMP CLUB, 843-347-0087 or lilfort@sccoast.net. 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
PERCEPTOR PI CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI meets the first Tuesday. Call 843-215-4894 for time and location.
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA GRAND STRAND CHAPTER. www.grandstrandmoaa.com or gyoungman@sc.rr.com. 6 p.m. meetings first Tuesday of every month.
MYRTLE BEACH KENNEL CLUB, 843-902-6338. 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Friendly’s Restaurant, 4705 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Anyone intending to eat dinner, arrive at 6:30 p.m.
THE MYRTLE BEACH COIN CLUB, 843-742-5280. 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays, Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. Guests welcome.
PAWLEYS ISLAND LIONS CLUB, 843-237-8316. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Hanser House Restaurant, 14360 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS CLUB, 910 233-7030, franceswarner@atmc.net or 910-880-0192. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, First Bank in Shallotte, N.C.
LITTLE RIVER LIONS, 843-798-2397. 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Mulligans, 1389 U.S. 17 N., Little River.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE BRUNSWICK TOWN CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, 910-253-8853 or 910-540-0301. Feb. 8, Brunswick Electric Company, 795 Ocean Highway, Shallotte, N.C. Speaker will be NCSDAR State Librarian, Saundra Chang.
THE XI ALPHA CHI CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, will hold their bi-monthly meeting, 843-458-3500. 7 p.m. Feb. 8. Call for information.
GIVE SUPPORT
CHOCOLATE & CHAMPAGNE FOR THE CREATURES, 843-546-7893 or info@sc-cares.org. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 4, Flo’s Place, 3797 U.S.17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Tickets $30 single/$50 couple; available online at www.sc-cares.org or at Sweeties in Georgetown, or The Pet Galley on U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Proceeds benefit SC Coastal Animal Rescue and Educational Sanctuary.
SING TO COMFORT OTHERS, 843-254-7407 or LongBay@ThresholdChoir.org. Our volunteers sing in small groups at bedside or chair-side to comfort people who are dying or in pain, recovering from illness or treatment, shut in, or grieving. Our calm presence, soft voices, and simple, spiritual songs can soothe and reassure recipients, family and caregivers. We need more singers. No experience necessary. No audition. Call or email for information about Long Bay Threshold Singers.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
CHICORA STITCHERS, 843-222-7393 or 843-503-3585. 2 p.m. first Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church, 31st Avenue North and Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. All types of hand-stitching and embroidery. New members welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Jan. to April, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner Class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
60’s FREE STYLE DANCE CLASS FOR SINGLES, 843-798-2639. 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave, N., Myrtle Beach. $30 monthly membership.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASSES, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 6-May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Family movie matinees, 11 a.m. first Saturday
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Adult coloring club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Thursday
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages.
▪ Chess club, 11 a.m. first Saturday, open to all youth of all abilities
▪ Youth Chess club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first Saturday
▪ Baby storytime, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months.
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED PREP, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time summer reading series, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ “Forever Young” young adult book club, 5 p.m. first Monday of every month, for ages 15 to 20 years.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Sporty story time, 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
UPCOMING
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. Doors open 9:30 a.m., meeting starts 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 9, the fellowship hall, the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, NC. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.
LUNCH OF LOVE, supporting local humane shelters, 843-444-1122 or jordancolway@gmail.com. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 10, Mellow Mushroom, 1571 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach and 1101 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. During the event, they will be offering pet adoptions, door prizes and raffles and a portion of every lunch ticket sold will be donated to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, the Grand Strand Humane Society and the Florence area Humane Society.
THE COMMISSIONER CHARLES GAUSE 433 CHAPTER OF UNITED STATES DAUGHTERS OF 1812, klindsey@gmail.com or lindaandmo@embarqmail. 10 a.m. Feb. 11, Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 E. Nash Street, Southport, NC. Guest speaker will be Jim Greathouse, the senior museum specialist at The Fayetteville Transportation and Local History Museum.
VALENTINE’S BENEFIT BALL in honor of Wayne Evans, 843-655-6592, 732-688-3158 or getwellwayne@yahoo.com. 6 p.m. Feb. 11, The Dunes Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Live entertainment, silent auction, raffles, and four course plated dinner; $85/single or $165/couples. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the American Heart and Stroke Association.
LITTLE PRINCESS BALL, 910-457-3494. 3– 5 p.m. Feb. 11, held in three locations this year: the Brunswick Center in Southport, the South Brunswick Islands Center in Calabash, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center in Leland. Tickets on sale Jan. 17 – Feb. 10, for $12 per person. The Ball is open to girls in kindergarten through fifth grade accompanied by an adult male role model.
VALENTINE GET-TOGETHER, 843-331-3180. 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 2105 S.C. 501 E., Conway. Free evening of dancing; call to register.
“HORSE SHOW COACHING CLINIC”, the Palmetto Equestrian 4-H team fundraiser event, 843-455-0718 or a.gray84@outlook.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 11, 6200 Adrian Parkway, Aynor. Funds raised will send youth to state 4-H horse events.
VALENTINE MYSTERY DINNER GALA, 843-235-8001. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11, ballroom, DeBordieu Golf Club, Georgetown. A benefit to raise funds for the purchase of basic clothing, medical and orthodontic care for poor children in Georgetown County. Call to make reservation.
HALLELUJAH, A SWEET ADELINE INTERNATIONAL QUARTET, in annual “Singing Valentines” fundraiser, Feb. 12-14 across Grand Strand. $25 for two songs, or $30 for three, along with card, faux red rose and e-photo. Reservations due Feb. 11 at 843-650-0625 or email hallelujahbass@yahoo.com.
THE CRAFT FAIR BENEFITING THE LOW COUNTRY FOOD BANK, 843-286-2580 or mzdavis@gmavt.net. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12, the Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common. The event features wooden wares, pottery, quilts, glass, art, jewelry, hand sewn items, wreaths, pets items and more. Entry for shoppers and vendor space costs interested crafters donations of nonperishable food.
THE CAPE FEAR ORCHID SOCIETY, monthly meeting. 6:30 p.m. orchid sales, 7 p.m. talk starts, Feb. 15, the New Hanover Arboretum Auditorium, 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, N.C. The speaker will be Tom Wise from Johns Island Orchids
ANNUAL BLACK HISTORY GALA, 843-918-1061 or neighborhoodservices@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. 6 p.m. Feb. 17, the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal St., Myrtle Beach. The celebration features gospel artist Lucinda Moore and guest speaker The Reverend Carmin Leach. Admission is free. Call or email to register no later than Feb. 8.
FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS’ WORKSHOP, 843-918-1062. 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18, the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street in Myrtle Beach. Admission is free. Pre-registration is required; deadline is Feb. 15. The workshop features accredited financial counselor, financial training, training on money management skills and strategies to improve financial literacy in preparation for the home-buying experience. Refreshments will be provided for attendees.
SAFE AND SMART BOATING CLASS, offered by North Strand Sail and Power Squadron, 910-393-9262, 843-399-1342 or www.sailnorstar@gmail.com. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18, the Little River Elks Lodge, 150 Highway 57 S. Registration at 7:30 a.m., coffee and doughnuts will be offered and a light lunch is included.
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL DINNER WITH SALAD. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 18, Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road. $8 donation. Proceeds to benefit Boy Scout Troop 899.
LEARN CALLIGRAPHY FOR ANY OCCASION, www.charlestonsccalligraphy.com. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 18, Hobby Lobby, 1430 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach. $30 fee includes materials. No prior experience or artistic skills needed. Register online.
AMERICA’S BOATING COURSE, by certified instructors from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 12-10, Georgetown, 843-240-9900 or vgiardina38@yahoo.com. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 22, U.S. Coast Guard Station, Marina Drive, Georgetown. Each student receives a book and certificate of completion. $30 per person, $40 per couple sharing a book. Call or email to register.
SPAGHETTI LUNCHEON, 843-651-4310. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 24, Villa Romana Italian Restaurant, 707 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $10 for spaghetti with tomato or meat sauce, salad and tea. Call for Tickets or pick up at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. Raffles prizes, 50/50 drawing. Dine in or take out. Proceeds benefit Help 4 Kids.
GOLF TOURNAMENT, 843-855-1398, 843-742-5183, or 843-333-0596. 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. shotgun start, Feb. 25, Crown Park Golf Resort. Entry fee is 100 pounds per person of pet food or litter and $25 per player registration fee. Deadline to enter is Feb. 15. Proceeds benefit Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.
