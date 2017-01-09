Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Bethany and Boggs Middleton III of Conway, a daughter, Gabriella Noel Middleton, Dec. 14
Neil and Alison Giesler of Georgetown, a daughter, Meyer Paige Gielser, Dec. 27
Daniel and LaSharda Pickett of Conway, a daughter, Raelyn Danielle Pickett, Dec. 27
Joshua and Jessica Dill of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jocelyn Elizabeth Dill, Dec. 27
Conway Medical Center
Shereeca Baker of Conway, a daughter, Sanaihya Myers, Dec. 27
Ryan and Shannon Headley of Conway, a son, Chandler Paul Headley, Dec. 26
Dennis Sambroak Jr. and Jordan Watkins of Conway, a daughter, Elaina Rose Sambroak, Dec. 27
Marla Cruz and Reymundo Perez of Conway, a son, Christopher Perez, Dec. 27
Jonathan and Courtney Manzi of Conway, a son, Harrison Edward Manzi, Dec. 27
Dyshawn Varner and Tamara Pickett of Conway, a daughter, Amari Layne Varner, Dec. 27
Miles and Jacquelyn Schulte of Conway, a daughter, Rosalie Camellia Schulte, Dec. 28
Quinten Nesmith and Tiara Flanary of Conway, a daughter, Nevaeh Nicole Nesmith, Dec. 28
Sarah Carwile of Conway, a daughter, Dreama Saige Lightsey, Dec. 29
Jimmy Frye Jr. and Jessica Dyson of Aynor, a daughter, Liliana Grace Jean Frye, Dec. 29
Benjamin and Stacy Miller of Conway, a daughter, Maelynn Marie Miller, Dec. 29
Russell and Ashle Hewitt of Myrtle Beach, a son, Easton Lyric Hewitt, Dec. 29
David and Eden Sorensen of Conway, a son, Graysen Avery Sorensen, Dec. 29
Darnell Smith and Jamie Rice of Myrtle Beach, a son, Darnell Smith Jr., Dec. 29
Sharonada Godbolt of Conway, twins, a son, Kahil King Richardson and a daughter, Kali Love Richardson, Dec. 30
