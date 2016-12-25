Community

December 25, 2016 4:29 PM

Holiday closings on Monday for the Christmas holiday

The following agencies will be closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown | closed Dec. 26-28

▪ Loris | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Myrtle Beach | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach | closed 26-28

▪ Ocean Isle Beach| closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Sunset Beach | closed Dec. 26-27

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C. | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County | closed Dec. 26-27

Postal Service

▪ All Branches | closed Dec. 26

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer

▪ HTC | all locations closed

▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C. | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Chapin Memorial | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County | closed Dec. 26-27

Banks | closed Dec. 26

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ BNC Bank

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Kraft Credit Union

▪ NBSC

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Tidelands

▪ Wells Fargo

Colleges/universities | closed through Jan. 2

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

Schools | closed through Dec. 30

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Other services

▪ Coast RTA | administrative offices will be closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Grand Strand Senior Center

▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs | closed Dec. 26-Jan. 1

▪ Horry County Council on Aging

▪ Horry County Museum | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center

▪ L.W. Paul Living History Farm | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ New Horizons HASCI Center | closed Dec. 26-Jan. 1

▪ North Myrtle Beach Sanitation service | Dec. 23 customers will be serviced on Dec. 26

▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles | closed Dec. 26-27

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties | closed Dec. 26-27

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed Dec. 26

Related content

Community

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos