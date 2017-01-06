Myrtle Beach-area organizations need your help

Donations: North Myrtle Beach Friends of the Library are continually accepting book donations. Bring clean, gently used books to the library during open hours from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Fridays or 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays, North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 First Ave. S. 843-915-5281, www.hcml.org.
Volunteers: Horry County Literacy Council is in need of volunteers who are willing to be trained to tutor those who struggle with reading and spelling. 843-839-1695 to volunteer.
Donations: Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County is in need of a desktop computer and monitor. 843-546-5685 ext. 6 or finance@habitatgeorgetown.com
Volunteers: Literacy Tutors are needed to work with young scholars in Freedom Readers’ After School Literacy Program. Spring session orientation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21, 2017, the Waccamaw Library in Litchfield. Three additional sites begin Jan. 23; Myrtle Beach Intermediate School, Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church and Plantersville Elementary School. Visit us at freedomreaders.org to submit a volunteer application, or 843-331-8526.
Volunteers: Neighbor to Neighbor is in need of volunteers, if interested attend the social hour at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at 921 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Orientation to follow event. 843-353-0214 or www.gracefullyaging.org.
Donations: North Strand Helping Hand is in need of peanut butter and jelly, can fruit, pasta, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, any can meats, sharpies, 30 gallon trash bags, post-it pads, pens, 3-tab file folders, monetary donation and one pallet jack. 843-399-0862 or northstrandhelpinghand.org
The Saturday Wish List is a place for nonprofit organizations or clubs to list their current needs. We will not publish anything regarding the exchange of labor for money or the exchange of items for money. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Submissions must be sent in on a weekly basis. Call the voicemail at 626-0282 or email features@thesunnews.com. Leave your name and contact information. Compiled by Lisa Urban.
