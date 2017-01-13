Community

January 13, 2017 12:00 PM

Holiday closings for Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The following agencies will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

▪ Sunset Beach

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Little River Water

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ BNC Bank

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ NBSC

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ TD Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Colleges/universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

Schools

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Other services

▪ Coast RTA | administrative offices will be closed.

▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center

▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule.

