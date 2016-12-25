Holiday closings on Monday for the Christmas holiday

The following agencies will be closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Aynor
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown | closed Dec. 26-28
▪ Loris | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Myrtle Beach | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ North Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach | closed 26-28
▪ Ocean Isle Beach| closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Sunset Beach | closed Dec. 26-27
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C. | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County | closed Dec. 26-27
Postal Service
▪ All Branches | closed Dec. 26
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer
▪ HTC | all locations closed
▪ Horry Electric
▪ Little River Water | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Santee Cooper
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C. | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Chapin Memorial | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Georgetown County branches
▪ Horry County | closed Dec. 26-27
Banks | closed Dec. 26
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ BNC Bank
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ Kraft Credit Union
▪ NBSC
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ Tidelands
▪ Wells Fargo
Colleges/universities | closed through Jan. 2
▪ Coastal Carolina University
▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College
Schools | closed through Dec. 30
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Other services
▪ Coast RTA | administrative offices will be closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Grand Strand Senior Center
▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs | closed Dec. 26-Jan. 1
▪ Horry County Council on Aging
▪ Horry County Museum | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center
▪ L.W. Paul Living History Farm | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ New Horizons HASCI Center | closed Dec. 26-Jan. 1
▪ North Myrtle Beach Sanitation service | Dec. 23 customers will be serviced on Dec. 26
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles | closed Dec. 26-27
▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties | closed Dec. 26-27
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed Dec. 26
