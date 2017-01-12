Giraffe: Looking for a 4-ft. to 6-ft. wooden giraffe. 843-651-9490
Truck: Family in need of a full size, automatic Chevrolet or GMC truck. 843-365-7007 after 10 a.m.
Trains: Looking for Lionel trains in any condition. 843-399-9276.
Puzzles: Anyone interested in swapping jigsaw puzzles, swap starts at 3 p.m. Jan. 24, First Baptist Church, corner of Fourth Avenue North and U.S. 17 Business, Myrtle Beach. Have your puzzles at the church by 2:45 p.m. Bring tapped or secured boxes and no pieces missing. 843-449-0599
Answers
Van: Person looking for a 1-ton box van; I have one. 843-365-7007 after 10 a.m.
Tractor: Person looking for a box blade or scoop that goes behind a tractor; I have one. 843-365-7007 after 10 a.m.
Information
The Saturday Swap is a SPECIFIC exchange of items and information. It is not a forum for recommendations of medical or legal professionals. We will not publish anything regarding the exchange of labor for money or the exchange of items for money. The Sun News does not verify the accuracy of answers. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday. To ask a question or leave an answer, call the Swap voicemail at 843-626-0282 or email features@thesunnews.com. Leave your name and contact information for publication. Compiled by Lisa Urban.
