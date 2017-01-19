Puzzles: Anyone interested in swapping jigsaw puzzles, swap starts at 3 p.m. Jan. 24, First Baptist Church, corner of Fourth Avenue North and U.S. 17 Business, Myrtle Beach. Have your puzzles at the church by 2:45 p.m. Bring tapped or secured boxes and no pieces missing. 843-449-0599
Painter: Looking for a reasonable house painter and someone to remove old and install new carpet. 843-236-8927
Seeds: Looking for Castor Bean seeds and a white duck, as a companion to mine, lovely lake and quiet setting. 843-903-3743
Board: Needed one joggling board, already have end units, single board is missing; if you can help. 843-385-8563
Computer: Looking for someone that can help me use a computer. 843-236-8927
Books: I have U.S. Navy books for a retired Navy Veteran. 843-546-7240
Trains: Looking for Lionel trains in any condition. 843-399-9276
Mattress: Queen size mattress to giveaway; must pick up. 843-957-1021
Truck: Family in need of a full-size, automatic Chevrolet or GMC truck. 843-365-7007 after 10 a.m.
Harness: Looking for a medium-size harness for an older dog; to help him get up and down wooden steps. 843-215-2020
Answers
Van: Person looking for a 1-ton box van; I have one. 843-365-7007 after 10 a.m.
Barrel: Person looking for a trash barrel; I have one. 843-365-7007 after 10 a.m.
Information
The Saturday Swap is a SPECIFIC exchange of items and information. It is not a forum for recommendations of medical or legal professionals. We will not publish anything regarding the exchange of labor for money or the exchange of items for money. The Sun News does not verify the accuracy of answers. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday. To ask a question or leave an answer, call the Swap voicemail at 843-626-0282 or email features@thesunnews.com. Leave your name and contact information for publication. Compiled by Lisa Urban.
