Board: Looking for any size joggling board. 843-651-9490
Help: Looking for someone to help disabled senior citizen locate water leak under home. 843-903-1100 after 10 a.m.
Books: I have U.S. Navy books for a retired Navy Veteran. 843-546-7240
Trailer: Person looking for a utility trailer, 5 feet by 10 feet; I have one. 843-365-7007 after 10 a.m.
Mattress: Person looking for double box springs and mattress set; I have one. 843-365-7007 after 10 a.m.
Tractor: Person looking for a box blade or scoop that goes behind a tractor; I have one. 843-365-7007 after 10 a.m.
The Saturday Swap is a SPECIFIC exchange of items and information. It is not a forum for recommendations of medical or legal professionals. We will not publish anything regarding the exchange of labor for money or the exchange of items for money. The Sun News does not verify the accuracy of answers. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday. To ask a question or leave an answer, call the Swap voicemail at 843-626-0282 or email features@thesunnews.com. Leave your name and contact information for publication. Compiled by Lisa Urban.
