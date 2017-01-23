Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Benjamin and Mollie Spencer of Myrtle Beach, a son, Brody Grey Spencer, Jan. 8
Jaleel and Lisa Gorum of Myrtle Beach, a son, Gerald Mac Marley Gorum, Jan. 12
Deronte Jenkins and Maleeya Hampton-Morton of Myrtle beach, a daughter, Marlie Olivia Jenkins, Jan. 12
Preston and Melissa Hartsog of Myrtle Beach, a son, Brody Jack Hartsog, Jan. 13
Patrick Nicolosi and Kaitlyn Cook of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Callie Grace Cook-Nicolosi, Jan. 15
Kurtis and Ashley Kuhn of Murrells Inlet, a son, Hudson Robert Kuhn, Jan. 16
Conway Medical Center
Sam and Jamie Fresquez of Myrtle Beach, a son, David Jameson Fresquez, Jan. 8
Steven Brooks and Leslie Causey of Conway, a daughter, Stevie Blair Causey, Jan. 8
Juanita Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jayiah La’rae Thomas, Jan. 8
Bakir Bellamy of Conway, a son, Kayden Lamar Bradley, Jan. 8
Ben and Jamie Harper of Conway, a daughter, Madelyn Alyse Harper, Jan. 9
Ramar Gore and Tyshawn Vereen-Gore of Conway, a daughter, R’meona Anice Gore, Jan. 9
Marie Tanis and Martin Almanza of Conway, a son, Martin Alexander Almanza, Jan. 9
Ladellia Eaddy of Conway, a son, Say’vion Lamar Shivers, Jan. 9
Tyler Wigner and McCarrie Blankenship of Conway, a daughter, Shalyn Jade Wigner, Jan. 10
Mike and Heather Johnson of Longs, a daughter, Harper Grace Johnson, Jan. 10
Michael and Courtney Lee of Conway, a daughter, Ryann Elizabeth Lee, Jan. 11
David and Natalie Smith of Conway, a daughter, Lainey Sawyer Smith, Jan. 12
Jeffrey and Alena Firestine of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Vera Sophia Firestine, Jan. 12
Luther Dowdy and Carter Gray of Conway, a daughter, Lucia Roux Dowdy, Jan. 12
Denzell Wedgeworth and Shakena Hill of Conway, a son, Denzell Dewan Wedgeworth II, Jan. 12
Kristan and Joel Stevens of Conway, a son, Christian Briggs Stevens, Jan. 13
Austin Crafton and Vivian Howell of Conway, a daughter, Natalie Grace Crafton, Jan. 13
Nola Sims of Conway, twin daughters, Nicole and Natalie Holmes, Jan. 13
Amilcar Obed Bal Otzoy and Maria Mercedes Coyoy Perez of Conway, a son, Ethan Joshua Bal Coyoy, Jan. 13
