Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

CONWAY CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS, 843-488-1950 or www.ConwayParksandRecreation.com. 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 1, on Marina Drive and Elm Street. Enter the Celebration of Lights by Third Avenue and follow the signs. $5 per vehicle for 1-7 guests; $10 for 8-14 guests; $15 for 15-24 guests; and $25 for 25+ guests.
“THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW“ 843-281-3805 or www.GreatChristmasLightShow.com. 5:30 p.m. open nightly until Dec. 30, 1.5 mile drive throughout the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. $15 per vehicle for 1-15 guests; $30 for 16 - 30 guests; $60 for 31+ guests. Admission includes visits to Santa’s Village.
POLAR BEAR PLUNGE FOR A CURE. 2 p.m. Dec. 31, Wyndham SeaWatch Plantation (off Kings Road), 151 SeaWatch Drive, Myrtle Beach. Registration: noon-1:30 p.m. North Tower pool deck. Complimentary refreshments before the event at the Tiki Bar. $10 to $20. Benefits the American Cancer Society.
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
BRITISH SOCIAL CLUB, TheUKConnection1@aol.com. Come meet up with other Brits - monthly lunches and dinners Sept. through May, annual picnic and social events.
LUNCH CLUB, 843-651-9505 or stanbar3@sccoast.net. Noon Mondays, Soho 544 Restaurant, 1300 S.C. 544, Conway. Guest speakers.
THE DELTA ALPHA CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI, 843-450-5550. Meets the first Monday of the month in Surfside Beach. Call for further information.
BUINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI COASTLINE CHAPTER, 843-839-0588 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Holiday Inn, 1601 N. Ocean Highway, Surfside Beach. Visitors welcome.
THE MYRTLE BEACH COIN CLUB, 843-742-5280. 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays, Moose Lodge 1959, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. Guests welcome.
MYRTLE BEACH STAMP CLUB, 843-347-0087 or lilfort@sccoast.net. 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
PERCEPTOR PI CHAPTER OF BETA SIGMA PHI meets the first Tuesday of the month. Call 843-215-4894 for time and location.
PAWLEYS ISLAND LIONS CLUB, 843-237-8316. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Hanser House Restaurant, 14360 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS CLUB, 910 233-7030, franceswarner@atmc.net or 910-880-0192. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, First Bank in Shallotte, N.C.
LITTLE RIVER LIONS, 843-798-2397. 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Mulligans, 1389 U.S. 17 N., Little River.
MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA GRAND STRAND CHAPTER. www.grandstrandmoaa.com or gyoungman@sc.rr.com. 6 p.m. meetings first Tuesday of every month.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY, 843-655-7165 or www.tops.org. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. weigh-in starts, Windjammer Club House. Call for more information.
MYRTLE BEACH KENNEL CLUB. 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Friendly's Restaurant, 4705 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Meetings are held first Tuesday of every month. Anyone intending to eat dinner, arrive at 6:30 p.m.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women to its coffee meeting, 843-651-5390 or www.newcomersgs.org. 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4, the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
CHICORA STITCHERS, 843-222-7393 or 843-503-3585. 2 p.m. first Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church, 31st Avenue North and Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. All types of hand-stitching and embroidery. New members welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 1:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 10:15 a.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. some Sundays, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner Class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 843-333-8878. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
SILVER SNEAKERS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. Tuesdays and Thursdays, classic, 10 a.m. and yoga, 11 a.m., Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
60’s FREE STYLE DANCE CLASS FOR SINGLES, 843-798-2639. 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave, N., Myrtle Beach. $30 monthly membership.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASSES, 843-918-1281. 10 a.m.-noon through Jan. 9, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS - learn how to mash potato, swim, hully gully, Watusi, jerk, twist and more, 843-798-2639 or 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
CHOREOGRAPHED PARTNER DANCING, 570-881-0244. 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $3 per person.
LEARN HOW TO TANGO BEFORE VALENTINE’S DAY, 843-798-2639. 7 week course starting Jan. 2, 7 p.m. beginners; 8 p.m. advanced. $70 per person. Monday and Friday classes.
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages.
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Must be 18 years of age or older. Popcorn served.
▪ Youth Chess club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first Saturday
▪ Baby storytime, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months.
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ DIY duct tape workshop, 2 p.m. Thursdays. All materials are provided. 843-915-7323 to register.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months.
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years.
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years.
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Crochet class, 2-4 p.m. Fridays
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafters group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED PREP, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time summer reading series, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5 years
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Sporty story time, 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
COOKING DEMONSTRATION, 843-365-3596 or hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org.11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 5, L.W. Paul Living History Farm, corner of U.S. 701 N. and Harris Short Cut Road, Conway. Free and open to the public.
THE SWAMP FOX QUILTERS GUILD monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5, John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Ave., (corner of Third Loop Road and Marsh Avenue) in Florence. Visitors and new members are welcome.
ADOPTION DAY EVENT, sponsored by KindKeeper Animal Rescue. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 11, Windjammer Pub, 2300 S.C.179, Little River. There will be food, raffles, silent auctions, and furry friends to meet and play with.
WEST VIRGINIA LUNCHEON, 843-497-2238. 12:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Logan's Roadhouse,1136 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach. New people welcome; meet fellow West Virginians.
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12, the Fellowship Hall of the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, NC. $10 per person to join. Meetings are held from Sept. to May.
SENIOR DANCES with Rosalie and Jack, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 7 p.m. Jan. 13, 28, Feb. 4, 10, March 4, 10, 25, April 1, 22, May 5, 20, June 3, 16, 24, July 14, 22, Aug. 5, 18, 26, Sept. 8, 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 17 and Dec. 2, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. $7.
MYRTLE BEACH VAULTING CLUB AND THERAPEUTIC RIDING, 843-283-3033 or ace@sos-healthcare.com. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 14, Tanner's Ranch, 10160 McDowell Shortcut Road, Murrells Inlet. $10 per child. Call to reserve your spot before Jan. 10.
