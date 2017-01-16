Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Christopher Vant and Jennifer Kellner of Surfside Beach, a son, Christopher David Vant Jr., Dec. 27
LaSone and Shante’ Coffield of Pawleys Island, a son, Gabriel LaShone Coffield, Dec. 27
Nick and Akela McClary of Pawleys Island, a son, Easton Hayes McClary, Dec. 29
Trey and Heather Toole of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alayna Rayne Toole, Jan. 1
Dominick Wigfall and Christina Monroe of Georgetown, a daughter, Violet Grace Wigfall, Jan. 5
Jag and Radeka Singh of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Milania Singh, Jan. 6
Conway Medical Center
Michael and Stacie Hover of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Phoebe Elizabeth Hover, Dec. 27
Constance Armstead of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Cassidy Aariona Smith, Jan. 1
Nick and Diona Mazzola of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Christina Evelina Mazzola, Jan. 3
James and Jessica Rabon of Conway, a son, Rhett Lee Rabon, Jan. 3
Dameion and LaQuisha Fowler of Conway, a son, Khalil Gabriel Fowler, Jan. 4
Tracy Davis Jr. and Kaitlyn Hastings of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Izzy Marie Davis, Jan. 4
Fabian and Mary Gavin of Myrtle Beach, a son, Blayne Chase Gavin, Jan. 5
Mayika Murphy of Conway, a son, Montrell Xavier T. Murphy, Jan. 5
Natalia and Lawrence Stopper Jr. of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Milana Mira Stopper, Jan. 5
Courtney Reese of Conway, a daughter, Yucari Akhir Reese, Jan. 7
