Grand Strand Newsmakers

SOUTH STRAND
PAWLEYS ISLAND
Masonic Lodge assists with Meals on Wheels
On Christmas Day several members of the Pawleys Island Masonic Lodge No. 409 along with several family members helped prepare and deliver over 30 home cooked meals for the Lodge's Annual Meals On Wheels project. The recipients received a quart of milk courtesy of Dean Foods that accompanied a meal of fried turkey, baked ham, rice and giblet gravy, green beans, corn, candied yams, dinner rolls, and home baked cake courtesy of Worshipful Brother Glenn Krechel.
CENTRAL STRAND
MYRTLE BEACH
STEM to host Open House
The Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology is having an Open House on Thursday for all 8th grade students (rising 9th grade) who are interested in the STEM program. Students who have a career interest or talent in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are invited to attend. The program begins at 6 p.m. After the program students and parents will be able to take a tour of the building. Online applications for the STEM program are available at www.horrycountyschools.net or www.aast.horrycountyschools.net. The application deadline is Friday, February 3, 2017. The school is located at 895 International Drive, Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND
CALABASH, N.C.
Calabash Elks Are Recipients Of Local Ladies Golfers’ Charitable Gift”
Earlier this year, the Veteran’s Affairs Committee (VAC) of Elks Lodge 2679 located in Calabash, NC was the recipient of a substantial charitable gift donated by the “Diamonds,” a Ladies Golf League which plays at the Diamondback Golf Course in Loris, SC.
Each year, the “Diamonds” organize and execute their annual “DIVA Tournament,” a fun golf event with the secondary purpose being to raise funds for a local charity. Funds are raised through the acquisition of Sponsors, Donations of gift cards by various local businesses, a 50/50 Raffle, sale of ‘Mulligan’ Packages, and various other sources.
This year, the tournament’s co-chairs, Donna Wynn and Donna Kozlowski, led the group in an extremely successful event, raising $3,889.00 for Charity, which they donated to the Calabash Elks VAC. The Calabash Elks VAC is extremely grateful for the donation with which they will, in turn, use it to directly support local Veterans and Veterans’ Programs in South-Eastern North Carolina.
