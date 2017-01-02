Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

JUST FOR FUN
COOKING DEMONSTRATION, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org.11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 5, L.W. Paul Living History Farm, corner of U.S. 701 N. and Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Free and open to the public.
LONG BAY POWER SQUADRON, holds chili cook-off and business meeting, 843-668-4267 or davedubarr@hotmail.com or www.longbayps.org. 6 p.m. Jan. 10, the Cooper House. Guest speakers will be members of the Surfside Beach Water Rescue Team. Everyone welcome; boat ownership not required.
DOCUMENTARY MATINEE SERIES, 843-915-5320 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, the McCown Auditorium, the Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free and open to the public.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE SWAMP FOX QUILTERS GUILD monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5, John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., (corner of Third Loop Road and Marsh Avenue) in Florence. Visitors and new members are welcome.
LA LECHE LEAGUE OF THE GRAND STRAND, 465-5847 or 455-7599. 4 p.m. first Thursday, Socastee Library Meeting Room, 707 141-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
PAWLEYS ISLAND MASONS LODGE 409, 7:15 p.m. dinner and 8 p.m. meeting first Thursday, 75 Haunted Trail, just behind the Village Shops, U.S. 17 N.
CIVIL WAR ENTHUSIASTS WELCOME. Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1026, Rough and Readys of Myrtle Beach, 843-399-1608 or www.horrryroughandreadyscamp1026.com. 7 p.m. first Thursday, True BBQ, 364 Robert Grissom Parkway and Pine Island Road, Myrtle Beach. Activities include: cemetery cleanup, lectures, historical outings. The S.C.V. is an historical honor society and nonprofit organization.
MYRTLE BEACH KIWANIS, 843-450-8393. Noon, first and third Thursdays, Uncle John’s Restaurant, 402 24th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10 lunch/tip included.
THE MYRTLE BEACH LIONS CLUB, 843-444-4081, 6:30pm, first and third Thursday, Golden Corral, 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
LOW COUNTRY ASTD, 843-414-4815. 11:30-1:30 p.m. first Friday, HTC Town Centre, 3990 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach.
GE RETIREES, 843-280-6353 or 910-579-5838. Meet the first Friday of the month.
THE CONWAY LIONS CLUB, 843-455-4467 or 843-347-4914. 1 p.m. meets on the first and third Friday of each month. Call for location.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
ORDER OF THE AMARANTH, 843-361-9619. 7:30 p.m. second Monday, Socastee Masonic Lodge, Butler Road, Myrtle Beach
LE LECHE LEAGUE OF THE PEE DEE, 843-360-0101. second Monday, the Sunday School House of the Church of the Advent, 103 E. Mullins St., Marion. Mothers-to-be and new moms encouraged to attend and learn more.
SOUTH STRAND GARDEN CLUB, 843-650-7615. 1 p.m. second Monday, Surfside Methodist Church, U.S. 17 Business and 13th Avenue North, Surfside Beach. Guests welcome.
BUINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI COASTLINE CHAPTER, 843-839-0588 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Holiday Inn, 1601 N. Ocean Highway, Surfside Beach. Visitors welcome.
MYRTLE BEACH CIVITAN CLUB, 843-448-2019. 1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, the Dunes Club, Myrtle Beach
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS, 910-540-1363 or www.toastmaster.org. 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, BEMC meeting room, U.S. 17, Supply, N.C.
COASTAL SKI AND OUTING CLUB, 843-446-2209. second Tuesday. Call for time and location.
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION, 843-449-6807, 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Pine Lakes Country Club, Myrtle Beach.
COASTAL CAROLINA CAMERA CLUB, 910-287-6311. 7 p.m. second Tuesday, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main Street, Shallotte, N.C. Guests are always welcome. Visit website www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.
The $URFSIDE $EANOTES INVESTMENT CLUB, 843-650-8662. 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Surfside Beach area.
PINK WARRIOR SISTERS, 910-575-2703. 2 p.m. second Tuesday, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
THE GRAND STRAND DETACHMENT OF THE MARINE CORPS LEAGUE, 843-235-1328 or 843-655-5654. 6 p.m. second Tuesday, American Legion Post 178, U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.
LOW COUNTRY HERB SOCIETY, sclchsnews@gmail.com. 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, at the Waccamaw Library in Pawleys Island. Guest speaker will be James Coley, Environmental/Training Coordinator for Georgetown Public Services who will give a presentation on composting. Annual dues are $25.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
EASTERN CAROLINA’S UAW RETIREE’S, 843-467-3231 or kensenter1714 @aol.com. 10 a.m. second Wednesday, VFW Post 10804, 111 Highway 57 North, Little River.
LAUREATE TAU CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-651-2258 or 843-997-3134. Meets second and fourth Wednesdays. Snowbirds and transferees welcome. Call for time and location.
WEST VIRGINIA LUNCHEON, 843-497-2238. 12:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Logan’s Roadhouse,1136 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach. New people welcome; meet fellow West Virginians.
BRITISH SOCIAL CLUB, TheUKConnection1@aol.com. Come meet up with other Brits - monthly lunches and dinners Sept. through May, annual picnic and social events.
GIVE SUPPORT
THE TAMS PLAY BENEFIT DINNER CONCERT for the North Strand Housing Shelter, 843-467-6448 or www.northstrandhousingshelter.org). Buy tickets at 843-385-3840. 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Maxwell’s Lounge, in Billy the Kid’s Restaurant, 3438 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River. $40 individual, or $75 pair – including prime rib dinner.
ANNUAL SOUP COOK-OFF FUNDRAISER, hosted by Coastal Samaritan Counseling Center. 3-5 p.m. Jan. 8, Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 S.C. 9 W., Longs. Tickets are $10 includes soup tastings, a drink and a dessert and one vote for your favorite soup. Children ages 3 and under are free. Tickets available at the North Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce,1521 U.S. 17 S., and the Coastal Samaritan Counseling Center office, 901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach.
ADOPTION DAY EVENT, sponsored by KindKeeper Animal Rescue. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 11, Windjammer Pub, 2300 S.C.179, Little River. There will be food, raffles, silent auctions, and furry friends to meet and play with.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
CHICORA STITCHERS, 843-222-7393 or 843-503-3585. 2 p.m. first Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church, 31st Avenue North and Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. All types of hand-stitching and embroidery. New members welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
THE DELTA ALPHA CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-650-0571 or 843-450-5550. Meets the first Monday of every month. Call for information.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 1:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 10:15 a.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. some Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner Class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. Tuesdays and Thursdays, classic, 10 a.m. and yoga, 11 a.m., Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
60’s FREE STYLE DANCE CLASS FOR SINGLES, 843-798-2639. 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave, N., Myrtle Beach. $30 monthly membership.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASSES, 843-918-1281. 10 a.m.-noon through Jan. 9, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS - learn how to mash potato, swim, hully gully, Watusi, jerk, twist and more, 843-798-2639 or 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
CHOREOGRAPHED PARTNER DANCING, 570-881-0244. 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $3 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Family movie matinees, 11 a.m. first Saturday
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Adult coloring club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Thursday
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages.
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27, free movie and popcorn
▪ Chess club, 11 a.m. first Saturday, open to all youth of all abilities
▪ Youth Chess club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first Saturday
▪ Baby storytime, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months.
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Conway Kids Lego club, 4 p.m. Jan. 9 and Jan. 23
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Lunch bunch book club, noon Jan. 11
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED PREP, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time summer reading series, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Sensory story time, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6
▪ Family movie, 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 13
▪ Sporty story time, 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Early bird movie, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
▪ Book sale, 3:30 p.m. members; 4 p.m. public, Jan. 11
PATRIOTIC
American Legion Post 186 | 4285 Pine Drive, Little River, 843-249-6643 or www.alp186.org.
Disabled American Veterans | 2987 Church St., Myrtle Beach, 843-448-6483 or www.dav.org.
American Legion Post 178 | 3950 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, 843-651-8784 or www.sclegionpost178.com.
VFW Post 7288 | 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C. 910-579-3577.
VFW Post 10420 | 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, 843-651-6900.
UPCOMING
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12, the Fellowship Hall of the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, NC. $10 per person to join. Meetings are held from Sept. to May.
SENIOR DANCES with Rosalie and Jack, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 28, Feb. 4, 10, March 4, 10, 25, April 1, 22, May 5, 20, June 3, 16, 24, July 14, 22, Aug. 5, 18, 26, Sept. 8, 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 17 and Dec. 2, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $7.
MYRTLE BEACH VAULTING CLUB AND THERAPEUTIC RIDING, 843-283-3033 or ace@sos-healthcare.com. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 14, Tanner’s Ranch, 10160 McDowell Shortcut Road, Murrells Inlet. $10 per child. Call to reserve your spot before Jan. 10.
THE GRAND STRAND GENEALOGY CLUB, genieclub2002@yahoo.com. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14, the Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Afterward, join us for a “Dutch Treat” luncheon at Harry’s Breakfast Pancakes, 2306 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, and continue the conversation
DINING FOR A CAUSE, 843-299-1970. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 17, Costa Coastal Kitchen, 4606 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. A portion of the day’s proceeds to support the work of Miss Ruby’s Kids. Call for reservation.
SNOWFLAKE BALL, 843-492-4992. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 21, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Music provided by Alyce and Steve. $7.
AUDITIONS FOR ACTORS/SINGERS, 843-546-7900. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 29, Mitney Center, 102 S. Merriman Road, Georgetown. Seeking five talented women, one man for musical play “Crowns”. $500 stipend for chosen actors. Call for details.
