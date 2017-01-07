13th Annual SBIC Run for Food set for Jan. 14

Jeanne Millar of North Myrtle Beach says when she enters a race such as the Myrtle Beach Marathon and Run Like a Diva in NMB her finishing time isn’t important. “It’s just the fact that I do it,” she says.
Mary Wayne of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. explains she had childhood asthma and doctors said she couldn’t participate in strenuous activity, but with advances in medications, that phase of her life is past. When her daughter, Morgan, entered South Brunswick InterChurch Council Run for Food in 2012, Wayne thought she’d try it, too. It was the first race she ever entered. “I wasn’t looking to win anything. I just wanted to complete the race,” she says.
Priscilla Evans, public relations/communications director and emergency aid director for SBIC, says in 2016 an 83-year-old woman ran the half marathon and finished it. About 600 runners and walkers participate in the annual event with all proceeds benefiting the needy. FEMA figures show that 35 percent of Brunswick County residents are at or below the poverty level, Evans says.
Mary Pritchard, director of the race and coordinator of the SBIC food pantry, says the federal poverty income is about $24,000 or less for a family of four. “Our goal is to provide a nutritious balance of food,” she says and adds that the food pantry serves about 17,000 people each year.
The runners say they benefit from the run as well. “What I like most is that I can eat bread and butter without guilt,” Millar says with a laugh. “That’s my biggest pleasure.”
Wayne says since that first Run for Food race, she’s finished 20-5k races and one half-marathon. She’s registered for the 10k in New Orleans in February.
“When I started our running, I was thrilled to finish a race. Now, I want more. I want to place well, I want a race day trinket, and I want bragging rights.”
Participants in Run for Food receive T-shirts, the top 250 finishers in half marathon and 5k receive medals, and top two male finishers and top two female finishers in each race receive special awards. See Web site listed here for details.
What |South Brunswick InterChurch Council Run for Food
Where | Ocean Isle Beach Town Hall, 3 W. Third St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
When | 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Jan. 14
Cost | Half marathon, $65; 5K run/walk, $35
Contact | http://sbicnc.org/ocean-isle-beach-bridge-run-for-food-2017.html; priscilla@sbicnc.org
Details | Register online at above link; all proceeds benefit the SBIC food pantry
Other events on the North Strand
8th ANNUAL COASTAL SAMARITAN COUNSELING CENTER SOUP COOK-OFF
What | Cook-off benefits the CSSC North Strand Client Assistance Fund
Where | Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 S.C. 9 East, Longs
When | 3-5 p.m. Jan. 8
Cost | $10 per person; 3 years and under free
Contact | Cathy, 446-4820; caltman@coastalsamaritan.org
Details | restaurants, churches, civic organizations and individuals compete for bragging rights for best soup. Tasting includes beverage and dessert. Tickets at Little River Chamber of Commerce, North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, participating churches: NMB Baptist, Little River United Methodist, Ocean Drive Presbyterian, King of Glory Lutheran, Living Water Baptist; cash or check only
SPECIAL FRIENDS OF SEASIDE UNTIED METHODIST CHURCH
What | Outreach, support and activities ministry for young adults with physical challenges and their families
Where | Seaside United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1300 seaside Road, Sunset Beach, N.C.
When | 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10
Cost | Free
Contact | Mary, sfosmary@seasideumc.org, www.seasideumc.org
Details | Open to all young adults who are living with physical challenges
COASTAL SHAG CLUB DANCE
What | Monthly meeting
Where | Moose Lodge, 253 Holden Beach Road, Shallotte, N.C.
When | 6:30-10 p.m. Jan. 21
Cost | all shag club members, $5; guest, $8
Contact | boyd_pat@yahoo.com, Error! Hyperlink reference not valid.www.coastalshagclub.org
SILVER COAST BRIDAL SHOW
Where | Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
When | 1-4 p.m. Jan 22
Cost | Free
Contact | Debbie, 910-287-2800, www.silvercoastwinery.com
Details | Local wedding professionals including caterers, photographers, bakers, musicians and other wedding experts will give information about a wedding in Brunswick County.
AARP TAX AIDES
What | “Tax Basics with Barbara”
Where | Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C.
When | 11 a.m. Jan. 25
Cost | Free
Contact | 910-575-0173, Christi.Iffergan@brunswickcountync.gov
Details | Barbara Hutton will advise on what documents you need to file tax returns
