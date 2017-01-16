Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

JUST FOR FUN
"A LIFE OF SORROW, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF CARTER STANLEY" theatrical performance, 910-575-0173 or www.brunswickcountync.gov/library/hickmans-crossroads. 3 p.m. Jan. 19, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. Free.
SNOWFLAKE BALL, 843-492-4992. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 21, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Music provided by Alyce and Steve. $7.
HOW FOODS ARE PRESERVED DURING WINTER MONTHS, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21, L. W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Demonstrations will include smoking and salting meat, cooking on a wood stove, making lye soap, grinding grits, blacksmithing and other traditional farm activities. Free event.
FREE AMERICA’S BOATING COURSE, 504-975-2994 or nick@gilliam.com. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 21, Myrtle Beach Fire Station #6, 970 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Call or email to register.
LONG BAY SOCIETY, CAR presents a free youth event, Food on the Run, for grades K-12, 843-249-9456 or car.longbay@gmail.com. 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Socastee Library. Learn about the food Revolutionary Soldiers ate, sample their fare, and take some home with you. RSVP
FLEET FEET PUB RUN, 843-839-3338. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Liberty Tap Room, 7651 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. 3-mile fun run or 1-mile walk, followed by an evening of fun, friends, and raffle prizes. Cash bar and food specials available.
MEDICARE 101 CLASS, 843-436-6252 or btorbit@wrcog.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 26, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free; registration required.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD, www.brunswickquilters.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C. All levels of quilters meet for education, promotion and nurturing all persons interested in learning, preserving and advancing the art of quilting, while providing service to the community.
MYRTLE BEACH KIWANIS, 843-450-8393. Noon, first and third Thursdays, Uncle John’s Restaurant, 402 24th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10 lunch/tip included.
SOUTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 434-610-5088, 12:30 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Applewood House of Pancakes, 14361 Ocean Highway, Litchfield Beach. Youth Recognition Programs each month.
THE MYRTLE BEACH LIONS CLUB, 843-444-4081, 6:30pm, first and third Thursday, Golden Corral, 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
CHAPTER 1 OF THE CHRISTIAN VETERANS, 843-450-7506, 7 p.m. third Thursday, Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 1260 Highway 57, Little River.
GRAND STRAND BLUE STAR MOTHERS MEETING, 843-390-5639. 7 p.m. third Thursday, American Legion Post 186, Little River.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, 843-369-1250. 11 a.m. every third Thursday of the month, Damon's on the Ocean, Myrtle Beach.
VETERANS OF THE MERCHANT MARINES AND ALL OTHER SERVICES, 843-685-1964 or www.usmmsc.com. Noon for lunch and fellowship, 1 p.m. meeting, Jan. 20, Veteran's Cafe', U. S. 17 Bypass and S.C. 707.
THE CONWAY LIONS CLUB, 843-455-4467 or 843-347-4914. 1 p.m. meets on the first and third Friday of each month. Call for location.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS OF COASTAL CAROLINA, www.bluestarmothersofcoastalcarolina.com. 6 p.m. fourth Monday, the Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI COASTLINE CHAPTER, 843-839-0588 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Holiday Inn, 1601 N. Ocean Highway, Surfside Beach. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
MYRTLE BEACH CIVITAN CLUB, 843-448-2019. 1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, the Dunes Club, Myrtle Beach
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS, 910-540-1363 or www.toastmaster.org. 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, BEMC meeting room, U.S. 17, Supply, N.C.
GRAND STRAND MASTER GARDENERS ASSOCIATION, 843-237-7153. 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Grand Strand Church of Christ, 2212 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach.
VFW POST AND AUXILIARY #7735-Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
LAUREATE TAU CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-651-2258 or 843-997-3134. Meets second and fourth Wednesdays. Snowbirds and transferees welcome. Call for time and location.
BRITISH SOCIAL CLUB, TheUKConnection1@aol.com. Come meet up with other Brits - monthly lunches and dinners Sept. through May, annual picnic and social events.
GIVE SUPPORT
FOOD DRIVES FOR HELP4KIDS, 843-651-4310 or info@help4kidssc.org. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21, volunteers are needed at the following Wal-Mart stores: Garden City Beach, Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Volunteers needed to load the vans, 1 p.m. Jan. 20 and unload the vans, 1 p.m. Jan. 22.
FREEDOM READERS “BOOKS & BOOGIE”, 404-455-1864 or Cbarkerbell@gmail.com. 4 p.m. Jan. 23, Dead Dog Saloon, U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Book signings, buffet, music and more. Proceeds go to benefit promoting literacy in local low wealth communities. $50.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
STITCHIN’ SISTERS, 843-347-4972. 10 a.m. third Thursday, fellowship hall, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STRANDED SMOCKERS AND STITCHERS, 843-333-8889. 9 a.m. third Saturday, Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. Smocking, heirloom sewing and all types of machine and hand embroidery. Guests welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 1:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 10:15 a.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. some Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD, www.brunswickquilters.com or brunswickquilters@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner Class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. Tuesdays and Thursdays, classic, 10 a.m. and yoga, 11 a.m., Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
60’s FREE STYLE DANCE CLASS FOR SINGLES, 843-798-2639. 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave, N., Myrtle Beach. $30 monthly membership.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS - learn how to mash potato, swim, hully gully, Watusi, jerk, twist and more, 843-798-2639 or 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
CHOREOGRAPHED PARTNER DANCING, 570-881-0244. 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $3 per person.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Fiction Writers’ club meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Adult coloring club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Thursday
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages.
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 27, free movie and popcorn
▪ Baby storytime, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months.
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Aristocats Jazz Ensemble, 2 p.m. Jan. 19
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Conway Kids Lego club, 4 p.m. Jan. 23
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Different Strokes Book club, 6 p.m. Jan. 24
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED PREP, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
▪ Book club, 11 a.m. Jan. 26
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time summer reading series, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Sporty story time, 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
UPCOMING
SENIOR DANCES with Rosalie and Jack, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 7 p.m. Jan. 27, Feb. 4, 10, March 4, 10, 25, April 1, May 20, June 3, 16, 24, July 14, 22, Aug. 5, 18, 26, Sept. 8, 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 17 and Dec. 2, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $7.
“MURDER MOST GREEN“ annual mystery dinner fundraiser, 843-839-1695 or literacyhc@gmail.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, the Sea Mist Conference Center, 305 13th Ave. S., Myrtle Beach. $45/person which includes buffet, entertainment, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the council’s mission of improving literacy in Horry County.
SOCASTEE HIGH SCHOOL BAND FUNDRAISER, jazz, dinner and dance, 843-602-0618 or marilyncdumas@yahoo.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, Ocean Lakes Recreation Center. Dinner by Angelo's Steak & Pasta at 6:30 p.m. $15; advanced tickets only; deadline to purchase Jan. 23
LECTURE AND BOOK SIGNING by J. Grahame Long, "Dueling in Charleston: Violence Refined in the Holy City" 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Jan. 28, McCown auditorium, The Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
AUDITIONS FOR ACTORS/SINGERS, 843-546-7900. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 29, Mitney Center, 102 S. Merriman Road, Georgetown. Seeking five talented women, one man for musical play “Crowns”. $500 stipend for chosen actors. Call for details.
AUTHOR TALK & BOOK SIGNING with Rusty Shadwell, and his book "Only Human", 843-756-8101. 4 p.m. Feb. 2, Loris Library,4316 Main St. Free and open to the public.
SOCASTEE PHOTOGRAPHY CAMERA CLUB, 843-668-4039 or jjskr810@outlook.com. 10 a.m.-noon, first Saturday of every month, beginning Feb. 4, Socastee Library. Everyone with an interest in the art of photography are welcome.
CHOCOLATE & CHAMPAGNE FOR THE CREATURES, 843-546-7893 or info@sc-cares.org. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 4, Flo's Place, 3797 U.S.17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Tickets $30 single/$50 couple; available online at www.sc-cares.org or at Sweeties in Georgetown, or The Pet Galley on U.S. 17 Business in Murrell's Inlet. Proceeds benefit SC Coastal Animal Rescue and Educational Sanctuary.
THE CHOCOLATE WALK, 843-248-6260 or conwayalive.com . 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4, downtown Conway. $18 per person in advance and $20 at the door; call or go online to purchase tickets.
VETERANS AWARENESS SERIES, 843-918-1295 or felton@chapinlibrary.org. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, June 5, Aug. 7, Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4, second floor conference room, Chapin Memorial Library, RSVPs are appreciated.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASSES, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 6-May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
LITTLE PRINCESS BALL, 910-457-3494. 3– 5 p.m. Feb. 11, held in three locations this year: the Brunswick Center in Southport, the South Brunswick Islands Center in Calabash, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center in Leland. Tickets on sale Jan. 17 – Feb. 10, for $12 per person. The Ball is open to girls in kindergarten through fifth grade accompanied by an adult male role model.
SINGING VALENTINES FUNDRAISER, 843-650-0625 or hallelujahbass@yahoo.com. Feb. 12-14, across the area. Hallelujah, a Sweet Adeline International quartet, will hit the road for its annual fundraiser, for $25, with reservations made by Feb. 11, the recipient will receive a two song serenade.
GOLF TOURNAMENT, 843-855-1398, 843-742-5183, or 843-333-0596. 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. shotgun start, Feb. 25, Crown Park Golf Resort. Entry fee is 100 pounds per person of pet food or litter and $25 per player registration fee. Deadline to enter is Feb. 15. Proceeds benefit Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.
LEARN CALLIGRAPHY FOR ANY OCCASION, www.charlestonsccalligraphy.com. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 18, Hobby Lobby, 1430 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach. $30 fee includes materials. No prior experience or artistic skills needed. Register online.
