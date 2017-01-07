13th Annual SBIC Run for Food set for Jan. 14

2:03 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.7 Pause

1:56 Gerri McDaniel speaks at North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce breakfast

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

1:19 S.C. DOT sprays salt brine on freeze-prone roadways and bridges