January 16, 2017 11:57 AM

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Christopher Vant and Jennifer Kellner of Surfside Beach, a son, Christopher David Vant Jr., Dec. 27

LaSone and Shante’ Coffield of Pawleys Island, a son, Gabriel LaShone Coffield, Dec. 27

Nick and Akela McClary of Pawleys Island, a son, Easton Hayes McClary, Dec. 29

Trey and Heather Toole of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alayna Rayne Toole, Jan. 1

Dominick Wigfall and Christina Monroe of Georgetown, a daughter, Violet Grace Wigfall, Jan. 5

Jag and Radeka Singh of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Milania Singh, Jan. 6

Conway Medical Center

Michael and Stacie Hover of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Phoebe Elizabeth Hover, Dec. 27

Constance Armstead of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Cassidy Aariona Smith, Jan. 1

Nick and Diona Mazzola of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Christina Evelina Mazzola, Jan. 3

James and Jessica Rabon of Conway, a son, Rhett Lee Rabon, Jan. 3

Dameion and LaQuisha Fowler of Conway, a son, Khalil Gabriel Fowler, Jan. 4

Tracy Davis Jr. and Kaitlyn Hastings of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Izzy Marie Davis, Jan. 4

Fabian and Mary Gavin of Myrtle Beach, a son, Blayne Chase Gavin, Jan. 5

Mayika Murphy of Conway, a son, Montrell Xavier T. Murphy, Jan. 5

Natalia and Lawrence Stopper Jr. of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Milana Mira Stopper, Jan. 5

Courtney Reese of Conway, a daughter, Yucari Akhir Reese, Jan. 7

Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com

