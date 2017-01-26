Myrtle Beach-area organizations need your help

Donations: Red Cross Disaster Relief is in need of donations to help people affected by disasters. To donate; visit redcross.org, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Volunteers are needed; visit redcross.org to submit an application.
Donations: Liberty Tax Service is collecting diapers, bottles, formula, wipes, non-perishable, clothing and water for the victims of the tornado that ripped through Cook County, GA. They have partnered with the Liberty Tax Franchise in that area, along with the Red Cross. Donations can be dropped off at 574 U.S. N., Gator Hole Plaza, North Myrtle Beach. Deadline is Jan. 31. 843-399-1040.
Crafters: Looking for veterans and those with unusual crafts for a craft fair that will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12, at the Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane in Market Common. The event features wooden wares, pottery, quilts, glass, art, jewelry, hand sewn items, wreaths, pets items and more. Entry for shoppers and vendor space costs for interested crafters will be donation of nonperishable food items. Food drive items will benefit The Low Country Food Bank. 843-286-2580 or mzdavis@gmavt.net.
Donations: Help4Kids is in need of hygiene items; soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and floss. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach. 843-651-4310 or info@help4kidssc.org.
Donations: North Myrtle Beach Friends of the Library are continually accepting book donations. Bring clean, gently used books to the library during open hours from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Fridays or 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. 843-915-5281, www.hcml.org.
Volunteers: Horry County Literacy Council is in need of volunteers who are willing to be trained to tutor those who struggle with reading and spelling. 843-839-1695 to volunteer.
Volunteers: Neighbor to Neighbor is in need of volunteers, if interested attend the social hour at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at 921 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Orientation to follow event. 843-353-0214 or www.gracefullyaging.org.
Donations: North Strand Helping Hand is in need of peanut butter and jelly, can fruit, pasta, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, any can meats, sharpies, 30 gallon trash bags, post-it pads, pens, 3-tab file folders, monetary donation and one pallet jack. 843-399-0862 or northstrandhelpinghand.org
Information
The Saturday Wish List is a place for nonprofit organizations or clubs to list their current needs. We will not publish anything regarding the exchange of labor for money or the exchange of items for money. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Submissions must be sent in on a weekly basis. Call the voicemail at 843-626-0282 or email features@thesunnews.com. Leave your name and contact information. Compiled by Lisa Urban.
Comments