Holiday closings on Monday for New Year’s Day holiday

The following agencies will be closed Monday for New Year’s holiday.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Aynor
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown
▪ Loris
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ North Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
▪ Sunset Beach
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer
▪ HTC | Dec. 31, open regular hours for retail locations; Jan. 1 - all locations closed; Jan. 2 - normal operating hours for retail locations
▪ Horry Electric
▪ Little River Water
▪ Santee Cooper
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Georgetown County branches
▪ Horry County | closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ BNC Bank
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ Kraft Credit Union
▪ NBSC
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ PNC Bank | closed Jan. 1, 2
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
Colleges/universities
▪ Coastal Carolina University | closed through Jan. 2
▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College | closed through Jan. 2
Other services
▪ Coast RTA | no bus service on Jan. 1; administrative offices will be closed on Jan. 2
▪ Grand Strand Senior Center
▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs | closed through Jan. 1
▪ Horry County Council on Aging
▪ Horry County Sheriff Office | administrative offices will be closed Jan. 2
▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center
▪ J. Reuben Long Detention Center | administrative offices will be closed Jan. 2; visitation will work on a normal schedule. The Magistrate's Office located at the detention center will have bond hearings at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will close at 5 p.m.
▪ New Horizons HASCI Center | closed through Jan. 1
▪ North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Center | close 5 p.m. Dec. 31; closed Jan. 1
▪ North Myrtle Beach Sanitation | regular service Jan. 2
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed on Jan. 2
Comments