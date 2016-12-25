Community

December 25, 2016 5:11 PM

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Alicia Mack and RazSean Ludley of Myrtle Beach, a son, RazSean Ali Ludley, Dec. 11

Lauren and Joseph Timms III of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joseph “Jet” Edmond Timms IV, Dec. 13

Jennifer and Joseph Jordan of Conway, a son, Jamison Lennox Jordan, Dec. 13

Kelsey Finch and Brian Tressler of Conway, a daughter, Harper Finley Tressler, Dec. 13

Nicole Huggins of Conway, a daughter, Javaeh Grace Jenkins, Dec. 13

Yolanda White of Loris, a son, Braylen Noel Dyson, Dec. 13

Juan Alvarado Gonzalez and Carla Aparicio Vargas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Yuvanna Jamillette Alvarado Aparicio, Dec. 14

Dominic and Jenna Mason of Conway, a son, Elijah Avery Mason, Dec. 14

Brittany Klitzman and Derrick Burroughs of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kaliyah Marie Burroughs, Dec. 14

Madelline Bernal and Candido Rodriguez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Xareni Amithai Rodriguez Bernal, Dec. 16

Karen Till and Davis Tyler of Conway, a son, Jaxson Davis-Lee, Dec. 16

Tidelands Health - Waccamaw

Eddie Meador and Kalee Johnson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lilian Grace Meador, Dec. 20

Jeremy and Caitlin Bonser of Pawleys Island, a daughter, Olivia Grace Bonser, Dec. 18

Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com

Community

